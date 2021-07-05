Report: Permanent Summer Food Program Would Benefit ID Kids

BOISE, Idaho -- Summer usually coincides with a troubling spike in childhood hunger while kids are out of school, but a program set up during the pandemic could show the path to feeding more children every summer.



Students who receive free or reduced-price lunches during the school year struggle to get meals over the summer. Federal nutrition programs only reach one in seven of these students, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.



Zoe Neuberger, senior policy analyst at the Center, said the gap exists for a number of reasons: Parents might not know the programs exist, don't have a site nearby, or don't have flexibility at work to bring their kids to the sites.



"That's why just a small share of the children who qualify and get meals during the school year get them during the summer," Neuberger explained. "As a result of that, we can see in the research that childhood hunger does increase during the summer for school-age children."



The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) started last summer and provides grocery benefits instead of school meals while kids were out of school.



More than 120,000 Idaho children are eligible for P-EBT this summer, according to the Center. Neuberger said Idaho's P-EBT plan has not yet been approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.



She noted the USDA already had a model for providing food benefits while school is out. For the past decade, it has carried out summer EBT pilot programs. Neuberger said Congress should make the program permanent and available nationwide, and added there is a risk to not taking advantage of the opportunity.



"There are, nationwide, about 30 million children who qualify for free or reduced-price school meals during the school year," Neuberger observed. "And if this program isn't extended once the temporary program expires after next summer, they would be at risk of going back to that pattern of child hunger increasing during the summer."



President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan included $25 billion over the next decade for the summer EBT program.



OMAHA, Neb. - More Nebraskans will be eligible for SNAP, the program formerly known as food stamps, beginning July 11.



Tiffany Joekel, research and policy director with the Women's Fund of Omaha, said that means more Nebraska families still struggling from the economic fallout of the pandemic will be able to put food on the table.



She added that getting more Nebraskans enrolled in SNAP also can help boost economic recovery across the state. Every federal tax dollar returning to Nebraska in SNAP benefits generates up to $1.80 in economic impact.



"It brings our tax dollars back to our state and back to our communities and invests them in our families," said Joekel. "It supports the local grocery store, it provides wages to the workers at the grocery store, which then circulates and ripples out through the entire community."



Lawmakers voted to override Gov. Pete Ricketts' veto of LB 108, the law expanding SNAP eligibility. Critics claimed it would discourage people from returning to work, but Joekel said people who can now participate in SNAP under the new law already are working.



Enrollment info is available online at accessnebraska.ne.gov, and Food Bank of the Heartland can help people navigate the enrollment process by phone at (855) 444-5556.



Joekel noted that the state's business community, including the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry, supported expanding SNAP eligibility in part because the measure aimed to help working families who struggled to make ends meet even before the pandemic.



"Food insecurity is not new," said Joekel. "We have a lot of working families in Nebraska who are doing the best they can, but the math simply doesn't work. Their wages simply do not allow them to afford all of the things that they need."



The new law also aims to eliminate the so-called cliff effect, where workers who get promotions and small pay increases end up losing hundreds of dollars in food assistance.



Families can now continue to receive help even if their income rises, because agencies can now consider expenses including child care that make it harder to purchase food.









