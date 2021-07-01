Report: ID Civics, US History Education Leaves 'A Lot to Be Desired'

BOISE, Idaho - Civics and history education are lacking in Idaho, according to a new report.



The Thomas B. Fordham Institute rated every state's civics and U.S. history standards for kindergarten through 12th grade and found 20 were inadequate in both categories, including Idaho.



David Griffith, senior research and policy associate at the institute, said standards should spell out as specifically as possible what students need to learn. He said Idaho's civics sequence for elementary school is fair but notes standards overall are not well organized.



"We need a lot more at the high school level, both on the U.S. history side and on the civics side," said Griffith. "And then just from sort of a basic user-friendliness standpoint, documents that have been pulled together leave a lot to be desired."



The report gives Idaho a 'D' grade for its civics education and 'F' for U.S. history.



The Idaho Department of Education says their standards provide leeway so that local districts can make them more rigorous.



Griffith said many states are struggling with civics education because of how politicized the conversation has become.



"In general, it's kind of a war zone, right?" said Griffith. "There's so much controversy over how these things should be taught that it's getting in the way of just ensuring that they are taught and that kids have some sense of these things."



Critical race theory, an academic concept that examines the role of racism within U.S. law, has become one of the latest controversial talking points.



Idaho Lieutenant Gov. Janice McGeachin set up an "indoctrination" task force earlier this year to look into whether the concept is taught in state schools. But Griffith said he believes the discussion over critical race theory is a distraction that is unnecessarily pushing people apart.



"One of the messages of the report and one of the things that we're trying to get at is, look, if you can get past these buzzwords, you may discover that you agree on more than you realize" said Griffith.







PALM BEACH, Fla. - Veterans across the aisle are concerned about what they call recent attacks on democracy by far-right organizations.



On July 4th, a far-right military-led group called 1st Amendment Praetorian is holding what it calls a Coalition to Defend America event in Palm Beach.



Dan Barkhuff, a former Navy SEAL, is the president of Veterans for Responsible Leadership - a super PAC - and We the Veterans, a nonprofit advocacy group for democratic values that's launching on July 4th.



They want to counteract the draw of far-right groups to veterans who come home from service - such as the Oath Keepers, the extremist anti-government group that played a major role in storming the U.S. Capitol.



"These extremist organizations are providing something to these veterans," said Barkhuff. "Which is number one, a sense of belonging. And number two, kind of this camaraderie. So our goal is to redefine patriotism and to compete with these organizations in their own communities. "



He added they aim to show veterans there are other ways to find that sense of belonging.



A Homeland Security bulletin obtained by ABC News raises concerns about extremist violence as COVID restrictions ease and more mass gatherings occur.



George Black is a researcher and author of a recent report published in the Washington Spectator on the connections between the conspiracy theories that fueled the Capitol insurrection on January 6, and the grievances of right-wing military officers after the Vietnam War.



He said the events at the Capitol were just one part of a longer-term effort by far-right anti-government groups to gain political power.



"It's part and parcel with the movement to suppress voting rights in Republican-led states," said Black. "It's about replacing local officials who are in a position to certify or decertify future elections. It's very much with an eye on 2022 and taking Congress back."



Retired Navy Lieutenant Robert Pennoyer is a 96-year-old World War Two vet. He said the Constitution guarantees a bill of rights including freedom of speech and thought.



He said efforts to undermine democratic rights go against the values that he fought for.



"The disinformation is causing terrible harm," said Pennoyer. "Many of the people believe this stuff. And the attempt to suppress the vote is extremely dangerous and needs to be opposed."



Barkhuff added there's one thing that connects all veterans of military service.



"We took an oath to support and defend the Constitution," said Barkhuff. "It can't be to winners and losers of the game, it has to be to the rules of the game. Our oath of loyalty is to the Constitution."



https://washingtonspectator.org/military-veterans-new-chapter-black/" target="_blank">recent report published in the Washington Spectator

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- As Missouri lawmakers prepare to draw lines for the next decade of voting-district maps, groups advocating for a fair process are urging residents to give their input, using an online tool to map their own communities of interest.



A "community of interest" is a group of people with similar policy needs, who could benefit from being in the same district, so they can advocate for their cause. Advocates said it can be especially critical for those who have historically been left out of the political process.



Rachel Tripp, community development specialist for the Community Partnership of the Ozarks, said a community of interest can be defined in many ways.



"A lot of communities come together that live in a specific school district area, that they might have the same interests, those same concerns," Tripp explained. "And then, there might be just different neighborhood groups, or around a specific landmark, so, something that really brings people together."



Any maps submitted to the Missouri Community Mapping Project will be sent to researchers at Tufts University to compile and share with the state lawmakers tasked with redistricting. Maps submitted so far include groupings by race and ethnicity, age and working status, geographic regions, income levels, community college campuses, areas surrounding parks and medical centers and more.



In 2018, Missouri voters passed a ballot initiative to give an independent demographer the pen to redraw state legislative maps instead of political commissions, to reduce partisan gerrymandering, but in 2020, they repealed it.



Tripp added while redistricting is still up to the commissions, the accessibility of online mapping tools gives the public a chance to be involved.



"Redistricting tools have really been traditionally held by the elite few," Tripp contended. "And we've all been, you know, for the most part, largely in the dark about how redistricting happens. So, we really have a chance this year to change the way our districts are drawn in Missouri."



Community Partnership of the Ozarks and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri co-host an event tonight, to raise awareness of the importance of public input on redistricting. They'll also teach people how to use the online tool and submit their map.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.



