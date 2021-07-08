Conservation Groups Give Thumbs Up on NC Senate Budget

RALEIGH, N.C. - Conservation groups are praising Senate lawmakers' recent budget proposal, which provides more than $100 million toward the state's land and water conservation fund, parks and recreation fund, and farmland preservation trust fund.



The budget also includes $1.5 billion in federally funded grants for businesses impacted by the pandemic, more than $1 billion in water and sewer rehabilitations and $700 million to expand rural broadband.



Tim Gestwicki, chief executive officer of the North Carolina Wildlife Federation, said the money comes at a time when the demand for outdoor recreation is spiking, and he said he believes it will only continue to increase.



"Hunting licenses increased 20% last year, fishing licenses exploded - over a 90% increase in licensing sales," said Gestwicki. "So conservation funding is absolutely critical."



According to the group Land for Tomorrow, North Carolina's state park system experienced record visitation during the pandemic in 2020, with more than 19 million visitors, despite being closed for six weeks.



House lawmakers now will hash out their own plan and eventually a final version will be sent to Gov. Roy Cooper.



North Carolina State Director of The Conservation Fund and Chairman of the group Land for Tomorrow Bill Holman said this would be the biggest increase in state funding for conservation and outdoor recreation in more than a decade.



"So I think the Legislature in part is responding to the public's demand for more opportunities for outdoor recreation," said Holman.



Gestwicki added that outdoor recreation continues to be a major driver of the state's economy, accounting for some $28 billion per year in consumer spending.



"We're pleased that the Senate has realized the need for supporting our green infrastructure as North Carolina is certainly one of the most rapidly developing states in the country," said Gestwicki, "and people come here for our climate and our mountains and our coasts."



The Senate budget also includes $40 million for state parks' water and sewer projects, $9 million for Pisgah View State Park, and $15 million for state historic sites.









MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin's new two-year budget is not getting a lot of attention for its spending provisions. Instead, the focus is on a major tax cut touted by political leaders.



But not everyone is embracing it, including voices for marginalized residents. Gov. Tony Evers expressed frustration over the budget overseen by Republican leaders, but kept in place $2 billion in income-tax cuts. Evers and GOP lawmakers say middle-class families will benefit.



David Liners, state director of the WISDOM network, a network of mostly faith-based groups working for social change, does not see it as a life-saver for most Wisconsin families.



"The tax cuts themselves are going to very marginally help middle-income people; they're not gonna help low-income people at all," Liners argued. "And they're going to disproportionately help people who are already doing just fine."



He contended the state missed an opportunity to use available money to close a variety of gaps. The nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau estimated nearly 75% of the tax relief will go to people earning more than $100,000 a year.



Gov. Evers restored $100 million in education funding by tapping into federal COVID relief, but Liners and other advocates for public schools said they're still being shortchanged. And in his field, he sees other areas where spending priorities seem out of place.



"We work with a lot of people who are coming home from being incarcerated," Liners explained. "And while we spend a fortune on people being incarcerated, there's fewer and fewer chances for people to get into counseling and treatment."



Earlier in the budget process, GOP leaders also nixed a proposed Medicaid expansion, suggesting the state could end up paying more if federal incentive dollars were to ever run out.



Wisconsin is among a dozen states that have yet to expand Medicaid. Supporters of expansion say by holding out, the state is missing out on federal funds that would help tens of thousands of people gain health coverage.



