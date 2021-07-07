SD Tribal Land Swap Continues Amid Boarding School Discoveries

RAPID CITY, S.D. -- This week, Rapid City residents get updates on a land-transfer project involving the Native American community. The work coincides with global headlines about discovery of a burial site at a former tribal boarding school in Canada.
Almost a decade ago, a volunteer-driven effort was launched to verify details about Native children buried at a former federal boarding school on Rapid City's west side. The research paved the way for an historic agreement with the city to establish parcels of land for Native purposes.
Valeriah Big Eagle, a volunteer for the Rapid City Indian Boarding School Lands Project, said news out of Canada, and the remains of 215 children found there, added an emotional element to the local effort.
"We've heard those horror stories of children that were, you know, killed and buried, and we've heard these from our elders, and it's really, really challenging," Big Eagle explained. "But to acknowledge it is helping us heal as an Indigenous community."
Since the Canadian discovery, the U.S. Interior Secretary has announced a review of former sites used to assimilate Native children into American life.
Big Eagle said local tribes will not consent to digging up graves, but are open to looking at other parts of the land.
New details about the land transfer will be shared at a public meeting this Thursday, including converting some property into a Native American community center.
The announcement follows a resolution approved by the city council last fall, acknowledging tribes were never given a portion of the land, long after the school closed.
Eric Zimmer, another volunteer for the Project, noted the non-Native population can share in the experience as well.
"What we're talking about doing is undertaking work that sort of raises the quality of life for everyone in the community through a long, careful, deliberate process of trying to understand and respond to the more challenging parts of our history," Zimmer outlined.
Volunteers were recently recognized for their work with an honorable mention in the Outstanding Public History Project Award, issued annually by the National Council on Public History.
HELENA, Mont. -- Groups in Montana are petitioning to change the names of three geographic features that now bear the name of Jefferson Davis, the former president of the Confederacy who supported slavery. They're proposing to replace his name with Salish words to honor the state's first inhabitants.
Travis McAdam, program director for combating white nationalism and defending democracy at the Montana Human Rights Network, said the change would make the state more inclusive.
"This idea of renaming these features using Salish terms, we thought, really recognizes and celebrates the importance of the people who really first cared for and occupied this land," McAdam explained.
The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, along with social justice, human rights and conservation groups, are petitioning the U.S. Board of Geographic Names for the changes.
They want to change Jeff Davis Peak in Beaverhead County to Three Eagles Peak in honor of the Salish Chief Three Eagles, who welcomed Lewis and Clark on their expedition in 1804. The meeting is depicted in a mural in the Montana House of Representatives.
The petition aims to change Jeff Davis Creek, also in Beaverhead County, to Choos-wee Creek, the Salish word for Chinese people, in honor of Montana's early Chinese immigrants. And Davis Gulch outside of Helena could be renamed as well.
John Todd, deputy director of the Montana Wilderness Association, said names on the map matter, especially on public lands that are supposed to be for everyone.
"Public lands may not feel welcoming to some folks, and so we're excited to see these with a more appropriate name that folks can look at on a map and consider a gathering place," Todd stated.
McAdam agreed naming has a greater significance. He added renaming places was part of the European colonization process after native people were pushed off their lands.
"The vast majority of the time, those names totally obscured and erased the presence of Indigenous people," McAdam recounted. "And that was really purposeful and was part of that colonization process."
SIOUX FALLS, SD -- Advocates are stepping up awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous women (MMIW) and girls, but even with efforts in South Dakota and at the federal level, a key group said gaps still exist, including prevention.
In recent years, May 5 has served as a day to honor victims, but in 2021, organizers launched an action week.
Justice Department data show murder rates for Native American women are more than 10 times the national average.
Paula Julian, senior policy specialist for the National Indigenous Women's Resource Center, said there are a lot of underlying factors, including lack of access to legal aid and shelters.
"Because we understand that MMIW is part of the spectrum of violence, where there aren't services, then we see that there is a greater likelihood that women will go missing or be murdered because they have nowhere to turn to for help," Julian explained.
South Dakota recently approved a specialized office to help find missing Native women and girls.
And at the federal level, the Interior Department is starting a new unit to help with such cases. It follows last year's law called Savanna's Act, to spur more efforts from the Justice Department.
Julian acknowledged it all helps, but argued it shouldn't just center around data collection and case assistance. She cited the need for restoring more tribal authority to investigate, on top of reducing resource disparities.
According to state data, roughly 70% of South Dakota's missing-persons cases involve Indigenous people.
Julian pointed out economic conditions on many reservations around the state open the door to dangerous situations, including human trafficking.
"Not only do you have tribal communities in South Dakota that experience some of the highest rates of poverty and resource disparity, but you see the related rates of violence against women," Julian observed.
The Resource Center said there are fewer than 60 tribally created or Native-centered domestic violence shelters around the U.S.
Despite the gaps, advocates stressed there's hope, including a new shelter planned for the Rosebud Reservation. Led by a local woman who secured CARES Act funding to make it happen, the facility is geared toward teen girls who are victims of sexual violence.
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. -- Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has created a new law enforcement unit to put renewed focus on resolving the cases of Native Americans who are missing or have been killed.
Under the Bureau of Indian Affairs' Office of Justice Services, the Missing and Murdered Unit will coordinate across departments and agencies to pursue thousands of unresolved cases.
Angel Charley, executive director for the Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women, said a majority involve indigenous women, and the move spotlights an issue that has been on a back burner for too long.
"We're happy to see that Secretary Haaland is addressing it on the infrastructure level," Charley remarked. "And then, organizations like ours continue to do that grassroots organizing, supporting community and family."
National crime databases currently list 1,500 American Indian and Alaska Natives as missing and 2,700 murder and nonnegligent homicide cases involving indigenous people.
Haaland noted most have gone unsolved due to a lack of resources.
The unit will support existing efforts and add a Unit Chief responsible for stakeholder collaboration and policy development. It also funds new investigators, data analysts and victim services coordinators.
Charley predicted the effort will be a major help to her organization.
"It's going to take a bunch of people working on different levels to continue to address the issue of murdered and missing indigenous women," Charley emphasized.
Charley added in her view, President Joe Biden's move to name an American Indian as Interior Secretary is already paying dividends.
"This is why representation matters," Charley asserted. "Having madam secretary in this position really creates the system changes that a lot of folks have been advocating for a really long time."
Haaland is a former U.S. Representative from New Mexico and a member of the Laguna Pueblo Tribe. She is the first Indigenous American to serve as a Cabinet Secretary.
