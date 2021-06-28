 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 29, 2021 


Tropical Storm Danny threatens the South Carolina coast, and doctors say impacts on personal health must be accounted for when assessing effects of climate change.

2021Talks - June 29, 2021 


School shootings jump sharply in 2021; a federal court dismisses antitrust cases against Facebook; the U.S. case against Julian Assange weakens; and President Biden meets with Israel's outgoing president.

Survey: Arizona Seniors Support Long-Term Care Reform

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

A new survey finds the vast majority of Arizona seniors prefer staying in their home to receive long-term care services, rather than moving into a group-care facility. (AnthonyDiaz/Adobe Stock)
A new survey finds the vast majority of Arizona seniors prefer staying in their home to receive long-term care services, rather than moving into a group-care facility. (AnthonyDiaz/Adobe Stock)
 By Mark Richardson - Producer, Contact
June 28, 2021

PHOENIX, Ariz - Arizona seniors want policymakers to reform what they see as the state's outdated long-term care system - to provide safe, high-quality nursing home care, with more options for home-based treatment.

A new poll from AARP found nine in 10 Arizona voters age 50 and older want to be able to - when possible - choose to receive long-term care services at home.

AARP Arizona State Director Dana Kennedy said the state's current system tends to favor subpar nursing homes over home-based care. She said the survey helps AARP determine which issues are important to its members.

"It gives us a good idea of the mindset of our members," said Kennedy. "Our members are very diverse. They're Republicans, they're Democrats and they're Independents. And so, this is a really good idea of what they think and what we should be advocating for."

She added that AARP is urging Arizona lawmakers to provide more options for seniors to age in place in their own homes. That includes funding more inspectors, an ombudsman and more Adult Protective Services workers.

State officials disbanded the Board of Examiners that regulated management of nursing homes and assisted-living facilities, after it licensed a felon accused of mismanaging a Prescott facility during the pandemic.

Kennedy said the survey shows near-unanimous support for moving away from institutional care.

"I think voters saw what was really happening in our skilled nursing facilities," said Kennedy. "And they want to make sure that people are protected and cared for properly."

Kennedy said the polling also indicated state and federal policymakers need to improve working conditions for caregivers.

"They would like to have more dollars for caregivers and direct-care workers," said Kennedy. "We realize that we have a shortage of workforce and we need to do a better job recruiting, training and supporting those direct-care workers."

Arizonans surveyed also want officials to require nursing homes and other long-term care facilities to put most of the taxpayer funding they receive toward adequate staffing and safety protocols. The survey results are online at 'aarp.org/AZ.'

Disclosure: AARP Arizona contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Consumer Issues, Health Issues, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021