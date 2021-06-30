 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 30, 2021 


Pennsylvania will decide whether it will join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, and US Supreme Court gives CDC's pandemic eviction ban another month.

2021Talks - June 30, 2021 


Unprecedented heat wave shocks Pacific Northwest; the US Supreme Court upholds CDC's eviction moratorium; Juul Labs will pay $40 million to North Carolina; and a study ranks the US last in media trust.

Arizonans Celebrate 115th Anniversary of Federal Antiquities Act

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

A stand of Saguaro cactus and Ironwood trees are framed by Ragged Top Mountain in Arizona's Ironwood Forest National Monument. (TeressaJackson/Adobe Stock)
A stand of Saguaro cactus and Ironwood trees are framed by Ragged Top Mountain in Arizona's Ironwood Forest National Monument. (TeressaJackson/Adobe Stock)
 By Mark Richardson - Producer, Contact
June 30, 2021

TUCSON, Ariz. -- June marked the 115th anniversary of the Antiquities Act, a brief but powerful piece of legislation passed in 1906. It allows presidents to preserve federal lands and cultural and historical sites.

Over the years, 17 presidents have designated more than 150 national monuments, including Arizona's iconic Ironwood Forest National Monument. The 130,000-acre desert preserve just outside Tucson serves as a biological anchor point for conserving rare plants and animals.

Tom Hannagan, president of Friends of Ironwood Forest, said President Bill Clinton gave the area protected status in 2000.

"So, it's nowhere near the largest national monument or national parks, but the concentration of diverse mountains and diverse species in this area just made it very attractive for permanent protection," Hannagan explained.

Hannagan noted the monument protects Arizona's last remaining population of Desert Bighorn Sheep, while stands of ironwood, mesquite, palo verde, creosote and Saguaro cacti blanket the valley floor beneath several mountain ranges.

Humans have inhabited the area for more than 5,000 years, and it contains three registered archaeological sites.

Hannagan confirmed more recently, the Forest provides outdoor opportunities for Arizonans and others.

"It's open to a variety of different recreational uses, hiking and camping and bird watching, horse riding, photography," Hannagan outlined. "Hunting is allowed within seasons. It's just that further development of roads, mining, things like that, are stopped."

Hannagan stressed a big part of preserving the monument is simply letting people know that it's there.

"Part of our mission is public outreach to let people know that it exists," Hannagan emphasized. "We feel like if people know about it and are able to visit it, that they're going to be supportive of its continued protection."

He added with political battles brewing over public lands in some states, that mission is especially important to Friends of Ironwood Forest.

Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.

Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021