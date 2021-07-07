NW Heat Wave, Fires Could be 'Preview' of Hotter Future

BOISE, Idaho -- An unprecedented heat wave and fears of another severe wildfire season have put the warming climate at center stage in the Northwest.
Heat has broken records across the region and claimed hundreds of lives on the West Coast, and temperatures have remained high in Idaho since last week.
Alycia Bean, climate campaign coordinator for the Idaho Conservation League, said the recent conditions highlight the health aspects of the changing climate.
"How are these people going to adapt to this long-term, you know, more than one or two days, sustained heat, given the resources and the infrastructure that they have?" Bean asked. "We are not prepared to handle something like that."
Bean thinks the nation needs to take two approaches to climate change: It must do what it can to mitigate the effects by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and also learn to adapt to the new, warmer climate.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, 60% of Idaho faces severe drought this year, and nearly all the state faces moderate drought.
Bean pointed out the long-term trends of drier fuels, higher air temperatures and lower snowpacks are increasing the length and intensity of wildfire seasons.
"All of those different, observed impacts from climate change coupled together enable future wildfires that are going to be larger, more intense," Bean projected.
She noted not all fire is bad, and it can be used, in controlled ways, to help the forest. But nearly all the current fires burning in Idaho were started by people.
Jonathan Oppenheimer, external relations director for the League, sees current conditions as a preview of what's to come.
"It really emphasizes the need for us as Idahoans and Westerners across this portion of the country to really work to reduce climate impact," Oppenheimer contended. "Do what we can to transition to renewables, to use public transportation, and to take the personal steps that we can all take to reduce some of our climate impact."

Disclosure: Idaho Conservation League contributes to our fund for reporting on Energy Policy, Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness, and Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
PITTSBURGH -- In southwestern Pennsylvania, the health effects of an industrial fire more than two years ago are just now coming to light.
A new study in the journal "Toxics" found asthma-related doctor and emergency-room visits doubled in Clairton, after a fire at the U.S. Steel coke plant there in December 2018.
The fire left the plant's air-pollution control equipment out of commission for three months.
Dr. Deborah Gentile, allergy and asthma specialist and medical director of Community Partners in Asthma Care and the study's senior author, said because U.S. Steel kept the plant running, emissions were 25 to 35 times higher than they were before the fire.
"And what we were able to show with the Clairton Coke Works fire was that, you know, on top of that chronic exposure to pollution, when you have an acute event that raises the air-pollution levels even more, you see these acute effects on asthma," Gentile explained.
The study showed the increase in asthma cases correlated with higher levels of sulfur dioxide surrounding the plant. U.S. Steel announced in April it plans to shut down three of its high-polluting coke batteries in Clairton by 2023.
Community members in the region have expressed frustration that they weren't notified about the fire in the immediate aftermath.
Howard Rieger, a Pittsburgh resident and founder of East End Neighbors Fight Pollution, said it's unacceptable there was no county alert system in place to warn people of environmental and public health hazards.
"How about a text message on our phones?" Rieger suggested. "You know, when we're told we are going to get five inches of snow tomorrow, we get an alert, why couldn't we get an alert about this? So, to a certain extent, I think the county was culpable. To a great extent, the company was culpable."
Rieger added just this year, in April, Allegheny County started sending public air-quality alerts.
Last week, environmental groups requested a federal court require U.S. Steel to confirm allegations that the company violated the Clean Air Act more than 12,000 times at its Mon Valley area plants in 2018 and 2019, in connection to a lawsuit.
HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Pennsylvania's Environmental Quality Board is expected to make its final ruling on whether the state will join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) in July.
RGGI is a multistate cap-and-invest program to cut carbon emissions, and a new report from the Ohio River Valley Institute shows it has strong potential to support the communities hit hardest by closing coal plants.
The report said Pennsylvania could see $300 million annually from RGGI, a portion of which could support lost tax revenue and workforce development in area communities.
Joanne Kilgour, executive director of the Ohio River Valley Institute, said RGGI is an opportunity for the Commonwealth to learn from past mistakes.
"Looking at RGGI as really an opportunity to provide some planning and use proceeds to usher in a more prosperous future in coal plant communities across the Commonwealth," Kilgour explained. "Whereas, without a plan, market forces will continue to shutter coal plants and there will be no planned funding to cushion job losses and other economic impacts."
Energy company GenOn announced earlier this month it plans to close the Cheswick coal-fired power plant in Allegheny County in September. That will leave only three conventional coal plants online in Pennsylvania without plans to retire or transition.
Sen. Carolyn Comitta, D-West Chester, introduced the RGGI Investments Act in June.
She said it would broaden the areas in which the state can invest RGGI proceeds to include a proposed Energy Communities Trust Fund and an Environmental Justice Fund.
"The RGGI Investments Act is enabling legislation for these valuable RGGI proceeds to be directed to the communities and individuals who need it the most," Comitta asserted.
Pennsylvania is the only state in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast region not yet a part of RGGI. If approved, it could join by early 2022.
BOSTON -- More and more summer days in Massachusetts are reaching temperatures above 90 degrees, and climate resiliency planners say the trend is accelerating.
Sasha Shyduroff, clean energy and climate planner for the Metropolitan Area Planning Council, said historically, the Greater Boston area would see roughly 11 days over 90 degrees each summer, but by 2030, climate change is expected to push that to 40+ days per summer.
She pointed out extreme heat has many effects on communities, especially on people who use public transit or work outdoors, and even at schools that have limited air conditioning.
"Extreme heat is actually the deadliest type of weather event," Shyduroff explained. "On average, it kills more people nationally than any other type of weather event. So, we should be thinking about extreme heat as similar to how we think about blizzards or hurricanes."
She recommended drinking lots of water, avoiding strenuous daytime activity and finding an air-conditioned space, whether it's at home, a friend's house, a municipal cooling center or public library. She thinks cities should invest in renewable energy for cooling, to reduce emissions that, over time, exacerbate climate change.
Shyduroff added it's important to check on neighbors, especially older people. She said while it's hot for everyone, some groups are at greater risk for heat-related illnesses.
"Seniors, young children under five, pregnant people and nursing mothers, those with cardiovascular diseases, people who work outside, people experiencing homelessness," Shyduroff outlined. "Those groups of people are all at increased risk."
Shyduroff emphasized the Planning Council has worked with several communities on ways to increase utility-bill assistance and provide air conditioners, box fans or other personal cooling equipment. She said Metro Boston is underprepared for extreme heat, especially since the pandemic, when many people lost jobs or had their hours cut.
"We've heard from renters who are not allowed to install AC units, or have windows that don't open or don't have shades to cover their windows," Shyduroff recounted. "And this has been especially worrisome for folks that live in public housing or affordable housing."
She noted only 14% of homes in the region have central air conditioning, and she urged local, state and federal officials to advance policies that protect people most vulnerable to extreme heat.