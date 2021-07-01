Pell Recipients Can Get Help Toward Internet Bills

MADISON, Wis. - Public-school advocates say they're alarmed about the education spending levels being floated in the Wisconsin Legislature - and one nonpartisan group says badly needed COVID-relief funds are at risk.



The Joint Finance Committee could wrap up its budget-writing process as early as today, ahead of votes later this month. The GOP-controlled panel has already endorsed an increase of $128 million in K-through-12 funding.



But Heather Dubois Bourenane, executive director of the Wisconsin Public Education Network, said it isn't as promising as it sounds.



"It provides a zero-dollar increase to new spending for most districts throughout the state," said Dubois Bourenane, "and all districts in terms of increasing revenue limits or getting spendable dollars into classrooms."



Republican leaders argue the plan sets aside more funding for schools to address such areas as mental health, and that states also get federal COVID-relief dollars for education.



But advocates and the U.S. Education Department warn Wisconsin risks becoming ineligible for the extra funding, since the state wouldn't commit to required education spending levels.



Critics of the budget proposal think it also puts too much into a rainy-day fund, instead of giving schools direct access to the money.



Dubois Bourenane said the loss of federal aid would be devastating for districts trying to make their buildings safer as they recover from the pandemic. She also called out Republican leaders for aiming for lower levels of reimbursement of special-education costs.



"We have never been in a position to heal some of the wounds caused by past budgets like this before," said Dubois Bourenane. "Why wouldn't we do it?"



Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called for a higher threshold, as well as overall education spending of 90% more than what the committee endorsed. Dubois Bourenane argued the current plan would force districts to ask voters for local tax increases to cover the gaps.







COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Ohio Senate passed its version of the state budget yesterday, and education advocates are hopeful lawmakers from both chambers can reach an agreement on a fair fix for the state's school financing system.



The current funding formula was declared unconstitutional more than two decades ago. It relies heavily on property taxes, which Math and Social Studies Teacher at the Nathan Hale PreK-8 school in Cleveland Shaunita Thornton said puts poorer districts at a disadvantage.



"Local communities are picking up the larger and larger share of the cost of education," said Thornton, "because the state funding is inadequate, stagnant and unfairly distributed."



The Senate's school funding plan relies on teacher salary, a student teacher ratio and other money to determine per-student aid.



However, a broad coalition of educators want lawmakers to adopt the House-passed Fair School Funding Plan instead, including Mansfield Middle School 7th grade Teacher Zach Jones.



"The equitable funding found in the House-passed Fair School Funding Plan doesn't erase the harm caused by the neglect of state lawmakers," said Jones. "But it begins a process of repairing the damage. It rights the wrong."



The House plan calculates state aid to districts based on 60% property taxes and 40% income.



It puts annual per-student costs at $7,200 when fully phased in over six years. The Senate's plan is for the two-year funding cycle and provides roughly $6,100 per student.



Supporters of the Fair School Funding Plan say it will provide additional aid across all district types, with the biggest increase going to districts where poverty is high and the cost of educating students is the greatest.



Lima parent active with the Ohio Organizing Collaborative Taylor Pennington, contended that kids in poorer communities have been failed by the school funding system for years.



"How are we preparing our children for a future when our education system is stuck in the past?" asked Pennington. "Everywhere we look, we see change, innovation and progression - everywhere except for our school funding."



The Fair School Funding Plan was developed with public input over more than three years, while the Senate plan was released just weeks ago. The chambers have until June 30 to reach a compromise on a final budget.



This story was produced in association with Media in the Public Interest and funded in part by the George Gund Foundation.







