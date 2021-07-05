How MT's New Student ID Voting Law Could Affect Turnout

HELENA, Mont. -- Voting-rights groups are concerned a new Montana law could depress student turnout in elections.



This session, state lawmakers passed a number of voting restrictions, including Senate Bill 169, which requires students to use another proof of identity along with a college-issued ID to register to vote.



Madison Morgan, secretary of the board of directors at the Montana Public Interest Research Group and a University of Montana student, laid out a common situation for students and one that would have kept her from registering two years ago.



"This law gives you the option of using a utility bill, a pay stub or things like that. Well, I moved into a dorm and I did not have a job the first fall here," Morgan explained.



The Montana Democratic Party has challenged the law in court. In a court filing defending the law, Republican Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen's office said students often attend school away from their home state.



Morgan noted people just need to have lived in the state for at least 30 days to register to vote. Jacobsen's office also claimed the IDs are easy to forge. The office did not respond to a request for comment.



Morgan's situation is unique. She was born on a naval base in Puerto Rico and only lived there for three months. But birth certificates issued by Puerto Rico before 2009 are considered invalid because of worries they can be easily faked. So it has been hard for Morgan to get proper identification in the United States.



However, she added there are plenty of other situations that could make it hard for students to register.



"Whether it's that they're coming from a foster home and they lost proper identification, or there was a house fire, or at one point they were homeless, people shouldn't be punished for things like that," Morgan argued. "And I think that voting with your student ID was a great tool to keep young people voting."



The law could have an effect soon. Morgan noted the state is holding local elections this November.



"We tend to not see great turnout in any state, honestly, with municipal elections, but this is just another way to keep the youth voice out of it," Morgan contended.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.



References: Senate Bill 169 04/19/2021

State defense of law Mont. Sec'y of State 06/02/2021

Voter registration requirements Mont. Sec'y of State



get more stories like this via email



COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A new alliance is calling on Ohio's elected leaders to get to work on this year's redistricting process.



The newly launched Equal Districts Coalition held a news conference Thursday, to demand a fair and transparent map-making process.



Katy Shanahan, Ohio state director for All On The Line, said it means ensuring citizens speak up and get involved.



"We should be centering the people in every conversation that we have about what our districts look like now, and what they need to look like in the future to best represent our communities," Shanahan asserted.



Prentiss Haney, co-executive director of the Ohio Organizing Collaborative, explained the coalition is helping residents create their own district maps online, with 1,900 submitted so far.



"Regular citizens right now, from Chillicothe to Dayton to Columbus, are actually modeling the process that our mapmakers should be doing right now," Haney argued. "They're showing them what the heart of the reform should be."



The maps will be presented to the Ohio Redistricting Commission, which has not yet convened. Census data will be available in 45 days, mid-August, much later than usual because of the pandemic.



Tala Dahbour, policy director for the Council on American-Islamic Relations of Ohio, said the coalition will engage with diverse communities who have traditionally been left out of the map-drawing process.



"We know our communities best," Dahbour contended. "We must ensure that minority voices who have been politically disenfranchised receive ample representation and fair districts."



Darold Johnson, legislative director for the Ohio Federation of Teachers, sees the 2021 redistricting process as an opportunity to ensure that children know 'their vote is their voice.' He thinks for too long, some politicians have "rigged" district maps to their benefit.



"As educators we teach at a very young age that, you know, democracy is important, that we should participate in that process, and that you have the opportunity to choose your electorate," Johnson outlined. "Unfortunately, over the last 10 years, legislators have been choosing who will represent them."



Reporting by Ohio News Connection in association with Media in the Public Interest and funded in part by the George Gund Foundation.



References: Equal Districts Coalition



get more stories like this via email



HELENA, Mont. -- Far-right groups could be active over the Independence Day weekend, prompting the Department of Homeland Security to release a bulletin warning of the possibility of "extremist violence," according to a document obtained by ABC News.



Travis McAdam, program director for combating white nationalism and defending democracy at the Montana Human Rights Network, said far-right groups are planning small events, but what he finds more troubling is, they've been organizing weekly for a long time in the state.



He argued those who want to counter attempts from extremists to undermine democracy need to do the work to create an inclusive democracy, every day.



"It's not just one election cycle. It's not just having one big rally," McAdam asserted. "It's really getting in and engaging, oftentimes starting at the community level, and doing work to go in that direction and doing that work, sustained over time."



One potentially active organization is the Oath Keepers, an anti-government extremist group which played a big role in the Jan. 6th insurrection, and was founded by a veteran from Montana.



A major concern about these groups, including the Oath Keepers, is their appeal to veterans.



On July 4, a military-led group is holding what it calls a "Coalition to Defend America" rally in Florida.



Dan Barkhuff, a former Navy SEAL, leads Veterans for Responsible Leadership, a super PAC, and We the Veterans, a nonprofit advocacy group for democratic values launching July 4. He said they want to counteract the draw of far-right groups to veterans who come home from service.



"These extremist organizations are providing something to these veterans, which is number one, a sense of belonging, and number two, kind of this camaraderie," Barkhuff explained. "So, our goal is to redefine patriotism and to compete with these organizations in their own communities."



George Black, a researcher who reports on the connections between the conspiracy theories that fueled the Capitol insurrection in January and the grievances of right-wing military officers after the Vietnam War, said the events at the Capitol are just one part of a longer-term effort by far-right, anti-government groups to gain political power.



"It's part and parcel with the movement to suppress voting rights in Republican-led states," Black observed. "It's about replacing local officials who are in a position to certify or decertify future elections. It's very much with an eye on 2022 and taking Congress back."



References: Extremist violence bulletin U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security via ABC News 06/30/2021

Veterans for Responsible Leadership

We the Veterans

Veterans article Washington Spectator 06/21/2021



get more stories like this via email

