Fewer IL Youth in Prison Since Raising Criminal-Responsibility Age

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- The number of kids and teens behind bars has decreased since Illinois raised the age of criminal responsibility from 17 to 18, according to a new report.



When the change was made, the report by The Sentencing Project pointed out it was expected raising the age would be costly and increase caseloads in the juvenile system.



Elizabeth Clarke, president and founder of the Juvenile Justice Initiative, said neither probation caseloads nor cases going to court went up, and the state has even been able to close three youth prisons, although Clarke said there is still work to be done.



"As you raise the age, it tends to benefit kids who are white and middle-class, and you're left with even more profound racial disparities," Clarke explained. "We need to look at these, and understand that we can do better."



Clarke added diversion programs in the juvenile justice system are far more effective at reducing the chances of recidivism than youth incarceration. She hopes Illinois will continue on this trajectory, and raise the age to 19 or 21.



Marcy Mistrett, senior fellow at The Sentencing Project and the report's author, noted advocates in several states are working to raise the age of criminal responsibility even higher than 18. In Vermont, for instance, it is 19.



Mistrett confirmed research has shown young people's brains are still developing until roughly age 25.



"With those emerging adults, we need to understand that young people are still very impulsive," Mistrett urged. "They're still growing, they're still maturing, and they should get some of these protections extended to them."



The report showed Georgia, Texas and Wisconsin are the only remaining states to automatically treat 17-year-olds as adults when they're arrested.



Nationally, the report demonstrated nearly 100,000 young people have entered the juvenile system because of raise-the-age laws. It recommended states and municipalities invest in community-based services rather than incarceration.



EVANSTON, Ill. -- Juvenile-justice reform groups say helping young people with work and life-skills training reduces recidivism more effectively than incarceration, and they cite an Illinois program as an example.



Curt's Café, with locations in Evanston and Highland Park, also connects youth living in at-risk situations with other support services, and has received a grant to expand its training curriculum.



Jennifer Vollen-Katz, executive director of the John Howard Association of Illinois, a prison watchdog group, said incarceration is the wrong way to change kids' or teens' behavior, and hopes to see more funding for alternatives like Curt's Café.



"We can't just give them skills for employment if you're not addressing unmet mental-health needs, or the fact that they don't have money for transportation to get to and from a job," Vollen-Katz contended.



She pointed out holistic approaches are also opportunities to address inequality and racism. Data show far more Black, brown and Indigenous young people are locked up than their white peers. In Illinois, Black youths are ten times more likely to be incarcerated.



Vollen-Katz added when a young person's brain is developing, there's a lot of capacity for change and rehabilitation.



"Punishment without providing people the kind of assistance they need to grow and develop differently from whatever way was leading them to get into trouble, is not the most effective way to help them," Vollen-Katz argued. "And it's also not the most humane."



Luis Klein, director of policy and strategic partnerships for the Juvenile Justice Initiative, said employment and housing are the two biggest areas research has shown are key for reducing recidivism.



"Any program making sure that the returning citizens, formerly incarcerated folks, have proper training, have job skills that are useful in this economy, is really important to keeping folks from returning to prison," Klein stressed.



Klein also urged more funding for programs like Curt's Café. He noted such alternatives cost far less than incarceration, and are more successful at keeping kids out of the prison system.



In Illinois, it can cost more than $180,000 a year to incarcerate one juvenile.Disclosure: Juvenile Justice Initiative contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Criminal Justice, Juvenile Justice, and Youth Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.





CHICAGO - Illinois is set to become the first state to prohibit the use of deception by law enforcement in interrogations of juveniles.



Laura Kaeseberg - legal director with the Illinois Innocence Project at the University of Springfield - said in many wrongful convictions of children and teens, police have promised leniency or release - for example, telling a juvenile that if they tell interrogators what they want to hear, they'll be able to go home or see their family, or that they'll put a case through Family Court instead of processing them as an adult.



"When you see what tactics are used, and what is generating false confessions, deception and lies in the interrogation room most assuredly lead to false confessions," said Kaeseberg. "So this legislation was directed to try to eradicate that practice."



Nationwide, research shows the majority of people wrongfully convicted of crimes and later exonerated are Black.



Kaeseberg said she hopes other states also will ban deception in interrogations. She noted the legislation is pending in Oregon and New York.



Kaeseberg said wrongful convictions are a problem not only in Illinois but across the country, and that when someone falsely confesses to a crime, often jurors will believe the false confession. She said steps need to be taken to prevent false confessions before a person even goes to court.



"Illinois and Chicago are known as the false confession capital of the world," said Kaeseberg. "You know, Illinois has had approximately 100 DNA exonerations that involved a false confession. Out of those false-confession exoneration cases, almost a third of them were juveniles."



She pointed out this bill was supported by a bipartisan group of state lawmakers. It's now on Gov. J.B. Pritzker's desk, and advocates urge him to sign it into law.







