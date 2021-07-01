Sunday, July 4, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - July 2, 2021
Play

In a landmark decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has upheld a pair of Arizona election security laws; Speaker Pelosi announces appointments to the select committee to investigate the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

2021Talks - July 2, 2021
Play

The Supreme Court strikes a blow to voting rights, a transportation bill passes the House, Liz Cheney is tapped for the 1/6 Commission, and the Trump organization is charged with tax crimes.

Environment  |  Environment    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Report: More Data Needed on Nitrates in Rural IL Wells

Play

Thursday, July 1, 2021   

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - A new report finds that thousands of drinking-water wells in Illinois are contaminated with high levels of nitrates. Clean-water advocates say more data is needed to help determine what steps need to be taken to reduce the contamination.

Catie Gregg, agriculture programs specialist with the Prairie Rivers Network - which authored the report - said drinking water with high nitrate levels can have negative public health impacts.

For babies, it can increase risk for a condition known as blue baby syndrome. And for adults there are potential links to certain cancers, thyroid disease and birth defects.

"80% of, for example, the nitrate going into our rivers and streams is from agriculture," said Gregg. "So that's where the solution will need to be. "

Illinois' nutrient pollution is responsible for 20% of the nitrate that has resulted in a dead zone in the Gulf of Mexico. She said more attention needs to be paid on the local impacts of nutrient pollution as well.

The federal limit for nitrate levels in drinking water is 10 milligrams per liter, and many well logs in rural Illinois show levels well above that.

Gregg added it's going to take a major shift in agriculture methods to tackle nutrient pollution. She said there are two primary ways of reducing nitrate runoff.

Edge-of-field practices include grass buffers, wood chips and wetlands to capture the nitrate before it runs off into the water. In-field practices include planting cover crops - to help keep the nitrates in the soil.

"Having a living root in the soil," said Gregg, "whether it's in the field or on the edge of the field, is kind of the most effective way of taking up nitrate that's either washing off the field or infiltrating groundwater."

Gregg said widespread adoption of nitrate-reducing practices and statewide water well testing are needed to protect people and the environment. And she said many residents don't know the extent to which high levels of nitrates can be harmful - so outreach and education are also key.




get more stories like this via email

Environment

Personal Health, Medical Costs Tied to Climate-Change Discussion

Environment

Wild & Scenic Designations for NM Rivers Benefit Local Economy

Social Issues

As Summer Evictions Loom, MD Group Boosts Prevention Program

BALTIMORE, Md. - With the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's eviction moratorium now set to end July 31, and with Maryland's to expire …

Social Issues

Report: Digital Wallets Becoming Favorite Target for Online Scammers

PHOENIX, Ariz - During the pandemic, many Arizonans began using peer-to-peer payment apps - also called digital wallets - to pay for goods and …

Social Issues

MN Enhances Efforts to Protect Immigrant Survivors of Crime

ST PAUL, Minn. - For an immigrant who is a victim of a crime, seeking justice can be especially difficult. Minnesota lawmakers are making that …

Health and Wellness

1 in 4 Ohioans Hit by Financial Toll of Pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 disrupted the lives of Ohioans, and data continues to evolve that is uncovering the far-…

Social Issues

Report: ID Civics, US History Education Leaves 'A Lot to Be Desired'

BOISE, Idaho - Civics and history education are lacking in Idaho, according to a new report. The Thomas B. Fordham Institute rated every state's …

Social Issues

Pell Recipients Can Get Help Toward Internet Bills

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - College students receiving Pell Grants are eligible for a temporary federal program that provides $50 per month, or $75 in Tribal …

Social Issues

Veterans Raise Concerns About Far-Right Group Membership

PALM BEACH, Fla. - Veterans across the aisle are concerned about what they call recent attacks on democracy by far-right organizations. On July 4th…

Social Issues

Groups Urge Indiana to Expunge Evictions Filed During Pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS - Groups advocating for affordable housing warn that once the federal moratorium on evictions ends, thousands of Hoosiers will be at …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021