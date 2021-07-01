Medical Marijuana Era Begins in SD

PIERRE, S.D. - Today, medical marijuana technically becomes legal in South Dakota. Supporters say there's still a long way to go for most patients to access the drug, but they feel a sense of positive movement after some wrangling over the process.



Last fall, South Dakota voters endorsed the creation of a medical marijuana program. A legislative effort, spurred by Gov. Kristi Noem, sought to delay implementation.



But the bill failed, allowing legalization of medical cannabis to begin this month. Melissa Mentele, director of New Approach South Dakota, said it's a big relief for patients - suggesting they now have a legal shield with these protections.



"What they do is ensure that South Dakotans that are using for medical purposes cannot be prosecuted," said Mentele.



However, the state health department warns that rules still are being finalized and medical cards won't be issued until later this year. Until then, officials suggest a patient consult a private attorney if they plan to use or grow the drug, even with a written recommendation from a doctor.



State dispensaries aren't likely to open until next year. Independently, the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe already is opening its own dispensary.



While the process has been bumpy at times since last fall's vote, Mentele said she feels the state is now handling implementation of Initiated Measure 26 as well as it can.



"It was so thorough that it covered a lot of the stuff that the state has put out for those rules' drafts," said Mentele. "They did follow quite nicely the guidelines set in IM 26."



Mentele led the campaign behind the initiated measure, which was backed by 70% of voters.



South Dakotans also last fall endorsed recreational marijuana for adults, but that issue still is being decided in the courts.







References: S.D. Medical Cannabis Draft Rules the South Dakota Department of Health 6/23/21

First Ballot Question Validated for 2020 General Election South Dakota Secretary of State 12/19/19



get more stories like this via email



COLUMBUS, Ohio - Efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 disrupted the lives of Ohioans, and data continues to evolve that is uncovering the far-reaching financial toll.



Nearly one-in-four adults in the Greater Cincinnati COVID-19 Health Issues Survey said they experienced at least one financial difficulty. Research Associate with Interact for Health Colleen Desmond explained that includes trouble paying for food, rent or utilities.



"Necessary things like business closures, social distancing, stay-at-home orders, things like that have affected people's financial wellbeing," said Desmond. "If anything, I would have expected these potentially be a little bit higher. If you did this same survey statewide in Ohio, I think you'd see very similar results."



And that is the case, according to the most recent U.S. Census Household Pulse Survey that showed nearly one-in-four Ohio adults experienced difficulty paying for usual household expenses in the last seven days.



The Health Issues Survey also revealed disparities, with 35% of Black adults reporting financial struggles, compared with 20% of white adults.



More than 20,000 Ohioans have lost their lives to COVID-19, and more than one million cases have been reported in the state. Desmond said it's important to also continue tracking financial hardships caused by pandemic because they are closely connected to a person's health outcomes.



"If you're not able to afford food, that can affect your health," said Desmond. "If you're not able to pay your mortgage or rent, obviously, that can contribute to stress, it can contribute to poor living conditions, it can contribute to homelessness. All of these things can affect health. Same with utilities. "



Desmond contended that moving forward, policies are needed that ensure all Ohioans can afford food, housing, health care and other basic necessities that can improve health and well-being.



Disclosure: Interact for Health contributes to our fund for reporting on Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention, Health Issues, Mental Health, Smoking Prevention. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.





Disclosure: Interact for Health contributes to our fund for reporting on Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention, Health Issues, Mental Health, Smoking Prevention. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Greater Cincinnati COVID-19 Health Issues Survey Interact for Health 5/26/21

U.S. Census Household Pulse Survey U.S. Census 6/1/21



get more stories like this via email

