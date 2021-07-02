$40 Billion in Wages Lost Every Year: Doctors, Lawyers, Trained-Immigrants “Brain Waste” in US

HOUSTON, Texas -- More than 20% of college-educated immigrants in the U.S., or two million people, are either unemployed or underemployed, according to new research.



The Migration Policy Institute, which authored the study, said the disparity accounts for significant "brain waste," and huge losses in potential taxes for state and local governments. The Institute's new research shows many foreign-trained professionals end up driving a taxi or doing janitorial work to make ends meet.



Courtney Brown, vice president of impact and planning at the Lumina Foundation, which supported the report, said failing to use those talents results in devastating costs to workers and the nation.



"We're hurting individuals, we're hurting generations of individuals, the states' economies and the U.S. economy, because we're leaving all this talent on a shelf," Brown asserted. "We are not valuing what they're bringing here."



Brown noted the health-care worker shortage during the pandemic as an example. As the crisis worsened, some states reduced licensing barriers to tap the skills of foreign-trained experts. She pointed out while the results were mixed, the efforts brought the issue to light.



Brown believes helping immigrants succeed is an urgent national priority. The U.S. faces an estimated shortfall of eight million workers between now and 2027, amid declining birth rates and an aging workforce. She sees immigrants as a primary source of future labor-force growth.



"Black immigrants, as well as Black native-borns, are more likely to be underemployed," Brown observed. "So, an immigrant perhaps from the U.K., or a white immigrant that's foreign-trained, is not as likely to be underemployed as a Black immigrant."



In addition to race and ethnicity, the study found English proficiency and legal status are strong predictors of brain waste. Brown emphasized lost wages from trained migrants are estimated at nearly $40 billion annually, and as a result, governments lose $10 billion a year in tax revenue. She hopes President Biden's immigration reform bill will prompt positive changes.



Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.



References: Brain waste report Migration Policy Institute 06/08/2021

U.S. Citizenship Act proposal White House 01/20/2021



get more stories like this via email



ST PAUL, Minn. - For an immigrant who is a victim of a crime, seeking justice can be especially difficult. Minnesota lawmakers are making that process easier in a move supporters say removes a level of fear.



The federal government has a way for foreign nationals, who have been victimized by serious crimes, to protect their legal status if they cooperate with law enforcement.



They can apply for what's known as a U visa, designed to encourage them to come forward without fear of deportation or retaliation.



But Veena Iyer, executive director of the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota, said there's been issues in seeing this component utilized around the state.



"One of the requirements for the U visa is a certification from law enforcement with regard to that cooperation," said Iyer. "And unfortunately, we've seen in Minnesota that there have been instances where law enforcement hasn't timely responded to those requests for certification. "



She said that delay can make survivors feel even more isolated in cases of domestic violence or human trafficking.



New language included in a public safety spending bill sets deadlines for police to issue a certification.



Some GOP lawmakers questioned if this allows people to exploit the process. But supporters say there are safeguards.



The move coincides with the Biden administration's step to provide work permits for those with a pending U visa application, amid a massive backlog.



Iyer cited many reasons why it's been hard for law enforcement to issue these certifications, including a lack of understanding about the process. But she said she hopes this prompts more survivors to come forward and see their cases solved.



"Our hypothesis would be that over the next several years, this is going to be a really great tool for law enforcement," said Iyer. "And then, of course, also a really great protection for victims. "



In addition to setting deadlines, law-enforcement agencies have to identify a point person for issuing certifications, while implementing protocols for language access.



The legislative effort was led by Rep. Sandra Feist - DFL-New Brighton - who says it provides "transparency and consistent timelines." The spending bill was expected to be signed by the governor.







References: SF 2 -- Minn public safety spending legislation, before the legislature in 2021 the Minnesota Legislature

USCIS Creates New Illegal Alien Work Permit Program the Center for Immigration Studies 6/15/21



get more stories like this via email

