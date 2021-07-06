Tuesday, July 6, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - July 6, 2021
Play

Concerns grow over ongoing and expanding staffing emergencies at Nebraska's state prisons, and Elsa heads toward the Florida Keys.

2021Talks - July 6, 2021
Play

The White House misses its mark on COVID-19 vaccinations, a new analysis unpacks the electorate behind President Bidens 2020 win, and a Russian gang wants $70 million to end a massive ransomware attack.

Social Issues  |  Criminal Justice    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Report: Nebraska’s Ongoing Prison Staffing Crisis Expands

Play

Tuesday, July 6, 2021   

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A new report from the Office of Inspector General of Corrections is raising concerns about ongoing and expanding staffing emergencies at Nebraska's state prisons.

Danielle Conrad, executive director of the ACLU of Nebraska, said the report underscores legislators were right to hit the pause button on a proposal to build a new $230 million prison.

She argued Nebraska leaders have no plan for staffing the existing state prison system, let alone a new facility that would amount to one of the largest state earmarks in taxpayer history.

"That staffing crisis has been expanded to other facilities," Conrad explained. "Gov. (Pete) Ricketts and (Department of Correctional Services) director (Scott) Frakes have never answered the questions about how to staff this massive new prison, which wouldn't even solve our overcrowding problems."

Proponents of building a new facility say it will create jobs and begin to relieve overcrowding.

But Conrad pointed to effective alternatives she contended are far less expensive and address root causes, including mental-health and addiction issues. She asserted drug, veterans and other diversion courts, alongside treatment and investments in job training and education, are a far more effective way to shrink prison populations and keep communities safe.

Nebraska's state prison system is the second most overcrowded in the nation, and lawmakers have called for studies into potential solutions.

Conrad suggested the state has an opportunity to turn away from both the "tough on crime" and "war on drugs" mentality, and adopt smart justice approaches. She pointed to recent polling, which showed across party lines, Nebraska voters do not want a massive new prison.

"They want smart reforms, they want smart investments," Conrad observed. "They want us to build up access to treatment and mental health and problem-solving and diversion courts. They don't want us to double down on mass incarceration and racial injustice."

Conrad added she encouraged Nebraskans to weigh in with their state senators. In their last session, lawmakers approved a prison funding compromise, appropriating money for the design of a potential new prison, but not allowing construction to move forward without further legislative action.Disclosure: ACLU of Nebraska contributes to our fund for reporting on Civil Rights, Criminal Justice, Immigrant Issues, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


Disclosure: ACLU of Nebraska contributes to our fund for reporting on Civil Rights, Criminal Justice, Immigrant Issues, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email

Social Issues

Groups Call for Increased Voting Access in MA Prisons, Jails

Social Issues

Free After 14 Years, Ohio Men Await New Trial

Social Issues

Latest Police Accountability Plans in MN Legislature Criticized

Social Issues

Groups Work to Maintain Voting Access After NH Court Rejects Restrictive Law

CONCORD, N.H. -- Good-government groups in New Hampshire are keeping an eye on several bills expected to come back next legislative session, arguing …

Environment

TN to Embark on Litter Pollution Study

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Plastic bottles and cans line many of the state's roadways and rivers, and now the state is conducting a large research study to …

Environment

Is WV Prepared 5 Years after Devastating Floods?

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- Deadly flooding five years ago continues to haunt many West Virginia communities, and advocates called on the state to update …

Social Issues

PA Child-Care Providers: State Budget Falls Short for Youngest Learners

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Gov. Tom Wolf signed the new state budget last week, which includes a historic $416 million increase in public-education funding…

Social Issues

Should Feds Determine Your Creditworthiness?

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- Wisconsin is among the top states for average credit scores, but it is a different story for people of color, which is why some …

Health and Wellness

Pandemic Leads to Both Weight Gain and Eating Disorders

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- More than 60% of adults reported weight problems during the pandemic, according to the American Psychological Association…

Health and Wellness

NC Physicians Voice Support for Full-Practice APRNs

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Some doctors in North Carolina are voicing their support for legislation to cut red tape for Advanced Practice Registered Nurses (…

Social Issues

New OR Task Force to Support Underrepresented Students in Higher Ed

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon lawmakers want to ensure more underrepresented students are successful in higher education. At the end of the 2021 session…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021