Report: Permanent Summer Food Program Would Benefit ID Kids

BOISE, Idaho -- Summer usually coincides with a troubling spike in childhood hunger while kids are out of school, but a program set up during the pandemic could show the path to feeding more children every summer.
Students who receive free or reduced-price lunches during the school year struggle to get meals over the summer. Federal nutrition programs only reach one in seven of these students, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.
Zoe Neuberger, senior policy analyst at the Center, said the gap exists for a number of reasons: Parents might not know the programs exist, don't have a site nearby, or don't have flexibility at work to bring their kids to the sites.
"That's why just a small share of the children who qualify and get meals during the school year get them during the summer," Neuberger explained. "As a result of that, we can see in the research that childhood hunger does increase during the summer for school-age children."
The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) started last summer and provides grocery benefits instead of school meals while kids were out of school.
More than 120,000 Idaho children are eligible for P-EBT this summer, according to the Center. Neuberger said Idaho's P-EBT plan has not yet been approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
She noted the USDA already had a model for providing food benefits while school is out. For the past decade, it has carried out summer EBT pilot programs. Neuberger said Congress should make the program permanent and available nationwide, and added there is a risk to not taking advantage of the opportunity.
"There are, nationwide, about 30 million children who qualify for free or reduced-price school meals during the school year," Neuberger observed. "And if this program isn't extended once the temporary program expires after next summer, they would be at risk of going back to that pattern of child hunger increasing during the summer."
President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan included $25 billion over the next decade for the summer EBT program.
DENVER -- Participants in WIC, the federal nutrition assistance program for women, infants, and children, can now get vouchers to buy food at farmers markets across Colorado.
Starting July 1, WIC-eligible families will be able to get locally grown fruits and vegetables, and meet farmers, who frequently have cost-effective recipes for preparing what they grow.
Amy Nelms, healthy food incentive senior program and policy manager for Nourish Colorado, said the vouchers also open the door to a host of resources available at local markets that have evolved far beyond simple food stands.
"Kids activities, mobile food pantries, screenings for health," Nelms outlined. "Some of them do single dad, single mom days. And they're really offering resources for health and a space to connect with the community."
This year marks the first time Colorado is part of the federally funded Farmers Market Nutrition Program.
Families can find out if they are eligible for WIC, and collect farmer's market vouchers, on the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment's website and contacting their local public-health office.
Nelms sees food as a cornerstone of health care. Fresh, nutritious foods can boost the immune system and have long-term health benefits.
She added any concerns about food assistance programs keeping people from re-entering the workforce are off the mark, because most Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and WIC participants who are able to work already have jobs.
"Most of the families that use these incentive programs, they are using them as a stepping stone," Nelms observed. "And the average amount of time anyone's using them is about 18 months. So, they're not these long-term programs that people use forever."
She added food incentive programs, including produce boxes, were critical for families and local farmers in the COVID health emergency.
There's also the Double Up Food Bucks program for participants in SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, in Colorado. The program matches SNAP purchases with dollars to purchase locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables.
OMAHA, Neb. - More Nebraskans will be eligible for SNAP, the program formerly known as food stamps, beginning July 11.
Tiffany Joekel, research and policy director with the Women's Fund of Omaha, said that means more Nebraska families still struggling from the economic fallout of the pandemic will be able to put food on the table.
She added that getting more Nebraskans enrolled in SNAP also can help boost economic recovery across the state. Every federal tax dollar returning to Nebraska in SNAP benefits generates up to $1.80 in economic impact.
"It brings our tax dollars back to our state and back to our communities and invests them in our families," said Joekel. "It supports the local grocery store, it provides wages to the workers at the grocery store, which then circulates and ripples out through the entire community."
Lawmakers voted to override Gov. Pete Ricketts' veto of LB 108, the law expanding SNAP eligibility. Critics claimed it would discourage people from returning to work, but Joekel said people who can now participate in SNAP under the new law already are working.
Enrollment info is available online at accessnebraska.ne.gov, and Food Bank of the Heartland can help people navigate the enrollment process by phone at (855) 444-5556.
Joekel noted that the state's business community, including the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry, supported expanding SNAP eligibility in part because the measure aimed to help working families who struggled to make ends meet even before the pandemic.
"Food insecurity is not new," said Joekel. "We have a lot of working families in Nebraska who are doing the best they can, but the math simply doesn't work. Their wages simply do not allow them to afford all of the things that they need."
The new law also aims to eliminate the so-called cliff effect, where workers who get promotions and small pay increases end up losing hundreds of dollars in food assistance.
Families can now continue to receive help even if their income rises, because agencies can now consider expenses including child care that make it harder to purchase food.
INDIANAPOLIS -- Food banks across Indiana are prepping to make good use of a million dollars in funding over the next fiscal year; money that starts rolling in by mid-July.
The Legislature increased funding from $300,000 per year, after hunger shot through the roof during the pandemic.
Emily Weikert Bryant, executive director of Feeding Indiana's Hungry, said millions of people nationwide are still struggling.
"We know for the month of April that the need and the pounds being distributed was about 45% above what an average month would have been in 2019," Weikert Bryant recounted. "So we're still seeing above-average demand. We're still helping folks who are still working to make ends meet."
Weikert Bryant recalled during the lockdowns, cars snaked around the block at many food banks as people picked up pre-boxed food. And many food banks had to rent cold storage to keep perishable donations safe, and even buy food outright to meet the demand.
Jennifer Buell, assistant agency director for Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank, said they saw a 16% increase in clientele in 2020, compared with the year before. And they estimate 25% of the children within their service area are food insecure, day after day.
"That's over and over and over again," Buell emphasized. "And for children, that's affecting both their physical and their cognitive development. And those delays that you see in childhood because of food insecurity can actually last an entire lifetime."
Advocates contended the increased funding will help food banks modernize and expand their facilities, so they can continue to combat hunger in the state.
