Monday, July 5, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - July 5, 2021
Play

Dozens of inmates released after wrongful convictions celebrate their freedom, and the Delta COVID-19 variant takes hold in California.

2021Talks - July 5, 2021
Play

Biden and Harris launch an "America is Back Together" tour, the DOJ halts federal executions, ransomware hits 200 U.S. companies, and the collapsed Florida condo could be demolished before a tropical storm arrives.

Social Issues  |  Hunger/Food/Nutrition    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Report: Permanent Summer Food Program Would Benefit ID Kids

Play

Monday, July 5, 2021   

BOISE, Idaho -- Summer usually coincides with a troubling spike in childhood hunger while kids are out of school, but a program set up during the pandemic could show the path to feeding more children every summer.

Students who receive free or reduced-price lunches during the school year struggle to get meals over the summer. Federal nutrition programs only reach one in seven of these students, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

Zoe Neuberger, senior policy analyst at the Center, said the gap exists for a number of reasons: Parents might not know the programs exist, don't have a site nearby, or don't have flexibility at work to bring their kids to the sites.

"That's why just a small share of the children who qualify and get meals during the school year get them during the summer," Neuberger explained. "As a result of that, we can see in the research that childhood hunger does increase during the summer for school-age children."

The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) started last summer and provides grocery benefits instead of school meals while kids were out of school.

More than 120,000 Idaho children are eligible for P-EBT this summer, according to the Center. Neuberger said Idaho's P-EBT plan has not yet been approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

She noted the USDA already had a model for providing food benefits while school is out. For the past decade, it has carried out summer EBT pilot programs. Neuberger said Congress should make the program permanent and available nationwide, and added there is a risk to not taking advantage of the opportunity.

"There are, nationwide, about 30 million children who qualify for free or reduced-price school meals during the school year," Neuberger observed. "And if this program isn't extended once the temporary program expires after next summer, they would be at risk of going back to that pattern of child hunger increasing during the summer."

President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan included $25 billion over the next decade for the summer EBT program.


get more stories like this via email

Social Issues

WIC Families Can Now Get Vouchers for Farmers Market Purchases

Social Issues

More Nebraskans Can Access Food Assistance Despite Governor Veto

Social Issues

Indiana Food Banks Preparing to Upgrade, Expand

Social Issues

Free After 14 Years, Ohio Men Await New Trial

By Kennedi Combs / Broadcast version by Mary Schuermann, reporting for the Kent State-Ohio News Connection Collaboration. For 14 years, Michael …

Health and Wellness

NC Physicians Voice Support for Full-Practice APRNs

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Some doctors in North Carolina are voicing their support for legislation to cut red tape for Advanced Practice Registered Nurses (…

Social Issues

New OR Task Force to Support Underrepresented Students in Higher Ed

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon lawmakers want to ensure more underrepresented students are successful in higher education. At the end of the 2021 session…

Social Issues

Report: Out-of-Pocket Expenses Squeezing Family Caregivers

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Providing care for a loved one comes with a lot of stress. A new report said there are financial pressure too, especially when it …

Environment

No Selfies with Bears! National Park Advocates Offer Visitor Tips

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. -- With COVID-19 restrictions behind them, many Americans are jumping into the wilderness with both feet. National park …

Health and Wellness

Advocates Press for Improvements to CA's Aid-in-Dying Rules

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- A bill to speed up the process for terminally ill patients to access aid-in-dying medications will be heard tomorrow in the …

Social Issues

WA Law Aims to Make Comm, Technical Colleges More Inclusive

SEATTLE -- Washington state community and technical college staff members are excited about a measure aimed at improving the success of students of co…

Social Issues

How MT's New Student ID Voting Law Could Affect Turnout

HELENA, Mont. -- Voting-rights groups are concerned a new Montana law could depress student turnout in elections. This session, state lawmakers …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021