New WI Study Suggests Even Greater Wolf Population Loss

MADISON, Wis. -- Another Wisconsin wolf hunt is on the horizon, with Department of Natural Resources (DNR) officials trying to balance concerns from wildlife protection groups and those who support them, but a new population study has added a layer of skepticism about the sustainability of the hunts.
University of Wisconsin researchers say nearly 100 additional gray wolves died around the state, after the animal was removed from the federal Endangered Species Act list last winter, on top of 218 wolves killed by licensed hunters during Wisconsin's late-season hunt.
Sarah Bergstrom, board member of Friends of the Wisconsin Wolf and Wildlife, said it isn't surprising.
"I think that a lot of us had that same gut feeling that that was probably the case," Bergstrom remarked. "But it's nice to see, kind of, the numbers and modeling to go with it."
The study showed it is likely most of the additional wolf deaths were the result of illegal hunting activity by poachers. The legal kills took place in a brief February hunt prompted by a lawsuit after the delisting, when hunters far exceeded the established quota.
The DNR stated it will use science to determine a quota for this fall's event, but researchers estimate all the recent deaths have dropped the state's wolf population by one-third.
The study's authors argued a pause in hunting activity over the next couple of years could allow the population to rebound.
Bergstrom feels it is impossible to move forward with a hunt this year, and contended it would interfere with the longer-term evaluation of the hunts and their impact on the wolf population.
"There's no way of saying that the fall hunt will be any better or more reasonable than the February hunt was without some concrete guidance as to how that's going to happen," Bergstrom asserted.
However, Wisconsin law requires an annual hunting period when wolves are not under federal protection.
Supporters of the hunts say wolves prey on livestock, and they insist fears about decimating the wolf population are overstated.
PISMO BEACH, Calif. -- This week is Pollinator Week, an annual event designed to draw attention to the plight of pollinators like butterflies and bees.
Populations of the western monarch butterfly and many species of bees have collapsed.
Andrea Williams, director of biodiversity initiatives for the California Native Plant Society, said home gardeners can create wonderful habitat, if you time the blooms right.
"If you really want to attract pollinators to your yard, you want to make sure that you're offering up enough flowers throughout the growing season to keep them fed," Williams explained.
Early bloomers like Manzanita are pollinated primarily by bumblebees. Native lupine will attract bees, and for late-season blooms, try buckwheat and asters. For more information on bee-friendly gardening, go to CNPS.org or endangered.org.
Williams pointed out the California Native Plant Society is offering a new garden planning tool called Calscape, which draws on a huge database to help you choose and find the right pollinator-friendly plants.
"So it can match the plant type and what types of insects it will attract or birds, and then match that to your yard conditions," Williams stated. "It will also show you which native plant nurseries around you might be carrying that plant and then connect you to additional information."
She added local gardeners can make a big difference, even if they only have a small space, because multiple pollinator-friendly home gardens in a neighborhood can create corridors of habitat to support a larger population of insects.
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. - Some of California's most dramatic landscapes have been protected under the Antiquities Act, which turns 115 years old this month.
Many of the newer monuments came under scrutiny during the Trump administration, which proposed shrinking several of them to make way for commercial projects. At Carrizo Plain National Monument along the central coast, advocates beat back an attempt to allow development and oil drilling.
So Steph Wald - secretary of the board for the Carrizo Conservancy - wants Congress to strengthen the law, so that monuments can no longer be carved up.
"It's so critical," says Wald. "We saw in the last administration how precarious the situation was. And we can strengthen it so that it's not willy-nilly on the chopping block for an administration that might not have the same values as the current administration."
Since the year 2000, presidents have created eleven new monuments in the Golden State - including Berryessa Snow, California Coastal, Castle Mountains, Carrizo Plain, Cascade-Siskiyou, Cesar Chavez, Fort Ord, Giant Sequoia, Mojave Trails, San Gabriel Mountains, and Sand to Snow National Monuments.
Vanessa Moreno is the Coachella program coordinator for the Council of Mexican Federations in North America. She said her organization often coordinates tours of the Sand to Snow National Monument for families from the low-income immigrant communities just east of Palm Springs.
"Being able to visit our national monuments and disconnect a little bit from that life, and be able to breathe in that fresh air," said Moreno, "it's just such a special relationship that communities make with these spaces."
Some of California's oldest sites preserved under the Antiquities Act include Muir Woods, the Devil's Postpile, Death Valley and Joshua Tree National Park, all designated between 1906 and 1936.
Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.
EAST LAKE, N.C. - There are plenty of deer, wild turkey and other game species in eastern North Carolina's red wolf recovery area, according to new research.
Wildlife scientists say while red wolves coexist with other game species, there's more work to do to build up their population, so they have a better chance of survival.
North Carolina is the only place in the world where red wolves exist in the wild. Chief Scientist at Wildlands Network Ron Sutherland has monitored the wolves and other wildlife since 2015 with motion-sensitive trail cameras in the recovery area.
Some local landowners believe red wolves are depleting game animals, but Sutherland said that doesn't appear to be the case.
"The fears that the red wolf is causing a wildlife disaster were just grossly inaccurate and misplaced," said Sutherland. "And people just need to relax about the wolves; they're part of the native ecosystem."
He said in addition to deer and turkey, the cameras captured plenty of quail, bears and other wildlife.
Three decades ago, a small group of captive-bred red wolves were released into the state's Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge. The number of wild red wolves peaked in the mid-2000s to more than 100, but has taken a steady nosedive and is as few as 20.
Joseph Hinton, a postdoctoral researcher at Michigan Technological University, studies coyote populations in the Southeast. He said red wolves' territorial nature keeps coyotes away from areas they inhabit.
"Because there's enough coyotes everywhere that, when you create these holes, they just fill them in," said Hinton. "And with wolves, we don't have enough wolves to replace those dead wolves."
Sutherland added the presence of red wolves contributes to a healthy and thriving biodiverse landscape.
"Having the wolves helps protect the forest," said Sutherland. "And they also help control populations of things like mesopredators, which is a fancy word for medium-sized carnivores, like raccoons and possums."
Earlier this year, a small number of red wolves was released into the recovery area after conservation groups won a federal court ruling. They'd called on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to speed up its plan to release more captive wolves into the wild.
Earlier this year, a small number of red wolves was released into the recovery area after conservation groups won a federal court ruling. They'd called on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to speed up its plan to release more captive wolves into the wild.

Updated Thursday, June 17 at 1:00 MT to reflect estimated red wolf population, and red wolf impact on coyote range.
