Report: Digital Wallets Becoming Favorite Target for Online Scammers

PHOENIX, Ariz - During the pandemic, many Arizonans began using peer-to-peer payment apps - also called digital wallets - to pay for goods and services or their share of a dinner bill.



But consumer advocates report as the use of apps such as PayPal, Venmo and Zelle have increased, so have the number of consumer complaints.



According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's Complaint Database, the number of gripes about P2P apps has almost doubled over the past 12 months.



Ed Mierzwinski is the consumer program director for the Arizona PIRG Education Fund. He said users who don't understand how the apps work can lose money.



"People should understand the money is gone instantly when you push the button and the money leaves your account," said Mierzwinski. "It is very rare that it will come back and people don't realize, whoosh, it's gone."



Mierzwinski said most common issues listed in the report - Virtual Wallets, Real Complaints - are problems managing, opening or closing accounts; problems with fraud or scams; and problems with payments, including unauthorized transactions.



He said consumers have fewer legal rights with digital wallets than they have using debit or credit cards, and emphasized that most P2P apps are not designed for retail shopping or buying merchandise online.



"Consumers should use it for sharing a payment for a gift with their friends or coworkers, people that they trust," said Mierzwinski. "They should not use it to buy things from strangers. I certainly wouldn't use it on Craigslist or eBay or any of those kinds of services."



He said by setting up the account properly and double-checking where you send payments, users can avoid many of the pitfalls of using digital wallets.



"Do you realize your money is leaving your account and it's probably not coming back?" said Mierzwinski. "So make sure user names are typed correctly, make sure you're only using the account with friends and set your security and privacy settings tight. Set them to 'private'; don't set them to 'public.'"



Mierzwinski said it's a good idea to put a small amount of funds in an account separate from your main bank account, and use it for peer-to-peer transactions. He said that limits the amount of money you can lose if something goes wrong.Disclosure: Arizona PIRG Education Fund contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Consumer Issues, Energy Policy, Urban Planning/Transportation. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.





Disclosure: Arizona PIRG Education Fund contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Consumer Issues, Energy Policy, Urban Planning/Transportation. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Virtual Wallets, Real Complaints CoPIRG Foundation 6/22/21



get more stories like this via email



PORTLAND, Ore. - Father's Day is approaching and, for new dads, some financial tips can help set their families up for success.



First, revising household budgets and cutting out unnecessary expenses are crucial. Jordan Beyer, grassroots advocacy manager for the Northwest Credit Union Association, became a father two weeks ago. He said he and his spouse are saving cash by smarter meal planning to reduce food waste.



"One of the things we did is that, for clothes, we bought some new clothes but we also went and looked at some of the secondhand stores," he said. "And often, we'd find brand new baby clothes that still had the tag on them, for significantly less cost. And so, that was a way for us to also save some funds."



Beyer also advised people to rethink their subscriptions, such as streaming services, and cancel whatever they don't use much. The Northwest Credit Union Association has suggested that new parents consider investing in life and disability insurance, automate their monthly bills and build an emergency fund that can cover six to 12 months of living expenses.



Beyer says it's important to plan for the future as well, and recognize that plans might change. Financial-planning services at a local financial institution can help with this. He said parents also shouldn't wait to save for higher education.



"College expenses, there's no doubt, have increased dramatically year over year," he said. "And so, having a plan and putting away a few extra bucks here and there, and I think the most important thing is to get started now, with what you have."



There might be a lot to consider with a newborn at home - and for new parents, Beyer acknowledged it can be hard just keeping up on sleep. But he knows all the hard work and long hours are worth it.



"It's a new experience for us," he said, "and all of the stressors melt away when you look at him."Disclosure: Northwest Credit Union Association contributes to our fund for reporting on Community Issues and Volunteering, Consumer Issues, Housing/Homelessness, Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.





Disclosure: Northwest Credit Union Association contributes to our fund for reporting on Community Issues and Volunteering, Consumer Issues, Housing/Homelessness, Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.



get more stories like this via email



COLUMBUS, Ohio - Funding that would help bridge the digital divide in Ohio is in jeopardy.



House Bill 2, signed into law in May, created the Ohio Residential Broadband Expansion Grant Program with an initial $20 million investment. A co-sponsor, state Rep. Brian Stewart, R-Ashville, said the House then approved $190 million for the program in its version of the biennial budget - but the Senate removed it.



"The program exists; the $20 million of funding exists," he said. "But unfortunately, the $190 million - which would really allow this program to take off - that continues to be a bit of a political football."



Stewart noted that one in four rural Ohioans lacks access to high-speed internet. House Bill 2 passed with bipartisan support. Senate President Matt Huffman, R-Lima, expressed concern about increasing spending to expand broadband, noting that having access doesn't ensure that people have the capability to use it.



Stewart said the past year has shown how much more difficult it is to stay connected to friends, family and community services without internet access - connections that all have been shown to improve the adverse effects of social isolation.



"We've got 1 million unconnected Ohioans and the pandemic has really kind of poured gasoline on a situation that was already unacceptable," he said. "And we don't think it's a luxury in the 21st century - it is a necessity."



According to AARP Ohio, telehealth services available through high-speed internet make connecting to specialists and other medical providers easier for people age 50 and older, potentially improving health outcomes. And as many older adults want to remain in their home and community, Stewart said, closing the digital divide is crucial.



"If you live in Franklin County, you have reliable internet and you can get health care through telehealth visits with your doctor, even during a pandemic," he said. "If you live in Morgan County, in my district, you cannot. It's unacceptable."



It's estimated that more than 2,000 Ohioans already have reached out to the Ohio Senate to voice their opinions on the issue.Disclosure: AARP Ohio contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Health Issues, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.





Disclosure: AARP Ohio contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Health Issues, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Ohio campaign AARP 2021

House Bill 2 Ohio Legislature 2021



get more stories like this via email

