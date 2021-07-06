PA Child-Care Providers: State Budget Falls Short for Youngest Learners

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Gov. Tom Wolf signed the new state budget last week, which includes a historic $416 million increase in public-education funding.
get more stories like this via email
While the investment was praised by some, child-care providers say the budget missed the mark in their field. They also want to ensure the $1.2 billion dollars the state received from the American Rescue Plan for child-care centers gets to them as soon as possible.
Jen DeBell, executive director of the Pennsylvania Association for the Education of Young Children, said child-care line items got no state-budget increases despite being devastated by the pandemic, so the federal funds are critical.
"We've seen almost 700 programs close, and more than 360 are still temporarily closed," DeBell observed. "So, we don't want to see those numbers driven up because the money isn't going out quick enough."
Some areas she'd like to see receive increased funding include hiring or retention bonuses to help centers build back staff lost in the pandemic. DeBell noted the average child-care teacher in Pennsylvania makes $10.69 an hour.
Nancy Frederick, director of The Learning Center at Third Street Alliance, a child-care center in Northampton County, said they've been struggling to hire teachers, making it difficult to increase classroom size to meet the growing need.
She argued government support is necessary for them to increase pay and offer teachers a living wage, and stressed the importance of high-quality early learning.
"I think the state and federal support financially there would be greatly put into use," Frederick asserted. "Because they are really getting students early on, where they can make a difference and build those connections before they even go to the public school, or whatever school they go to once they are the age of five or six."
Frederick added she also hopes to see funds for expanding what's known as the Infant/Toddler Contracted Slots Program, which provides free child care for children of eligible families, up to age three.
OLYMPIA, Wash. -- This session, Washington state lawmakers approved a major investment in child care and its workers.
The state budget provides $360 million for child-care grants, including $36 million in increased compensation for about 10,000 child-care workers across the state.
Luc Jasmin, co-owner of Parkview Early Learning Center in Spokane president of the Washington Childcare Centers Association, said most of the compensation funds will be distributed this year.
"This is the biggest investment from our state in early learning, ever," Jasmin asserted. "And it took some time. It took a lot of people, it took legislators who understood the importance of early learning, but we've got to keep it going."
Jasmin noted the funding includes subsidies to help more families afford care. The budget also includes $30 million for health coverage for about 15,000 workers, premium-free, through the Washington Health Benefit Exchange. Coverage is expected to be available by September.
John Burbank, executive director of the Economic Opportunity Institute, said wages for child-care workers stagnated after the Great Recession when legislators made big cuts to the budget. But he pointed out they've taken a different approach during the pandemic.
"Legislators realized that fundamental to high-quality child care was respect for and compensation of child-care workers, which has not been at the center of their agenda for a long, long time," Burbank remarked.
Burbank added the increased investment in child care is also an investment in a more equitable Washington, since it helps a workforce made up disproportionately of women and people of color.Disclosure: Economic Opportunity Institute contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Early Childhood Education, Livable Wages/Working Families, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Economic Opportunity Institute contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Early Childhood Education, Livable Wages/Working Families, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
BOISE, Idaho -- Idaho child-care providers closed their doors and came to the doors of the Capitol this week to call on lawmakers to approve federal funding for their facilities.
get more stories like this via email
Although Idaho's legislative session is still going on, lawmakers have not approved nearly $100 million from the American Rescue Plan Act for child care, recommended by Gov. Brad Little.
Since September, 200 centers have closed their doors. Even for centers that haven't closed, drops in enrollment have hit them hard.
Mackenzie Allen, director of Circle of Care Developmental Preschool near Coeur d'Alene, said the pandemic has been difficult.
"In one year, we lost eight employees," Allen recounted. "This pandemic has affected so many of us, and it has been a daily struggle to maintain our workforce due to things like illness, stress and not being able to meet the enhanced unemployment benefits that are being offered."
In April, lawmakers decided not to approve $200 million for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare because of concerns with $34 million approved in the December COVID-19 relief bill for child care, according to the Idaho Capital Sun. Some legislators questioned whether that much money was needed for care centers.
Jane Gordon, a mother of two young children in a Boise child-care center, said she and her husband both work, and their lives would change radically if the center closed.
"I can't do my best work when I'm scrambling to figure a child-care schedule," Gordon asserted. "More importantly, I can't be the best mom when I'm trying to squeeze in work from my phone in the living room, or I'm trying to field calls while making mac and cheese."
Betty McQuain, a faculty member at BYU-Idaho's Department of Home and Family and a former child-care provider, said Idaho's economy depends on child care, but believes without approval from lawmakers of these funds, it could become inaccessible for many Idahoans.
"We are not far from falling into a situation in which only the wealthy will be able to afford child care and the most needy and vulnerable of Idaho's citizens will bear the greatest costs," McQuain contended.
Child-care providers and parents hope the Legislature approves funds before the session adjourns. After this session ends, Idaho lawmakers will likely not come back to the Capitol until at least September.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A new survey of more than 200 North Carolina parents of young children finds a lot of concern - and at times, panic and even despair - about finding the services their children have needed during the pandemic.
get more stories like this via email
The survey, of mostly low-income and Spanish-speaking families, found barriers like racial bias and cultural differences can prevent them from getting help.
Banu Valladares, executive director of the Charlotte Bilingual Preschool, said even when services are available, some families may be afraid to access them.
"For example, if they are applying for citizenship, they think that if they access a service, like a mental-health service that the community offers, it's going to kick them out of the citizenship pathway," Valladares explained.
In the survey, parents said they either don't have access to, or feel there should be more, community-based play-and-learn programs for young kids, child care, resources for families who don't speak English, and mental-health counseling for parents and caregivers.
The survey was conducted by the Early Well Initiative, a partnership of NC Child and the North Carolina Early Childhood Foundation.
Jovonia Lewis, founder and executive director of Empowering Parents in Community in Durham, said the data show many Black families have concerns about their children being labeled or stereotyped when seeking therapy or counseling for mental-health issues.
"So sometimes, that stigmatization of mental-health services creates a barrier for access," Lewis remarked.
Valladares noted historically, policymakers have made decisions about services without input from the families most likely to need them. She pointed to inflexible work schedules as an example of the disconnect that happens when families' voices aren't heard.
"The other challenge that we hear is the hours of services: 'I'm supposed to be working to support my children and family, but I'm also supposed to be receiving the service at this time, and I don't work a job that allows me to take time off,'" Valladares outlined.
She added other barriers that prevent families from accessing services include not feeling comfortable seeking help, or already being stretched too thinly to take advantage of them, as well as struggles with mental health, addiction, domestic violence, COVID-19 and family economic security.