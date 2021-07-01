Experts Call Child Tax Credit a Game Changer for KY Families

FRANKFORT, KY. - Starting July 15, nearly a million Kentucky kids and their families could get extra income support through the federal child tax credit.
As part of the American Rescue Plan Act, Congress increased this year's credit from $2,000 per child to $3,600 for children younger than 6 years old, and $3,000 for children between 6 and 17 years old.
Dustin Pugel, senior policy analyst with the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, explained that because the tax credit is not counted as income, folks will continue to be eligible for public-assistance benefits.
He said that to receive the credit, families will need to file a 2020 tax return, even if they don't usually pay federal taxes.
"If you didn't get a stimulus check recently or if you didn't file a tax return anytime recently," said Pugel, "the IRS has created an online portal where folks can go in and put their information and sign up for the tax credit."
Improvements to the tax credit this year could reduce child poverty by 40% nationwide, according to an analysis by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. For more information on the Child Tax Credit, Kentuckians can visit childtaxcredit.gov.
Pugel said the credit will make it easier for families in the Commonwealth to afford housing, food and clothing, as well as health care and child care, which research shows makes a huge difference in the well-being of children.
"I think this is a really big deal for Kentucky," said Pugel. "It'll be around - a little over - 90% of Kentucky children that receive this benefit, and it's going to make a huge difference for them and their families."
He added that around 65 million American children will benefit from the new child tax credit including roughly half of all Black and Hispanic children, whose families, along with other families of color, are disproportionately employed in low-income jobs.
Disclosure: Kentucky Center for Economic Policy contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Criminal Justice, Education, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- New survey data offer a clear picture of how West Virginia kids and families are faring.
The Mountain State ranks 44th in the nation for overall child wellbeing, and 46th for economic wellbeing, according to the 2021 Kids Count Data Book from the Annie E. Casey Foundation.
Tricia Kingery, executive director of West Virginia Kids Count, said poverty is the primary underlying factor which contributes to housing instability, food insecurity and poor mental health.
She pointed out 70,000 kids live in poverty in the state, adding it's important to track the numbers to best determine where to direct resources.
"When our families and communities are strong and supportive, kids do better," Kingery asserted. "So, using the data to drive decisions to help children should be our focus, to make West Virginia a great place to live for those of all ages."
West Virginia is one of 13 states at the bottom rankings for several indicators, including children whose parents lack secure employment, teens not in school or working, households that reported not having enough to eat, and households with "slight or no confidence" they'd be able to make their next rent or mortgage payment on time.
Leslie Boissiere, vice president of external affairs for the Foundation, explained both state and federal Child Tax Credit expansions are critical to eliminating structural inequities in the tax code that can keep families in poverty.
She stressed in West Virginia alone, expanding the Child Tax Credit will likely benefit about 400,000 children.
"We are excited and grateful that lawmakers passed the expansion, and we're calling on them to make that expansion permanent," Boissiere urged. "We'd like to ensure that we don't have the largest-ever one-year reduction in the number of children who live in poverty, followed immediately by the largest ever one-year increase."
According to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, the poorest 20% of West Virginia families with children will receive around $4,700, which is six times the current tax-credit amount.
According to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, the poorest 20% of West Virginia families with children will receive around $4,700, which is six times the current tax-credit amount.

Boissiere added more than half of Black children historically have been ineligible for the full Child Tax Credit because their household incomes are too low, compared with 25% of white children.
BOSTON -- A new report ranks Massachusetts 'Number One' nationally among states for overall child well-being, but advocates for children and families say when you dig deeper, many successes have been uneven.
Some 12% of the Commonwealth's children were living in poverty prior to the pandemic, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation's 2021 Kids Count Data Book.
Marie-Frances Rivera, president of the Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center, said especially when looking at economic indicators from surveys during the pandemic, many communities of color and low-income communities are not faring as well.
"We've seen housing challenges increase, we've seen child-care slots become more scarce. We've seen that families and children really need reliable internet service," Rivera explained. "So, we're seeing those disparities become even more transparent and increase for communities."
She believes bold solutions are needed to address and repair the harms communities have faced, whether that be improvements to affordable housing and public transit or investments in education, from early childhood to K-12 and higher education.
The American Rescue Plan includes expanding the Child Tax Credit from $2,000 a year to up to $3,600 per child, depending on their age, with payments starting in July.
Rivera said she sees the Child Tax Credit as one key way to help families.
"Increasing the Earned Income Tax Credit here on the state level is another way of doing that," she added. "There are cities in Massachusetts that are piloting guaranteed-income programs. So, we strongly believe, especially in a state as unequal as Massachusetts, that getting money directly into people's pockets is really crucial."
At the Annie E. Casey Foundation, Leslie Boissiere, vice president for external affairs, urged policymakers to make the expansion permanent, adding that children who grow up in poverty often have worse health outcomes.
"They live in substandard housing that has issues like mold and lead that go untreated," Boissiere said. "Lower-income families live in poorer neighborhoods that have poorer-resourced schools, so their education outcomes tend to be worse."
Disclosure: Annie E Casey Foundation contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Criminal Justice, Early Childhood Education, Education, Juvenile Justice, Welfare Reform. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
CARSON CITY, Nev. - A new report finds Nevada's children suffered more during the pandemic than those in many other states - and that small gains in child well-being made before the pandemic may have been reversed.
The 2021 Kids Count report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation found many Latinx and Black families in particular were having a tough time even before the COVID-19 shutdowns caused so many job losses.
Tara Raines, director of Kids Count initiatives for the Children's Advocacy Alliance, said Nevada needs to tackle some big issues.
"The report that came out after the pandemic showed that we were suffering more than the national average across the four key points," she said, "and that was health insurance, parents with feelings of hopelessness and depression, housing insecurity and food insecurity."
Using data from 2019, the report ranked Nevada 41st in the United States for children's economic well-being and 46th in education. It found 60% of fourth graders are reading below grade level and 74% of eighth graders are not proficient in math. But those stats represent incremental improvement from the numbers in 2010. Nevada's teen birth rate and number of teens in school improved as well.
The report also had some good news, finding that the U.S. economy started to recover in March. Leslie Boissiere, vice president for external affairs for the Casey Foundation, said child poverty should dip significantly in July - once the money starts flowing from the expanded Child Tax Credit under the American Rescue Plan.
"For families with children under the age of 6, it's $300 a month that those families will be receiving," she said. "So, at a time when families are concerned with being able to pay their mortgage, or to pay their rent or to provide food for their families, it's a significant amount."
The Child Tax Credit expires in December; President Joe Biden has called for it to be extended for five years. The report recommended that Congress make the income supports permanent for low-income families.
