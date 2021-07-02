Supreme Court Upholds AZ Election Laws in Blow to Voting Rights

PHOENIX -- In a landmark decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has upheld a pair of Arizona "election security" laws that many experts believe will suppress votes in the next election.



In a six-to-three conservative-liberal split, the justices upheld Arizona laws requiring voters to cast a ballot only in their assigned precinct, and making it illegal to collect ballots and drop them off at an elections office.



The laws had been struck down in lower courts, but the Supreme Court voted to uphold them.



Josh Sellers, associate professor of law for the Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law at Arizona State University, said the decision could embolden other state legislatures to pass more laws aimed at voter suppression.



"There are these laws at issue in this case, but there's all the other prospective laws that are on the horizon, so we have to kind of wait and see what other laws are implemented before the next election," Sellers cautioned. "But there's certainly the possibility that these laws threaten to, I think, decrease voter turnout. That concerns me."



Sellers, who teaches voting-rights law, said lower courts ruled that the Arizona laws appeared to be aimed at making voting more difficult for people of color. Republicans said their goal in passing stricter laws is to make sure elections are secure.



Sellers believes the ruling is a blow to states trying to broaden voting rights, and a green light to legislatures passing laws that make it harder to vote.



"If I was a state legislator reading this opinion today, I would feel fairly comfortable that I would not have to worry about losing a Voting Rights Act lawsuit," Sellers remarked.



Sellers added it's now up to Congress to pass a federal voting rights bill to set basic elections rules that all states must follow.



"There is a bill that's under consideration, named after the late Congressman John Lewis, that would restore the pre-clearance regime that used to be in effect in a number of states, including here in Arizona, that would require states to get preapproval before enacting voting laws and regulations."



Since the November election, more than a dozen states have passed laws that restrict voter access to the polls. Sellers believes many will be challenged in the courts before the 2022 election, but this week's ruling will make those cases harder to win.



EASTON, Md. -- President Joe Biden just signed a law creating a federal holiday for Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in Texas.



Eastern Shore Marylanders are observing the holiday Saturday with a rally to remove the last Confederate statue in the state.



Groups, including the Talbot County NAACP, have been trying since 2005 to get lawmakers to take down the Talbot Boys monument from the county's courthouse lawn.



Ridgely Ochs, communications director of the Move the Monument Coalition, said a courthouse statue of a soldier holding a Confederate flag undermines the message all are equal under law. She noted holding the protest on Juneteenth is symbolic of a struggle for racial justice that still continues.



"Juneteenth is celebrated as part of the journey towards greater freedom and equality," Ochs pointed out. "And we felt that doing this march and rally is part of that tradition, part of that journey towards greater equality and justice."



Last August, the Talbot County Council rejected a proposal to take away the monument in a three-to-two vote. Maryland's ACLU and NAACP chapters filed a federal lawsuit last month demanding the statue's removal, citing precedents in other states among its objections.



At a town hall held earlier this week to draw attention to tomorrow's rally, Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., called on the Talbot County Council to do the right thing and get rid of the monument. He pointed to Charlottesville, Virginia's unanimous vote last week to remove its statue of Robert E. Lee, as an example of the pressing need to confront our past to move forward.



"It's time for Talbot County, it's time for Easton to remove this monument in front of the courthouse," Van Hollen urged. "A monument that doesn't celebrate justice for all, but one that glorifies the Confederacy and those who fought to protect slavery."



Tomorrow's rally will feature the singing of a proposed new state song written by Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md. This year, the General Assembly repealed the former state song, sung to the tune of "O Tannenbaum." Written in 1861, it referred to Abraham Lincoln as a "tyrant" and urges Maryland to secede from the Union, which it did not.



