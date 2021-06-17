 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 17, 2021 


A perfect storm is putting a strain on blood-bank supplies; Congress approves Juneteenth as a national holiday.

2021Talks - June 17, 2021 


VP Harris meets with Texas lawmakers; Congress passes Juneteenth bill; Senate holds hearing on Women's Health Protection Act; and advocates rally for paid leave.

National Blood Shortage Hits ND Centers

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Last year, blood donation centers were trying to reassure the public that giving blood was safe during the pandemic. Now, as the people return to pre-pandemic life, they're asking to help curb the nation's blood shortage. (Adobe Stock)
Last year, blood donation centers were trying to reassure the public that giving blood was safe during the pandemic. Now, as the people return to pre-pandemic life, they're asking to help curb the nation's blood shortage. (Adobe Stock)
 By Mike Moen - Producer, Contact
June 17, 2021

GRAND FORKS, N.D. - A perfect storm is putting a strain on blood-bank supplies in North Dakota and around the country. It's a combination of trauma cases, patients resuming elective surgeries - and prospective donors returning to pre-pandemic life.

The American Red Cross issued an appeal this week that blood donations are urgently needed.

It says demand from hospitals with trauma centers has jumped by 10% this year. Another factor is people who put off procedures at the height of the pandemic.

And Monica Janssen, donor relations coordinator at the Dak Minn Blood Bank in Grand Forks, said with many COVID restrictions lifted, they're in the same boat.

"Now that the summer months have hit," said Janssen, "we have now been in with the national blood shortage and have seen a big nosedive in donors."

She said they're doing about one blood drive a week, and only getting between five and 20 donors at those events. Vitalant blood centers across North Dakota also are urging people to consider a donation.

Dak Minn's blood donations go directly to hospital patients, and Janssen said they can't do what they normally do when local supplies are running low - which is ask other centers for help.

"Now with the national shortage, it's really hard to get blood from other places as well," said Janssen.

The American Red Cross says there's been less than a half-day's supply of 'Type O' blood in recent weeks. It is making a special appeal to people with 'Type O' blood to donate if they can, since that is the blood type most needed by hospitals.

Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021