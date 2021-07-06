Is WV Prepared 5 Years after Devastating Floods?

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - A new report finds that thousands of drinking-water wells in Illinois are contaminated with high levels of nitrates. Clean-water advocates say more data is needed to help determine what steps need to be taken to reduce the contamination.



Catie Gregg, agriculture programs specialist with the Prairie Rivers Network - which authored the report - said drinking water with high nitrate levels can have negative public health impacts.



For babies, it can increase risk for a condition known as blue baby syndrome. And for adults there are potential links to certain cancers, thyroid disease and birth defects.



"80% of, for example, the nitrate going into our rivers and streams is from agriculture," said Gregg. "So that's where the solution will need to be. "



Illinois' nutrient pollution is responsible for 20% of the nitrate that has resulted in a dead zone in the Gulf of Mexico. She said more attention needs to be paid on the local impacts of nutrient pollution as well.



The federal limit for nitrate levels in drinking water is 10 milligrams per liter, and many well logs in rural Illinois show levels well above that.



Gregg added it's going to take a major shift in agriculture methods to tackle nutrient pollution. She said there are two primary ways of reducing nitrate runoff.



Edge-of-field practices include grass buffers, wood chips and wetlands to capture the nitrate before it runs off into the water. In-field practices include planting cover crops - to help keep the nitrates in the soil.



"Having a living root in the soil," said Gregg, "whether it's in the field or on the edge of the field, is kind of the most effective way of taking up nitrate that's either washing off the field or infiltrating groundwater."



Gregg said widespread adoption of nitrate-reducing practices and statewide water well testing are needed to protect people and the environment. And she said many residents don't know the extent to which high levels of nitrates can be harmful - so outreach and education are also key.







References: What's In Your Well? The Hidden Dangers of Nitrates in Rural Drinking Water Prairie Rivers Network 6/30/2021



get more stories like this via email



CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- Climate change might conjure up images of wildfires or dried up rivers out West, but an Iowa doctor is joining her counterparts around the world to say policymakers need to also account for the effects on a person's health and their need for medical care.



Congress and the Biden administration are trying to finalize an infrastructure plan, which could include some clean-energy components, but not as far-reaching as the president's original proposal.



Dr. Suzanne Bartlett Hackenmiller, an OB-GYN and integrative medicine physician based in Cedar Falls, hopes a full range of ideas is adopted.



She said in states like Iowa, agriculture and flooding aren't a good mix for long-term health.



"When we have flooding, chemicals have run off into the water that we then consume, and all of it is just a never-ending cycle that we are very much a part of," Bartlett Hackenmiller explained.



She added smog and smoke from other states can make their way to Iowa, harming anyone dealing with asthma, allergies and heart disease.



The pending infrastructure agreement leaves out many of the climate-mitigation strategies pushed by the Biden administration, prompting criticism from some Democrats. The White House hopes to advance a follow-up bill through budget reconciliation rules in the Senate.



Bartlett Hackenmiller thinks it's important that both efforts happen quickly, because community health needs immediate protections from the effects of climate change, especially for people in underserved areas.



She noted both state and federal budgets could feel less pressure if people are healthier.



"I firmly believe, as an integrative-medicine doctor, that anything that we can do to prevent illness is money that's very, very well spent," Bartlett Hackenmiller contended.



For example, studies have linked the creation of more open spaces in populated areas to a rise in physical activity among the people who live there.



Bartlett Hackenmiller said that reduces chronic illness and the need for care. Last year, more than 4,000 U.S. health-care professionals signed a letter urging leaders to take comprehensive action.



References: Bipartisan infrastructure agreement White House 06/24/2021

American Jobs Plan 03/31/2021

Open space study Guangxi University 08/13/2019

Climate change letter Medical Society Consortium 10/20/2020



get more stories like this via email

