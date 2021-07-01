MN Enhances Efforts to Protect Immigrant Survivors of Crime

ST PAUL, Minn. - For an immigrant who is a victim of a crime, seeking justice can be especially difficult. Minnesota lawmakers are making that process easier in a move supporters say removes a level of fear.
The federal government has a way for foreign nationals, who have been victimized by serious crimes, to protect their legal status if they cooperate with law enforcement.
They can apply for what's known as a U visa, designed to encourage them to come forward without fear of deportation or retaliation.
But Veena Iyer, executive director of the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota, said there's been issues in seeing this component utilized around the state.
"One of the requirements for the U visa is a certification from law enforcement with regard to that cooperation," said Iyer. "And unfortunately, we've seen in Minnesota that there have been instances where law enforcement hasn't timely responded to those requests for certification. "
She said that delay can make survivors feel even more isolated in cases of domestic violence or human trafficking.
New language included in a public safety spending bill sets deadlines for police to issue a certification.
Some GOP lawmakers questioned if this allows people to exploit the process. But supporters say there are safeguards.
The move coincides with the Biden administration's step to provide work permits for those with a pending U visa application, amid a massive backlog.
Iyer cited many reasons why it's been hard for law enforcement to issue these certifications, including a lack of understanding about the process. But she said she hopes this prompts more survivors to come forward and see their cases solved.
"Our hypothesis would be that over the next several years, this is going to be a really great tool for law enforcement," said Iyer. "And then, of course, also a really great protection for victims. "
In addition to setting deadlines, law-enforcement agencies have to identify a point person for issuing certifications, while implementing protocols for language access.
The legislative effort was led by Rep. Sandra Feist - DFL-New Brighton - who says it provides "transparency and consistent timelines." The spending bill was expected to be signed by the governor.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The California State Assembly is set to approve a budget bill tomorrow to make California the first state in the nation to expand Medicaid health coverage to people age 50 and over who qualify, regardless of their immigration status.
The expansion would allocate up to $1.3 billion for the program.
Jose Torres Casillas, legislative associate for the advocacy group Health Access California, which spearheaded the Health4All campaign with the California Immigrant Policy Center, predicts it will reduce suffering for many Californians.
"This is a groundbreaking thing," Casillas asserted. "It'd be beginning May 1, 2022; rough estimates give it about 235,000 that would be newly eligible for the benefit."
Opponents of the change argued taxpayer dollars would be better spent directly on U.S. citizens, but advocates of the expansion countered the state already pays when undocumented folks end up in emergency rooms, so it's more efficient to provide comprehensive, preventive care.
Jonatan Gutierrez, an immigration advocate from Santa Ana, said his undocumented parents have had to forgo medical care for chronic conditions like diabetes.
"Sometimes, we'll put aside our health problems because we are worried about the hospital bill, or we don't have money for medicine at the moment," Gutierrez explained.
Cynthia Buiza, executive director of the California Immigrant Policy Center, said undocumented essential workers were some of the real heroes of the pandemic, yet they were only eligible for emergency health care.
"Now is our opportunity to envision and create a state where everyone has a chance to thrive," Buiza contended.
In the past few years, California extended Medi-Cal to undocumented children, and then to undocumented young adults.
Sen. Maria Elena Durazo, D-Los Angeles, said adding people over age 50 to the program is an important step toward universal health care.
"This inclusion is not the end," Durazo insisted. "This has been, and always will be, a 'health for all' campaign."
DES MOINES, Iowa - Debate continues over the severity of the migrant situation at the U.S./Mexico border, and advocates for Iowa Latinos say Gov. Kim Reynolds isn't helping through her recent actions.
Last week, Reynolds announced she's sending Iowa State Patrol officers to the border to assist with security.
Joe Henry, state political director for the Iowa League of United Latin American Citizens, said it's part of a broader effort to overlook the needs and contributions of the nearly 200,000 immigrants in the Hawkeye State.
Instead, Henry said he feels her approach is meant to grab headlines, rather than engage in helpful policy matters.
"This governor, and others in the Midwest, have been using immigration and the Latino community as a political pinata in order to get votes," said Henry. "And we're tired of it."
Henry also criticized Reynolds for her refusal back in April to house migrant children. He said the explanation that Iowa lacked the resources runs counter to last week's announcement, in that the state is allocating officers funded by taxpayers.
Reynolds says she's responding to requests from fellow Republican governors at the border. She sees the situation as a public safety threat that affects all states.
Groups opposed to the action say the governor's rhetoric doesn't accurately reflect what's happening at the moment.
While the border recently saw a 20 year high in crossings of undocumented immigrants, Henry pointed to data showing the number of children at patrol facilities has decreased by 5,000 in the past two months. He warned that misinformation emboldens some people to spread more hate.
"This will cause more hurt and pain on our community," said Henry. "While at the same time, our community is playing a key part in the economies of many towns, many communities, across the state of Iowa."
His group fears a return to high-profile incidents - like one from 2019, when an Iowa woman ran over a 14-year-old Latina girl with her car.
Henry added most people arriving at the border are fleeing violence in places like Guatemala and Honduras, and that policymakers need to focus on comprehensive immigration reform to improve the system and help these individuals.
Disclosure: League of United Latin American Citizens - Council 307 contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Human Rights/Racial Justice, Immigrant Issues, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
EL PASO, Texas -- Vice President Kamala Harris visits the southern border for the first time today as the Biden administration aims to stem the flow of Central American migrants seeking refuge in the United States.
The American Civil Liberties Union is watching the diplomatic visit, after extending a pause on litigation brought over Title 42, which the Trump administration leveraged to restrict migrants from entering the U.S. over public health concerns at the start of the pandemic.
Shaw Drake, staff attorney and policy council for the ACLU of Texas, said ending the policy, which has pushed back 10,000 migrant families from entering the country, is more important than stopovers.
"Visits are not what is important," Drake asserted. "What is important is true policy change, in terms of turning back Trump-era abuses. So, we need to see changes to real policy that affects real people."
Meanwhile, Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott has announced the state plans to spend $250 million to continue building a border wall.
The ACLU sent letters to 34 Texas counties, informing officials choosing to implement the governor's plan to engage in immigration enforcement would violate the U.S. Constitution.
Gov. Abbott maintains more wall is needed to keep Texans safe, but Drake believes it's a political ploy meant to distract from what critics see as his inadequate responses to the pandemic, and a February winter storm that killed hundreds and left millions without power.
In Drake's view, a state-funded border wall won't contribute to the betterment of Texas families, and he predicts the governor's policy announcements will fail.
"First of all, they are certainly designed to use white supremacist language to incite fear and to distract from the governor's own failures within the state, you know, the failure to provide electricity to Texans," Drake contended.
Former President Donald Trump ran on the promise of building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. After declaring a national emergency in 2019, the Trump administration completed 458 miles of repairs and some new border wall, before the Biden administration withdrew additional funding.