Tuesday, July 6, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - July 6, 2021
Play

Concerns grow over ongoing and expanding staffing emergencies at Nebraska's state prisons, and Elsa heads toward the Florida Keys.

2021Talks - July 6, 2021
Play

The White House misses its mark on COVID-19 vaccinations, a new analysis unpacks the electorate behind President Bidens 2020 win, and a Russian gang wants $70 million to end a massive ransomware attack.

Social Issues  |  Early Childhood Education    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

PA Child-Care Providers: State Budget Falls Short for Youngest Learners

Play

Tuesday, July 6, 2021   

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Gov. Tom Wolf signed the new state budget last week, which includes a historic $416 million increase in public-education funding.

While the investment was praised by some, child-care providers say the budget missed the mark in their field. They also want to ensure the $1.2 billion dollars the state received from the American Rescue Plan for child-care centers gets to them as soon as possible.

Jen DeBell, executive director of the Pennsylvania Association for the Education of Young Children, said child-care line items got no state-budget increases despite being devastated by the pandemic, so the federal funds are critical.

"We've seen almost 700 programs close, and more than 360 are still temporarily closed," DeBell observed. "So, we don't want to see those numbers driven up because the money isn't going out quick enough."

Some areas she'd like to see receive increased funding include hiring or retention bonuses to help centers build back staff lost in the pandemic. DeBell noted the average child-care teacher in Pennsylvania makes $10.69 an hour.

Nancy Frederick, director of The Learning Center at Third Street Alliance, a child-care center in Northampton County, said they've been struggling to hire teachers, making it difficult to increase classroom size to meet the growing need.

She argued government support is necessary for them to increase pay and offer teachers a living wage, and stressed the importance of high-quality early learning.

"I think the state and federal support financially there would be greatly put into use," Frederick asserted. "Because they are really getting students early on, where they can make a difference and build those connections before they even go to the public school, or whatever school they go to once they are the age of five or six."

Frederick added she also hopes to see funds for expanding what's known as the Infant/Toddler Contracted Slots Program, which provides free child care for children of eligible families, up to age three.


get more stories like this via email

Social Issues

WA Child-Care Workers Get Wage Boost, Health Coverage

Social Issues

ID Child-Care Centers Raise Alarms, Await Federal-Funding OK

Social Issues

Survey: Resources Scarce for NC Parents of Young Kids

Social Issues

Groups Work to Maintain Voting Access After NH Court Rejects Restrictive Law

CONCORD, N.H. -- Good-government groups in New Hampshire are keeping an eye on several bills expected to come back next legislative session, arguing …

Environment

TN to Embark on Litter Pollution Study

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Plastic bottles and cans line many of the state's roadways and rivers, and now the state is conducting a large research study to …

Social Issues

Report: Nebraska’s Ongoing Prison Staffing Crisis Expands

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A new report from the Office of Inspector General of Corrections is raising concerns about ongoing and expanding staffing …

Environment

Is WV Prepared 5 Years after Devastating Floods?

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- Deadly flooding five years ago continues to haunt many West Virginia communities, and advocates called on the state to update …

Social Issues

Groups Call for Increased Voting Access in MA Prisons, Jails

BOSTON -- Advocates for voting rights are calling on Massachusetts lawmakers to increase access to the ballot box in jails and prisons before this fal…

Social Issues

Should Feds Determine Your Creditworthiness?

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- Wisconsin is among the top states for average credit scores, but it is a different story for people of color, which is why some …

Health and Wellness

Pandemic Leads to Both Weight Gain and Eating Disorders

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- More than 60% of adults reported weight problems during the pandemic, according to the American Psychological Association…

Social Issues

Free After 14 Years, Ohio Men Await New Trial

By Kennedi Combs / Broadcast version by Mary Schuermann, reporting for the Kent State-Ohio News Connection Collaboration. For 14 years, Michael …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021