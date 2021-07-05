New OR Task Force to Support Underrepresented Students in Higher Ed

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon lawmakers want to ensure more underrepresented students are successful in higher education.
At the end of the 2021 session, a bill was passed to create a task force to find out how to accomplish the goal. The Senate President and House Speaker will appoint members to the task force later this summer.
Rep. Teresa Alonso León, D-Woodburn, was one of House Bill 2590's chief sponsors. She wants to reimagine higher education.
"We're going to travel around the state and talk to all of our students, and hear about what's working, what we can do better," Alonso León explained. "How can we improve things? I just have a vision for really transforming our postsecondary institutions through the lens of our students."
Alonso León has a history working for colleges and was the first Latina GED administrator for the state. The task force will work with students of color and those from rural communities, LGBTQ+ students and other groups traditionally underrepresented in colleges and universities.
Ben Cannon, executive director of the Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission, which will assist with the task force's work, said affordability and complex applications can be barriers for people applying for college, especially if they're first-generation students.
He pointed out it's important to work with individual schools, and at the statewide level, to make postsecondary education attainable for all.
"The institution-by-institution work to identify the particular things they can do to better support these students, and the type of systemic look that the legislative task force will likely take to these issues," Cannon outlined.
Alonso León argued college campuses should foster a sense of belonging. That can be hard for some students of color when schools don't have a dedicated space for diversity, equity and inclusion.
"Not all campuses have a DEI office or a multicultural center, and those are things that are really important to students," Alonso León contended. "They need to connect. They need to find ways to connect with other students and other like-minded students, whether it's their culture or an area of interest."
The task force is slated to work through December 2023.
Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.
SEATTLE -- Washington state community and technical college staff members are excited about a measure aimed at improving the success of students of color.
This legislative session, lawmakers passed Senate Bill 5194, which will ensure community and technical colleges have diversity, equity and inclusion plans next year.
Jaeney Hoene, an English faculty member at Green River College, and part of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) of Washington, said the coalition Community for Our Colleges pushed the effort to pass the measure and commended students for leading the way.
"That bill came out of very grassroots efforts to really look at what community colleges need to be doing in terms of equity and anti-racist work," Hoene explained.
Hoene noted the bill comes at a crucial time as the pandemic ebbs, because community and technical colleges are usually engines of growth in the aftermath of downturns.
The bill also set up the Guided Pathways program to help students better navigate college and increases access to mental-health counseling.
Part of the new law will help colleges recruit and retain more diverse faculty.
Tracy Lai, a history instructor at Seattle Central College and AFT Washington member, said students of color are more successful when they see themselves reflected in their teachers.
"When some of their instructors do actually look like or come from [the] same community or a similar community or at least can more directly relate to the experiences that they themselves are coming out of, they felt that that was something that really helped them to persevere," Lai observed.
Lai added students of color make up a large part of the population at community and technical colleges.
"If we don't pay attention and make plans and build an infrastructure that can really support that success, well, we've really kind of betrayed that generation then," Lai contended.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - College students receiving Pell Grants are eligible for a temporary federal program that provides $50 per month, or $75 in Tribal areas, to pay for internet service.
Jessica Rosenworcel, acting Chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission, said too many college students, especially those attending community colleges, lack access to affordable and high-quality internet.
She said her organization is working with local partners across the country to make sure people know about the benefit and how to sign up.
"Meals on wheels and grassroots organizers," said Rosenworcel, "to national non-profits, and key individuals who focus on digital inclusion, to help us spread the word. "
To apply online, visit ' GetEmergencyBroadband.org ', or call 833-511-0311 for a paper application.
According to the FCC, more than three million people already have signed up for the program.
A list of broadband resources also is available at the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development's website.
Rosenworcel said the program is just the beginning of future efforts to address inequities in broadband access.
"The emergency broadband benefit's not like a windup doll that we can merrily send on its way," said Rosenworcel. "It needs monitoring and it needs regular care."
According to a report by the Institute for Higher Education Policy, approximately 60% of Black and Hispanic students face significant challenges in paying for fast and stable internet, compared with 50% percent of white students.
The report also includes data indicating student parents and caretakers are much more likely than their peers to share computers with others.
Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.
MADISON, Wis. - Public-school advocates say they're alarmed about the education spending levels being floated in the Wisconsin Legislature - and one nonpartisan group says badly needed COVID-relief funds are at risk.
The Joint Finance Committee could wrap up its budget-writing process as early as today, ahead of votes later this month. The GOP-controlled panel has already endorsed an increase of $128 million in K-through-12 funding.
But Heather Dubois Bourenane, executive director of the Wisconsin Public Education Network, said it isn't as promising as it sounds.
"It provides a zero-dollar increase to new spending for most districts throughout the state," said Dubois Bourenane, "and all districts in terms of increasing revenue limits or getting spendable dollars into classrooms."
Republican leaders argue the plan sets aside more funding for schools to address such areas as mental health, and that states also get federal COVID-relief dollars for education.
But advocates and the U.S. Education Department warn Wisconsin risks becoming ineligible for the extra funding, since the state wouldn't commit to required education spending levels.
Critics of the budget proposal think it also puts too much into a rainy-day fund, instead of giving schools direct access to the money.
Dubois Bourenane said the loss of federal aid would be devastating for districts trying to make their buildings safer as they recover from the pandemic. She also called out Republican leaders for aiming for lower levels of reimbursement of special-education costs.
"We have never been in a position to heal some of the wounds caused by past budgets like this before," said Dubois Bourenane. "Why wouldn't we do it?"
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called for a higher threshold, as well as overall education spending of 90% more than what the committee endorsed. Dubois Bourenane argued the current plan would force districts to ask voters for local tax increases to cover the gaps.