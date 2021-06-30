 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 30, 2021 


Pennsylvania will decide whether it will join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, and US Supreme Court gives CDC's pandemic eviction ban another month.

2021Talks - June 30, 2021 


Unprecedented heat wave shocks Pacific Northwest; the US Supreme Court upholds CDC's eviction moratorium; Juul Labs will pay $40 million to North Carolina; and a study ranks the US last in media trust.

Ongoing Restoration Key to Improving Cheat River Water Quality

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

West Virginia's Cheat River flows from five major tributaries, known as the "Forks of the Cheat," which originate in the Monongahela National Forest. (Adobe Stock)
West Virginia's Cheat River flows from five major tributaries, known as the "Forks of the Cheat," which originate in the Monongahela National Forest. (Adobe Stock)
 By Nadia Ramlagan - Producer, Contact
June 30, 2021

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- June has been National Rivers Month, and in West Virginia, conservation groups are celebrating the results of decades-long efforts to clean up acid mine drainage from the Cheat River.

Fish can once again be found in the Cheat Canyon, and both Sovern Run and Big Sandy Creek are almost ready to be removed from the state's list of impaired streams.

Stephen Toth, general partner at Blue Gold Development, which has helped with the cleanup project, said the Cheat River is recovering, but treatment should be ongoing to ensure the contamination doesn't return.

"It's something that you basically have to do every 10 to 20 years," Toth explained. "Even though we did a project this year, in about 10 to 15 or 20 years, that's probably going to have to happen again. So, funding is of major importance for this."

In the past two decades, Cheat River restoration efforts have received more than $5 million in support, and research showed between 2000 and 2013, the restoration work reduced acid mine drainage-related pollution in the Cheat watershed by more than one million pounds, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Toth added the river cleanup has also boosted local tourism and brought more dollars to small businesses.

"It means so much to the community that lives here, and also tourism, and brings people from out of state," Toth observed. "It's just remarkable what they've done, and I'm very thankful to be a part of this."

Laura Delaney, who owns a brewery in Bruceton Mills, agreed. She said she's watched economic development and quality of life improve with river restoration work.

"I mean, this is a rural farming community," Delaney remarked. "We depend, you know, in so many ways, on having a clean water supply."

Groups like Friends of the Cheat said they next plan to focus on removing the Albright Power Dam on the Cheat River, arguing reconnecting the Cheat will have positive ecological and economic benefits.

Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021