New WI Study Suggests Even Greater Wolf Population Loss

MADISON, Wis. -- Another Wisconsin wolf hunt is on the horizon, with Department of Natural Resources (DNR) officials trying to balance concerns from wildlife protection groups and those who support them, but a new population study has added a layer of skepticism about the sustainability of the hunts.



University of Wisconsin researchers say nearly 100 additional gray wolves died around the state, after the animal was removed from the federal Endangered Species Act list last winter, on top of 218 wolves killed by licensed hunters during Wisconsin's late-season hunt.



Sarah Bergstrom, board member of Friends of the Wisconsin Wolf and Wildlife, said it isn't surprising.



"I think that a lot of us had that same gut feeling that that was probably the case," Bergstrom remarked. "But it's nice to see, kind of, the numbers and modeling to go with it."



The study showed it is likely most of the additional wolf deaths were the result of illegal hunting activity by poachers. The legal kills took place in a brief February hunt prompted by a lawsuit after the delisting, when hunters far exceeded the established quota.



The DNR stated it will use science to determine a quota for this fall's event, but researchers estimate all the recent deaths have dropped the state's wolf population by one-third.



The study's authors argued a pause in hunting activity over the next couple of years could allow the population to rebound.



Bergstrom feels it is impossible to move forward with a hunt this year, and contended it would interfere with the longer-term evaluation of the hunts and their impact on the wolf population.



"There's no way of saying that the fall hunt will be any better or more reasonable than the February hunt was without some concrete guidance as to how that's going to happen," Bergstrom asserted.



However, Wisconsin law requires an annual hunting period when wolves are not under federal protection.



Supporters of the hunts say wolves prey on livestock, and they insist fears about decimating the wolf population are overstated.Disclosure: Friends of the Wisconsin Wolf and Wildlife contributes to our fund for reporting on Endangered Species & Wildlife, Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.





Disclosure: Friends of the Wisconsin Wolf and Wildlife contributes to our fund for reporting on Endangered Species & Wildlife, Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Wolf population study Univ. of Wisconsin 07/05/2021

Gray wolf delisted as endangered species U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service 10/29/2020



get more stories like this via email



DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. - Some of California's most dramatic landscapes have been protected under the Antiquities Act, which turns 115 years old this month.



Many of the newer monuments came under scrutiny during the Trump administration, which proposed shrinking several of them to make way for commercial projects. At Carrizo Plain National Monument along the central coast, advocates beat back an attempt to allow development and oil drilling.



So Steph Wald - secretary of the board for the Carrizo Conservancy - wants Congress to strengthen the law, so that monuments can no longer be carved up.



"It's so critical," says Wald. "We saw in the last administration how precarious the situation was. And we can strengthen it so that it's not willy-nilly on the chopping block for an administration that might not have the same values as the current administration."



Since the year 2000, presidents have created eleven new monuments in the Golden State - including Berryessa Snow, California Coastal, Castle Mountains, Carrizo Plain, Cascade-Siskiyou, Cesar Chavez, Fort Ord, Giant Sequoia, Mojave Trails, San Gabriel Mountains, and Sand to Snow National Monuments.



Vanessa Moreno is the Coachella program coordinator for the Council of Mexican Federations in North America. She said her organization often coordinates tours of the Sand to Snow National Monument for families from the low-income immigrant communities just east of Palm Springs.



"Being able to visit our national monuments and disconnect a little bit from that life, and be able to breathe in that fresh air," said Moreno, "it's just such a special relationship that communities make with these spaces."



Some of California's oldest sites preserved under the Antiquities Act include Muir Woods, the Devil's Postpile, Death Valley and Joshua Tree National Park, all designated between 1906 and 1936.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.







References: Department of Justice webpage for the General Antiquities Act DOJ

Monuments Protected Under the Antiquities Act The National Parks Conservation Association 6/8/21



get more stories like this via email

