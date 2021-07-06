Report: Nebraska’s Ongoing Prison Staffing Crisis Expands

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A new report from the Office of Inspector General of Corrections is raising concerns about ongoing and expanding staffing emergencies at Nebraska's state prisons.
Danielle Conrad, executive director of the ACLU of Nebraska, said the report underscores legislators were right to hit the pause button on a proposal to build a new $230 million prison.
She argued Nebraska leaders have no plan for staffing the existing state prison system, let alone a new facility that would amount to one of the largest state earmarks in taxpayer history.
"That staffing crisis has been expanded to other facilities," Conrad explained. "Gov. (Pete) Ricketts and (Department of Correctional Services) director (Scott) Frakes have never answered the questions about how to staff this massive new prison, which wouldn't even solve our overcrowding problems."
Proponents of building a new facility say it will create jobs and begin to relieve overcrowding.
But Conrad pointed to effective alternatives she contended are far less expensive and address root causes, including mental-health and addiction issues. She asserted drug, veterans and other diversion courts, alongside treatment and investments in job training and education, are a far more effective way to shrink prison populations and keep communities safe.
Nebraska's state prison system is the second most overcrowded in the nation, and lawmakers have called for studies into potential solutions.
Conrad suggested the state has an opportunity to turn away from both the "tough on crime" and "war on drugs" mentality, and adopt smart justice approaches. She pointed to recent polling, which showed across party lines, Nebraska voters do not want a massive new prison.
"They want smart reforms, they want smart investments," Conrad observed. "They want us to build up access to treatment and mental health and problem-solving and diversion courts. They don't want us to double down on mass incarceration and racial injustice."
Conrad added she encouraged Nebraskans to weigh in with their state senators. In their last session, lawmakers approved a prison funding compromise, appropriating money for the design of a potential new prison, but not allowing construction to move forward without further legislative action.
BOSTON -- Advocates for voting rights are calling on Massachusetts lawmakers to increase access to the ballot box in jails and prisons before this fall's elections.
People serving felony convictions in the Commonwealth are not eligible to vote, but those convicted of misdemeanors or awaiting trial in jails are.
Al-Ameen Patterson, vice-chair of the African American Coalition Committee, who has been incarcerated in Norfolk for 12 years, said at a town hall with the Democracy Behind Bars Coalition the biggest barriers he sees to voting while incarcerated are lack of awareness about voting eligibility, and sheriffs' failure to provide the necessary information.
"I think the sheriffs are guilty of deliberate indifference because they just show no interest in publishing the rights, the policies and procedures of voting while incarcerated," Patterson contended.
A bill before the General Court would require sheriffs to do more voting outreach, from providing absentee-ballot applications and information about candidates, to requiring counties with more than 800,000 people to have a polling location in the county jail itself.
Groups are also pushing to restore voting rights to those serving felony convictions, as well as to end prison gerrymandering.
Rep. Liz Miranda, D-Boston, added it's a major problem the census counts incarcerated people where prisons are located rather than in their home communities. She noted many prisons are in white suburbs, while most incarcerated people in Massachusetts are from over-policed low-income communities and communities of color.
Miranda said what's known as prison gerrymandering takes political power and resources away from people, many already stripped of their right to vote.
"They're coming from Roxbury and Dorchester, Lawrence and Lowell, and they're living in communities which count them in the census and get resources for their towns, yet they belong to us," Miranda outlined. "It has led to our communities not getting what they deserve."
Miranda added the Commonwealth jails eight times more Black people than white people, and far more Black people are kept from voting because of a felony conviction.
Massachusetts is the most recent state to ban voting while incarcerated for a felony, via a ballot initiative passed in 2000, in response to political organizing within prisons.
By Kennedi Combs
For 14 years, Michael Sutton was imprisoned for crimes he claims he did not commit.
Before he was arrested for being involved in a shooting of two people and an attempted shooting of a police officer in 2006, the 18-year-old Sutton was about to graduate high school with a full ride to the University of Akron. He planned to study business administration and was excited for the next phase of his life.
"You just gotta say what it is. Four black kids at two in the morning on 55th in the middle of the projects," Sutton said. "You can say wrong place at the wrong time, but racial profiling plays a big part."
Now Sutton, a Cleveland native, and his co-defendant and childhood friend, Kenny Phillips, have been granted a new trial. The case was the first in which the Ohio Innocence Project and the Wrongful Conviction Project, two organizations committed to finding justice for wrongfully convicted individuals, worked together.
Cuyahoga County prosecutors in Michael O'Malley's office are standing by their decision to retry Phillips and Sutton.
"As expected, we are appealing this decision," Tyler Sinclair, public information officer, said in an email. "We owe nothing less to the victims of this crime. In the end, we must allow the entire legal process to run its course and we will be satisfied with whatever the outcome may be."
According to court documents, Cleveland Police officers John Lundy and Gregory Jones were patrolling the area near East 55th Street and Woodland Avenue in the early hours of May 29, 2006. Patrons were leaving area clubs at that time, and two other officers, Michael Keane and Daniel Lentz, were called in for backup due to the large crowd.
As Keane and Lentz approached the intersection of East 55th and Woodland, they testified they saw Sutton driving erratically. The officers followed his car as it turned right onto Woodland Ave. Lentz said he saw a passenger from Sutton's car fire a gun into a dark-colored Lincoln Mark VIII to its right. The officers testified that they then turned on their lights and sirens, and a gold car in front of Sutton's car was "out of there."
When Sutton's car turned right on Woodland Avenue, the four occupants, Sutton, Kenny Phillips, Deante Creel, and Akeem Tidmore escaped the vehicle. Lentz testified that, although it was dark, he observed two of the passengers carrying weapons. Lentz then testified he heard "several shots in his vicinity, saw the strobing of gun fire, and saw Creel throw a weapon." Within minutes of exiting the car, the four occupants were arrested.
Sutton's defense team, however, told a different story of what happened that night.
Phillips and his friends were celebrating his 18th birthday at Moda, a Cleveland nightclub. Around 2 a.m., Phillips, Sutton, Creel and Tidmore left the club and headed home in Sutton's cream-colored Chevy Caprice.
On the way, they stopped at a Marathon gas station at Kinsman Road and East 55th Street. When they left the gas station, they turned right onto Woodland Avenue and saw two cars in front of them: a small gold car and a dark-colored Lincoln Mark VIII. The defendants claimed the gold car pulled up parallel to the Lincoln, and an arm extended from the passenger window, shooting several shots into the left side of the Lincoln. The gold car then sped away.
Soon after the shots were fired, all four occupants of Sutton's car testified they heard police sirens. As they slowed to a stop to allow the police to pass them and pursue the gold car, they soon realized the police were instead stopping them. Sutton, who was driving, panicked, sped up, and turned right onto East 65th Street before he stopped, and all four passengers ran from the car. Within a few minutes, they were apprehended and arrested.
The victims in the Lincoln were Kenneth Tolbert, Kevin Tolbert, Christopher Lovelady, and Leonard Brown. Both Lovelady and Kenneth Tolbert experienced gunshot wounds to the head that resulted in permanent injuries.
While Creel and Tidmore were acquitted of all charges, Phillips and Sutton were convicted of multiple charges despite a lack of physical evidence. No guns, bullet casings or other evidence were found to link the two to the crimes. Phillips was convicted of four counts of attempted murder, among other charges, while Sutton was found complicit as the driver of the Caprice. Phillips was originally sentenced to 92 years and six months and Sutton to 46 years and six months.
Sutton's lawyer, Donald Caster, who is also a member of the Innocence Project, first joined the case in September 2017 after Sutton reached out to the Ohio Innocence Project for help. The Ohio Innocence Project worked on Sutton's case while the Wrongful Conviction Project worked with Phillips.
After 14 years in prison, Sutton and Phillips were released May 3, 2021, on $50,000 personal bonds after an Ohio appeals court granted them a new trial in March.
The ruling from the Eighth District Court of Appeals stated jurors never got to hear from Lundy and Jones, whose testimonies challenged those of Keane and Lentz. Because the state failed to provide this evidence, Sutton and Phillips were granted a new trial, according to the opinion written by presiding judge Anita Laster Mays, along with appellate judges Larry A. Jones, Sr. and Michelle J. Sheehan.
"To deny appellants' right to have all material evidence considered by the jury is a travesty of justice, particularly where there is minimal, questionable, physical evidence," they wrote.
Caster, Sutton's lawyer, said that evidence was extremely important.
"The two officers, Lundy and Jones, who have already given sworn testimonies [in 2015] that the other two officers, Keane and Lentz, first of all weren't where they said they were at the time of the shooting,so they couldn't have seen what they said they saw," Caster said. "They are also pretty firm that there was no shooting at the police during the foot pursuit."
Patrons in the Moda nightclub will be key witnesses in the new trial, yet to be scheduled.
"I think the other evidence is the witnesses who were in the club and who saw the alternate suspect [in the gold car] in an altercation with the victims at the club," Caster said. "Their affidavits were submitted to the court but never really ruled on. I think that will be an important trial testimony if the case is retried."
Sutton said his time in prison was rough, but his family and the personal knowledge of his innocence pushed him through his day-to-day life locked up.
"I can't even tell you how I did it, to tell you the truth. Family. When people don't give up on you on the streets, that plays a huge part."
After his conviction, the Sutton family plastered Facebook and Instagram with pictures of Sutton and the caption #FreeMike, relaying his story of innocence to anyone who would listen.
Derrick Walters, Sutton's uncle, also believed in his innocence from the beginning.
"As soon as I first heard that he was arrested, I knew something was off," Walters said. "He's not capable of something like that. He wasn't raised like that. However, everything that's done in the dark will come to the light eventually."
Despite the uncertainty of his future, Sutton is looking at the positive side of his situation.
"I just appreciate the free air," he said. "You get everything snatched away from you as a kid. So to come home now, I don't want to feel bitter about nothing, because this humbled me."
This collaboration is produced in association with Media in the Public Interest and funded in part by the George Gund Foundation.
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Gov. Tim Walz has signed orders related to police accountability in Minnesota, coinciding with provisions in a last-minute budget bill, but activists and some lawmakers argued the state didn't include ideas that would make a difference.
Since George Floyd's murder, Minnesota has faced scrutiny to address police misconduct and brutality. Watchdogs say a reform package approved last year didn't have enough teeth.
New talks were held this year, but a public-safety bill at the end of the special session includes an agreement critics say is watered down.
Rep. Esther Agbaje, D-Minneapolis, said law enforcement should be heavily monitored, like other professions.
"We have stringent rules for doctors, for lawyers, for teachers, cosmetologists, truck drivers, pilots, you name it," Agbaje pointed out.
She suggested current rules for police aren't enough to prevent deadly encounters.
The legislative plan, to be voted on today, covers such areas as no-knock warrants, but other items, like limits on traffic stops, weren't included. Senate Republicans say they don't want to restrict police officers from doing their jobs.
The governor's plan involves spending $15 million in federal grant funding on violence-prevention programs.
The Walz plan also aims to give families of victims killed by officers quicker access to body-camera footage.
Meanwhile, Agbaje contended the Legislature can't just take minimal action, especially after former officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced for more than 20-years in prison for Floyd's murder.
"And if we truly love one another and are [going to] see each other as neighbors and friends, and as one Minnesota, then we must reflect that through this bill," Agbaje asserted.
The lawmakers pushing a broader bill said they will try to add amendments, but it was unclear if they would make it into the final plan. The public-safety bill was one of the last spending measures in the budget process before this Wednesday's deadline.