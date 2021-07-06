Tuesday, July 6, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - July 6, 2021
Play

Concerns grow over ongoing and expanding staffing emergencies at Nebraska's state prisons, and Elsa heads toward the Florida Keys.

2021Talks - July 6, 2021
Play

The White House misses its mark on COVID-19 vaccinations, a new analysis unpacks the electorate behind President Bidens 2020 win, and a Russian gang wants $70 million to end a massive ransomware attack.

Environment  |  Environment    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Is WV Prepared 5 Years after Devastating Floods?

Play

Tuesday, July 6, 2021   

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- Deadly flooding five years ago continues to haunt many West Virginia communities, and advocates called on the state to update its flood-resilience plan to ensure as stronger and more frequent storms happen, counties are prepared.

The 2016 floods cost the state an estimated $300 million in damages.

Angie Rosser, executive director of the West Virginia Rivers Coalition, said the impact of the event hasn't left the minds of residents.

"Our rugged terrain and the fact that so many communities are located along our rivers and streams make us especially vulnerable," Rosser explained. "So it's certainly on the forefront of our minds."

Some lawmakers called on the state to use surplus funds toward mitigation efforts.

The West Virginia Conservation Agency has a list of more than one hundred "high-hazard" dams, meaning dam failure could result in loss of life and property.

Mathew Sanders, senior manager of the Flood Prepared Communities Initiative for The Pew Charitable Trusts, said development laden with concrete and asphalt increases West Virginia's flood risk.

"The state has done a fantastic job over the last five years effectuating long-term recovery from that event in 2016," Sanders acknowledged. "And now they really have an opportunity to pivot in a more forward-thinking fashion."

Rosser argued there is untapped potential in looking at natural solutions to help minimize the worst effects of flooding, strategies that use nature's ability to detain and retain water.

"We've got a lot of wetlands and floodplains that we can look at with new eyes and see nature as an ally of restoring natural functions of floodplains," Rosser contended.

Research shows heavy rain over the state's rugged topography is the costliest and most severe natural hazard for the state.

Since 2005, West Virginia has received more than sixteen FEMA disaster declarations, the majority of which were related to severe storms and flooding events.Disclosure: The Pew Charitable Trusts - Environmental Group contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Climate Change/Air Quality, Consumer Issues, Endangered Species and Wildlife, Energy Policy, Environment, Health Issues, Public Lands/Wilderness, and Salmon Recovery. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


Disclosure: The Pew Charitable Trusts - Environmental Group contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Climate Change/Air Quality, Consumer Issues, Endangered Species and Wildlife, Energy Policy, Environment, Health Issues, Public Lands/Wilderness, and Salmon Recovery. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email

Environment

TN to Embark on Litter Pollution Study

Environment

Report: More Data Needed on Nitrates in Rural IL Wells

Environment

Personal Health, Medical Costs Tied to Climate-Change Discussion

Social Issues

Groups Work to Maintain Voting Access After NH Court Rejects Restrictive Law

CONCORD, N.H. -- Good-government groups in New Hampshire are keeping an eye on several bills expected to come back next legislative session, arguing …

Social Issues

Report: Nebraska’s Ongoing Prison Staffing Crisis Expands

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A new report from the Office of Inspector General of Corrections is raising concerns about ongoing and expanding staffing …

Social Issues

Groups Call for Increased Voting Access in MA Prisons, Jails

BOSTON -- Advocates for voting rights are calling on Massachusetts lawmakers to increase access to the ballot box in jails and prisons before this fal…

Social Issues

PA Child-Care Providers: State Budget Falls Short for Youngest Learners

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Gov. Tom Wolf signed the new state budget last week, which includes a historic $416 million increase in public-education funding…

Social Issues

Should Feds Determine Your Creditworthiness?

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- Wisconsin is among the top states for average credit scores, but it is a different story for people of color, which is why some …

Health and Wellness

Pandemic Leads to Both Weight Gain and Eating Disorders

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- More than 60% of adults reported weight problems during the pandemic, according to the American Psychological Association…

Social Issues

Free After 14 Years, Ohio Men Await New Trial

By Kennedi Combs / Broadcast version by Mary Schuermann, reporting for the Kent State-Ohio News Connection Collaboration. For 14 years, Michael …

Health and Wellness

NC Physicians Voice Support for Full-Practice APRNs

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Some doctors in North Carolina are voicing their support for legislation to cut red tape for Advanced Practice Registered Nurses (…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021