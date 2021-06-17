 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 17, 2021 


A perfect storm is putting a strain on blood-bank supplies; Congress approves Juneteenth as a national holiday.

2021Talks - June 17, 2021 


VP Harris meets with Texas lawmakers; Congress passes Juneteenth bill; Senate holds hearing on Women's Health Protection Act; and advocates rally for paid leave.

K-12 Funding Emerges as Big Concern in WI Budget Talks

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Federal education officials say Wisconsin Republicans need to commit more state-level aid, or risk losing federal COVID relief dollars for schools. (Adobe Stock)
Federal education officials say Wisconsin Republicans need to commit more state-level aid, or risk losing federal COVID relief dollars for schools. (Adobe Stock)
 By Mike Moen - Producer, Contact
June 17, 2021

MADISON, Wis. - Public-school advocates say they're alarmed about the education spending levels being floated in the Wisconsin Legislature - and one nonpartisan group says badly needed COVID-relief funds are at risk.

The Joint Finance Committee could wrap up its budget-writing process as early as today, ahead of votes later this month. The GOP-controlled panel has already endorsed an increase of $128 million in K-through-12 funding.

But Heather Dubois Bourenane, executive director of the Wisconsin Public Education Network, said it isn't as promising as it sounds.

"It provides a zero-dollar increase to new spending for most districts throughout the state," said Dubois Bourenane, "and all districts in terms of increasing revenue limits or getting spendable dollars into classrooms."

Republican leaders argue the plan sets aside more funding for schools to address such areas as mental health, and that states also get federal COVID-relief dollars for education.

But advocates and the U.S. Education Department warn Wisconsin risks becoming ineligible for the extra funding, since the state wouldn't commit to required education spending levels.

Critics of the budget proposal think it also puts too much into a rainy-day fund, instead of giving schools direct access to the money.

Dubois Bourenane said the loss of federal aid would be devastating for districts trying to make their buildings safer as they recover from the pandemic. She also called out Republican leaders for aiming for lower levels of reimbursement of special-education costs.

"We have never been in a position to heal some of the wounds caused by past budgets like this before," said Dubois Bourenane. "Why wouldn't we do it?"

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called for a higher threshold, as well as overall education spending of 90% more than what the committee endorsed. Dubois Bourenane argued the current plan would force districts to ask voters for local tax increases to cover the gaps.

Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021