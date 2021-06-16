 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 16, 2021 


A new report says the infrastructure package in Congress would boost the nation's economy and create millions of jobs; Democrats prepared to move ahead with or without GOP.

2021Talks - June 16, 2021 


Biden and Putin set to meet face-to-face; Schumer moves toward reconciliation for infrastructure; a Juneteenth national holiday in the works; and Republicans call for Fauci's ouster.

Funding Woes Leave IA Crime Victim Support Groups in Limbo

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Across the United States, more than 6,000 local organizations receive funds from Victims of Crime Act or VOCA, to provide lifesaving support services to survivors. (Adobe Stock)
Across the United States, more than 6,000 local organizations receive funds from Victims of Crime Act or VOCA, to provide lifesaving support services to survivors. (Adobe Stock)
 By Mike Moen - Producer, Contact
June 16, 2021

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa groups that assist survivors of domestic violence and other crimes are struggling as a key federal funding source almost evaporates. They're concerned little help will be available if Congress doesn't intervene, especially for people in marginalized areas.

Money for the Victims of Crime Act comes from fines in federal criminal cases, but changing strategies by prosecutors have meant fewer deposits, and the pandemic delayed court proceedings.

Lori Miller, victim service grant administrator at the Iowa Attorney General's Office, said the funding cut will be shared by groups across the state, including those that are culturally specific - whose clients already face barriers in getting help.

"A lot of our refugees aren't always comfortable going to established organizations to seek help," she said. "Maybe they don't know how to navigate the system. They don't always understand the languages."

The groups use these funds to provide support services, from relocation to access to therapy, for crime victims. The state has estimated that 5,000 people would go unserved in the coming fiscal year, and 23,000 the following year. That's unless Congress gives final approval to a bipartisan bill to redirect fines from deferred prosecution back into the fund, among other fixes.

The measure has cleared the House, but hasn't received a Senate vote. Miller noted that Iowa's share of VOCA funding once grew to nearly $30 million, but has since fallen to $10 million. She added that groups that rely on these grants have other budget stresses to deal with.

"We are also coming out of a pandemic where all of our grantees canceled fundraisers," she said. "They didn't have the volunteer staff that they used to have. They didn't have the donations that they used to have."

Survivors' advocates also worry they'll be targets of future crimes with fewer places to turn for support. The House bill is backed by members of Iowa's congressional delegation. Meanwhile, local groups are calling on Iowa legislators to boost state funding to help close the gaps.

Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021