 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 25, 2021 


Vice President Kamala Harris visits the southern border for the first time today, and President Biden says a bipartisan deal has been reached on his infrastructure plan.

2021Talks - June 25, 2021 


Vice President Kamala Harris heads to the border, President Biden gets an infrastructure deal and urges the Senate to use reconciliation to fund other priorities, and Speaker Pelosi will create a January 6th commission.

VP Harris Visits El Paso Today in First U.S.-Mexico Border Trip

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Vice President Kamala Harris addresses immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso today, one week ahead of a promised visit by former President Donald Trump. (famouspeople.wiki)
Vice President Kamala Harris addresses immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso today, one week ahead of a promised visit by former President Donald Trump. (famouspeople.wiki)
 By Roz Brown - Producer, Contact
June 25, 2021

EL PASO, Texas -- Vice President Kamala Harris visits the southern border for the first time today as the Biden administration aims to stem the flow of Central American migrants seeking refuge in the United States.

The American Civil Liberties Union is watching the diplomatic visit, after extending a pause on litigation brought over Title 42, which the Trump administration leveraged to restrict migrants from entering the U.S. over public health concerns at the start of the pandemic.

Shaw Drake, staff attorney and policy council for the ACLU of Texas, said ending the policy, which has pushed back 10,000 migrant families from entering the country, is more important than stopovers.

"Visits are not what is important," Drake asserted. "What is important is true policy change, in terms of turning back Trump-era abuses. So, we need to see changes to real policy that affects real people."

Meanwhile, Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott has announced the state plans to spend $250 million to continue building a border wall.

The ACLU sent letters to 34 Texas counties, informing officials choosing to implement the governor's plan to engage in immigration enforcement would violate the U.S. Constitution.

Gov. Abbott maintains more wall is needed to keep Texans safe, but Drake believes it's a political ploy meant to distract from what critics see as his inadequate responses to the pandemic, and a February winter storm that killed hundreds and left millions without power.

In Drake's view, a state-funded border wall won't contribute to the betterment of Texas families, and he predicts the governor's policy announcements will fail.

"First of all, they are certainly designed to use white supremacist language to incite fear and to distract from the governor's own failures within the state, you know, the failure to provide electricity to Texans," Drake contended.

Former President Donald Trump ran on the promise of building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. After declaring a national emergency in 2019, the Trump administration completed 458 miles of repairs and some new border wall, before the Biden administration withdrew additional funding.

Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021