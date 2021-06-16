 
Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 16, 2021 


A new report says the infrastructure package in Congress would boost the nation's economy and create millions of jobs; Democrats prepared to move ahead with or without GOP.

2021Talks - June 16, 2021 


Biden and Putin set to meet face-to-face; Schumer moves toward reconciliation for infrastructure; a Juneteenth national holiday in the works; and Republicans call for Fauci's ouster.

Report: Shift to Electric Vehicles an Economic Boon for Virginia

Switching to electric vehicles would save consumers, governments and businesses $19 billion each year, according to a new report by Advanced Energy Economy. (Adobe Stock)
Switching to electric vehicles would save consumers, governments and businesses $19 billion each year, according to a new report by Advanced Energy Economy. (Adobe Stock)
 By Diane Bernard - Producer, Contact
June 16, 2021

RICHMOND, Va. - As negotiations in Congress continue on a federal infrastructure package, a report out today predicts the American Jobs Plan's proposed $274 billion investment to support electric vehicles would boost the nation's economy and create millions of jobs.

The report said funding new charging infrastructure, manufacturing and workforce training would yield a $1.3 trillion return in private investment and almost 11 million jobs. Ryan Gallentine, policy director for electrifying transportation at Advanced Energy Economy, which put out the report, said Virginia would gain more than 93,000 jobs.

"The big takeaway here is that, for each dollar of public investment, it generates $2.60 of direct private investment," he said. "That's a good deal for consumers, it's a good deal for the U.S. economy, and it's something that should have bipartisan support through Congress."

He noted that the move to electric also would add more than $200 billion in tax revenue to federal, state and local governments. However, opponents to electric-vehicle switch have cited expensive upfront costs and concerns that battery range is limited.

Some states, such as Virginia, are beginning to tackle these issues. This year, the Commonwealth's General Assembly created an EV rebate program worth $2,500 per purchase. Gallatine added that a move to more electric transportation would significantly reduce air pollution, a serious problem especially in Northern Virginia.

"Trucks and other high-pollutant vehicles going on regular delivery routes through neighborhoods that have historically been the places where these highways go through," he said, "there's some real health benefits there, to keep folks from suffering from asthma at a higher rate."

In 2016, 485 Virginians died prematurely because of ozone and fine particulate matter emitted by cars, trucks and buses, according to a new study by Harvard University and the University of North Carolina. It said more than 7,000 people died across 12 states in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states.

