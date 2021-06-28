Unvaccinated in NH? Get 'One-on-One' Time with Healthcare Providers

More than 50% of the New Hampshire population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. (Adobe Stock) By Lily Bohlke - Producer, Contact

CONCORD, N.H. - Health experts and advocates for older Americans are encouraging unvaccinated New Hampshire residents to have one-on-one conversations with their own healthcare providers to get information about the COVID-19 vaccines.



The New Hampshire Medical Society's Executive Vice President and CEO Jim Potter, said the state has done a good job with the mass public vaccination sites - more than half of the state's population is fully vaccinated, meaning it's been two weeks since their last dose.



Potter said there's a lot being vaccinated can do for families - especially older family members or those with underlying health conditions.



"Giving families that opportunity to enjoy those things and those individuals that they've missed, being able to socialize," said Potter. "And it takes the whole community acting together to protect each other and their loved ones."



Potter said there's still more to be done, to make sure every Granite Stater can not only find a vaccine, but also have all they need to make an informed decision about what's best for them.



Across the nation, communities of color and low-income neighborhoods have seen more barriers to getting vaccinated.



Potter noted that state-run vaccination sites are set to close at the end of the month - but smaller, private sites will still be giving vaccinations.



"There'll be a lot of more things like the mobile van efforts, and the local community efforts, and doing kind of target pop-up things," said Potter, "particularly in communities that we know historically have been underserved or disadvantaged and are hesitant to get the COVID vaccine."



Todd Fahey, state director of AARP New Hampshire, echoed the recommendation for smaller sites and more intimate conversations with healthcare providers. Surveys have shown that Americans trust medical professionals far more than politicians or the media.



"We're talking about smaller venues versus mass vaccination sites," said Fahey. "And we're just talking about a smaller number of people to target, so that those folks have the best information available to them to make the decision."



