Sunday, July 4, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - July 2, 2021
Play

In a landmark decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has upheld a pair of Arizona election security laws; Speaker Pelosi announces appointments to the select committee to investigate the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

2021Talks - July 2, 2021
Play

The Supreme Court strikes a blow to voting rights, a transportation bill passes the House, Liz Cheney is tapped for the 1/6 Commission, and the Trump organization is charged with tax crimes.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

1 in 4 Ohioans Hit by Financial Toll of Pandemic

Play

Thursday, July 1, 2021   

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 disrupted the lives of Ohioans, and data continues to evolve that is uncovering the far-reaching financial toll.

Nearly one-in-four adults in the Greater Cincinnati COVID-19 Health Issues Survey said they experienced at least one financial difficulty. Research Associate with Interact for Health Colleen Desmond explained that includes trouble paying for food, rent or utilities.

"Necessary things like business closures, social distancing, stay-at-home orders, things like that have affected people's financial wellbeing," said Desmond. "If anything, I would have expected these potentially be a little bit higher. If you did this same survey statewide in Ohio, I think you'd see very similar results."

And that is the case, according to the most recent U.S. Census Household Pulse Survey that showed nearly one-in-four Ohio adults experienced difficulty paying for usual household expenses in the last seven days.

The Health Issues Survey also revealed disparities, with 35% of Black adults reporting financial struggles, compared with 20% of white adults.

More than 20,000 Ohioans have lost their lives to COVID-19, and more than one million cases have been reported in the state. Desmond said it's important to also continue tracking financial hardships caused by pandemic because they are closely connected to a person's health outcomes.

"If you're not able to afford food, that can affect your health," said Desmond. "If you're not able to pay your mortgage or rent, obviously, that can contribute to stress, it can contribute to poor living conditions, it can contribute to homelessness. All of these things can affect health. Same with utilities. "

Desmond contended that moving forward, policies are needed that ensure all Ohioans can afford food, housing, health care and other basic necessities that can improve health and well-being.

Disclosure: Interact for Health contributes to our fund for reporting on Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention, Health Issues, Mental Health, Smoking Prevention. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


Disclosure: Interact for Health contributes to our fund for reporting on Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention, Health Issues, Mental Health, Smoking Prevention. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email

Health and Wellness

Medical Marijuana Era Begins in SD

Health and Wellness

NC Small Business Owners Feel "Crushed" by Healthcare System

Health and Wellness

Low-Value Health Care in Colorado Costs $140 Million in Excess Spending

Environment

Report: More Data Needed on Nitrates in Rural IL Wells

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - A new report finds that thousands of drinking-water wells in Illinois are contaminated with high levels of nitrates. Clean-water …

Social Issues

As Summer Evictions Loom, MD Group Boosts Prevention Program

BALTIMORE, Md. - With the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's eviction moratorium now set to end July 31, and with Maryland's to expire …

Social Issues

Report: Digital Wallets Becoming Favorite Target for Online Scammers

PHOENIX, Ariz - During the pandemic, many Arizonans began using peer-to-peer payment apps - also called digital wallets - to pay for goods and …

Social Issues

MN Enhances Efforts to Protect Immigrant Survivors of Crime

ST PAUL, Minn. - For an immigrant who is a victim of a crime, seeking justice can be especially difficult. Minnesota lawmakers are making that …

Social Issues

Report: ID Civics, US History Education Leaves 'A Lot to Be Desired'

BOISE, Idaho - Civics and history education are lacking in Idaho, according to a new report. The Thomas B. Fordham Institute rated every state's …

Social Issues

Pell Recipients Can Get Help Toward Internet Bills

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - College students receiving Pell Grants are eligible for a temporary federal program that provides $50 per month, or $75 in Tribal …

Social Issues

Veterans Raise Concerns About Far-Right Group Membership

PALM BEACH, Fla. - Veterans across the aisle are concerned about what they call recent attacks on democracy by far-right organizations. On July 4th…

Social Issues

Groups Urge Indiana to Expunge Evictions Filed During Pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS - Groups advocating for affordable housing warn that once the federal moratorium on evictions ends, thousands of Hoosiers will be at …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021