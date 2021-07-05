Report: Out-of-Pocket Expenses Squeezing Family Caregivers

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Providing care for a loved one comes with a lot of stress. A new report said there are financial pressure too, especially when it comes to out-of-pocket expenses, and Iowa families are feeling that pinch.



Research from AARP showed nearly eight in ten of those caring for an adult family member face regular out-of-pocket expenses. Annual average spending accounts for 26% of the caregiver's income.



Dorothy Pisarski of West Des Moines said it is something her family experienced when her husband had a stroke more than a decade ago.



"It's just like a tornado in your house where everything gets swept up because of this," Pisarski explained. "It's time, it's money, it's stress."



Her husband's disability resulted in a significant loss of income, which left Pisarski to manage typical expenses, along with things like transportation to her husband's appointments, on a leaner budget.



There are an estimated 300,000 family caregivers in Iowa. Their advocates want Congress to approve a bill that offers tax credits of up to $5,000 to those eligible. The plan has bipartisan support, but some observers noted it excludes retired individuals providing care.



Brad Anderson, state director for AARP Iowa, said there needs to be a sense of urgency for Congress to act, and noted working caregivers are reaching a breaking point.



"Caregiving as we know is oftentimes considered a part-time job, and so you have people working two jobs essentially, but one of the jobs they're not getting paid for. And those folks need help," Anderson argued.



Pisarski also called on health-care providers to offer more affordable options for medication, and to speed up communication on rehabilitation recommendations. She asserted it would have eased the burden in the immediate aftermath of her husband's stroke.



"Even in visits, in short moments, that would have been helpful in making good use of time to help in his progress," Pisarski remarked.



Meanwhile, the report said the highest expense burden falls on younger caregivers and those who are African American, as well as Latino caregivers. Iowa's Joni Ernst is the lead sponsor of the Senate bill.Disclosure: AARP Iowa contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Community Issues and Volunteering, Health Issues, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.





CONCORD, N.H. - New Hampshire lawmakers are zeroing in on this year's nearly 175 page state budget, but advocates for working families say policy items included in it are not aimed at helping Granite Staters.



Leah Cohen - digital engagement coordinator for Granite State Progress - noted there's an amendment prohibiting teaching about implicit bias or systemic racism, and a ban on abortions after 24 weeks with no exceptions for rape, incest or fatal fetal diagnosis.



And, she added, an expansive school voucher program, cuts to the Department of Health and Human Services, and corporate tax giveaways.



"These efforts to slide past these policy items - through a massive omnibus bill - is an effort to reduce transparency at our State House and prevent the public from participating in our democracy," said Cohen. "It's a form of disenfranchisement."



She added that while the White House has introduced plans to build a more equitable and sustainable economy, the Sununu administration and the Republican-controlled General Court are doubling down on policies for the wealthy.



Groups are rallying at the State House today as lawmakers hold the final budget votes.



Grace Kindeke - New Hampshire program coordinator with the American Friends Service Committee - said the so-called "divisive concepts" language is part of a national effort to not only stop conversations about systemic racism and sexism, but to shirk responsibility for addressing disparities.



"We have 1% of the population overly disproportionately represented in sentencing or in child seizures or in the homeless population or even in the graduation rates in our public schools," said Kindeke. "If we're not allowed to make those connections and gather that data, then we cannot actually address any of those issues."



Maggie Fogarty, also with the American Friends Service Committee as New Hampshire co-director, said tax cuts in the budget for businesses and wealthy folks - including reduced business profits and business enterprise taxes - add to that concern.



She noted that New Hampshire has a track record of passing off revenue shortfalls onto local property taxes.



"It's alarming to think about what this will look like at the very local level," said Fogarty, "both in terms of increased pressure on local taxes, but also on the kinds of cuts that will get made in response to the reduced revenue."



She said if New Hampshire would fairly tax the wealthy and corporations, there are so many improvements the state could make to people's lives - including increasing access to affordable housing and mental-health services and investing in roads, clean air, college affordability and public schools.



Disclosure: Granite State Progress Education Fund & Granite State Progress contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Gun Violence Prevention, Health Issues, Women's Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.





