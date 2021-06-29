 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 29, 2021 


Tropical Storm Danny threatens the South Carolina coast, and doctors say impacts on personal health must be accounted for when assessing effects of climate change.

2021Talks - June 29, 2021 


School shootings jump sharply in 2021; a federal court dismisses antitrust cases against Facebook; the U.S. case against Julian Assange weakens; and President Biden meets with Israel's outgoing president.

ND Farmers: Antitrust Work Needs to Result in Votes

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

For decades, farmers have called on the USDA to take antitrust action against what they say is anticompetitive behavior in consolidated ag markets. (Adobe Stock)
For decades, farmers have called on the USDA to take antitrust action against what they say is anticompetitive behavior in consolidated ag markets. (Adobe Stock)
 By Mike Moen - Producer, Contact
June 29, 2021

JAMESTOWN, N.D. -- Voices for North Dakota farmers feel they're only at the halfway point in seeing more fairness within agriculture markets. They now want proposals to translate into action, to ensure producers and consumers get a better deal.

The North Dakota Farmers Union said only a handful of companies control between 50% and 80% of markets producers buy from and sell to.

Matt Perdue, government relations director for the group, said there's been more meaningful conversation with policymakers, but he added the next step is still missing.

"With these conversations, obviously there a lot of different proposals that are floating," Perdue explained. "We haven't seen any come to a vote yet."

A recently introduced bill is the "50-14" measure, which requires at least 50% of a meat-packer's weekly volume to be purchased on the market.

That plan saw heavy opposition from the National Cattlemen's Beef Association, which argues the bill misses the mark in creating fairness. Perdue does credit the U.S. Department of Agriculture for enhancing enforcement, including involvement in a White House task force addressing supply-chain issues.

Perdue argued more transparency and aggressive action would mean consumers wouldn't see shortages or higher prices like they have during the pandemic.

As for farmers, he said even with some COVID relief, there's still a lot of uncertainty.

"Here in North Dakota, our producers are facing a pretty historic drought situation, where many of them are having to sell off part or their entire herds," Perdue observed.

The meat industry and market fairness were discussed in a recent Senate committee hearing, which included U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.

Lawmakers from both parties have indicated a willingness to tackle competition concerns in ag markets.

Disclosure: North Dakota Farmers Union contributes to our fund for reporting on Rural/Farming issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021