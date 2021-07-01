MN Enhances Efforts to Protect Immigrant Survivors of Crime

ST PAUL, Minn. - For an immigrant who is a victim of a crime, seeking justice can be especially difficult. Minnesota lawmakers are making that process easier in a move supporters say removes a level of fear.



The federal government has a way for foreign nationals, who have been victimized by serious crimes, to protect their legal status if they cooperate with law enforcement.



They can apply for what's known as a U visa, designed to encourage them to come forward without fear of deportation or retaliation.



But Veena Iyer, executive director of the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota, said there's been issues in seeing this component utilized around the state.



"One of the requirements for the U visa is a certification from law enforcement with regard to that cooperation," said Iyer. "And unfortunately, we've seen in Minnesota that there have been instances where law enforcement hasn't timely responded to those requests for certification. "



She said that delay can make survivors feel even more isolated in cases of domestic violence or human trafficking.



New language included in a public safety spending bill sets deadlines for police to issue a certification.



Some GOP lawmakers questioned if this allows people to exploit the process. But supporters say there are safeguards.



The move coincides with the Biden administration's step to provide work permits for those with a pending U visa application, amid a massive backlog.



Iyer cited many reasons why it's been hard for law enforcement to issue these certifications, including a lack of understanding about the process. But she said she hopes this prompts more survivors to come forward and see their cases solved.



"Our hypothesis would be that over the next several years, this is going to be a really great tool for law enforcement," said Iyer. "And then, of course, also a really great protection for victims. "



In addition to setting deadlines, law-enforcement agencies have to identify a point person for issuing certifications, while implementing protocols for language access.



The legislative effort was led by Rep. Sandra Feist - DFL-New Brighton - who says it provides "transparency and consistent timelines." The spending bill was expected to be signed by the governor.







References: SF 2 -- Minn public safety spending legislation, before the legislature in 2021 the Minnesota Legislature

USCIS Creates New Illegal Alien Work Permit Program the Center for Immigration Studies 6/15/21



get more stories like this via email



SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The California State Assembly is set to approve a budget bill tomorrow to make California the first state in the nation to expand Medicaid health coverage to people age 50 and over who qualify, regardless of their immigration status.



The expansion would allocate up to $1.3 billion for the program.



Jose Torres Casillas, legislative associate for the advocacy group Health Access California, which spearheaded the Health4All campaign with the California Immigrant Policy Center, predicts it will reduce suffering for many Californians.



"This is a groundbreaking thing," Casillas asserted. "It'd be beginning May 1, 2022; rough estimates give it about 235,000 that would be newly eligible for the benefit."



Opponents of the change argued taxpayer dollars would be better spent directly on U.S. citizens, but advocates of the expansion countered the state already pays when undocumented folks end up in emergency rooms, so it's more efficient to provide comprehensive, preventive care.



Jonatan Gutierrez, an immigration advocate from Santa Ana, said his undocumented parents have had to forgo medical care for chronic conditions like diabetes.



"Sometimes, we'll put aside our health problems because we are worried about the hospital bill, or we don't have money for medicine at the moment," Gutierrez explained.



Cynthia Buiza, executive director of the California Immigrant Policy Center, said undocumented essential workers were some of the real heroes of the pandemic, yet they were only eligible for emergency health care.



"Now is our opportunity to envision and create a state where everyone has a chance to thrive," Buiza contended.



In the past few years, California extended Medi-Cal to undocumented children, and then to undocumented young adults.



Sen. Maria Elena Durazo, D-Los Angeles, said adding people over age 50 to the program is an important step toward universal health care.



"This inclusion is not the end," Durazo insisted. "This has been, and always will be, a 'health for all' campaign."Disclosure: Health Access contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.





Disclosure: Health Access contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: State budget package



get more stories like this via email

