Conservation Groups Give Thumbs Up on NC1 Senate Budget

RALEIGH, N.C. - Conservation groups are praising Senate lawmakers' recent budget proposal, which provides more than $100 million toward the state's land and water conservation fund, parks and recreation fund, and farmland preservation trust fund.
The budget also includes $1.5 billion in federally funded grants for businesses impacted by the pandemic, more than $1 billion in water and sewer rehabilitations and $700 million to expand rural broadband.
Tim Gestwicki, chief executive officer of the North Carolina Wildlife Federation, said the money comes at a time when the demand for outdoor recreation is spiking, and he said he believes it will only continue to increase.
"Hunting licenses increased 20% last year, fishing licenses exploded - over a 90% increase in licensing sales," said Gestwicki. "So conservation funding is absolutely critical."
According to the group Land for Tomorrow, North Carolina's state park system experienced record visitation during the pandemic in 2020, with more than 19 million visitors, despite being closed for six weeks.
House lawmakers now will hash out their own plan and eventually a final version will be sent to Gov. Roy Cooper.
North Carolina State Director of The Conservation Fund and Chairman of the group Land for Tomorrow Bill Holman said this would be the biggest increase in state funding for conservation and outdoor recreation in more than a decade.
"So I think the Legislature in part is responding to the public's demand for more opportunities for outdoor recreation," said Holman.
Gestwicki added that outdoor recreation continues to be a major driver of the state's economy, accounting for some $28 billion per year in consumer spending.
"We're pleased that the Senate has realized the need for supporting our green infrastructure as North Carolina is certainly one of the most rapidly developing states in the country," said Gestwicki, "and people come here for our climate and our mountains and our coasts."
The Senate budget also includes $40 million for state parks' water and sewer projects, $9 million for Pisgah View State Park, and $15 million for state historic sites.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- The latest poll by Americans for Tax Fairness found rural voters overwhelmingly support the idea of corporations and the wealthy paying more taxes, or as it's often put, "their fair share."
The American Jobs Plan includes several tax-code changes for only the highest-income Americans, many of whom now pay little or no tax. It would increase the personal income tax rate from 37% to 39.6% for those with annual incomes above $452,000, and change how capital gains and stock dividends are taxed for millionaires.
Dr. Jessie Ice, executive director of West Virginians for Affordable Health Care, believes the changes would raise enough to support major investments in health care, infrastructure, clean energy and education.
"If corporations paid their fair share in taxes, our nation could afford to pay for programs that help working families struggling to make ends meet every day," Ice asserted.
According to the poll, 63% of rural voters support raising taxes on the wealthy and corporations in general, 59% support raising them on those earning more than $400,000 a year, and 55% support raising the corporate tax rate to 28%.
Kelly Allen, executive director of the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy, pointed to research from ProPublica, which showed the 25 richest Americans saw their net worth rise a collective $400 billion between 2014 and 2018.
During those years, she noted, they paid a tax rate of 3.4%, far below even the lowest federal tax bracket.
Allen said the poll highlights the nation's two-tiered tax system.
"One is for ordinary people, working people, the vast majority of us who earn our money through wages. And then, the other is for the very, very wealthy, who make most of their money through the ownership of publicly traded assets, private businesses or other forms of capital," Allen outlined.
She added President Joe Biden's proposed tax changes would affect less than 1% of taxpayers nationwide, and only about 600 West Virginians.
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota has a new budget in place, after lawmakers finished a marathon special session as their deadline expired.
From rural areas to underserved neighborhoods, groups monitoring for helpful policies found things they like, but also some frustration. The two-year, $52 billion budget includes such items as direct aid for people affected by the pandemic, along with a boost in education funding.
Julie Tesch, president and CEO of the Center for Rural Policy and Development, noted investments in workforce development, and said enhancing job training in Greater Minnesota will be helpful.
"Even before we went into the pandemic, we had a worker shortage," Tesch recounted. "And there's a common misperception across the state, both urban and rural, that, you know, we need jobs, jobs, jobs; when in fact, we need workers, workers, workers."
There's nearly $37 million for employment and training programs for each of the next two years. She also cited efforts to improve the child-care system as a crucial need for many communities.
Police reform was included in the public-safety bill, but racial-justice advocates say the compromise left out key provisions. They also lament the budget's exclusion of a paid family leave program.
Elianne Farhat, executive director of Take Action MN, said those were among the priorities for her group. She added while the budget crafted by lawmakers wasn't a real setback for families and workers, it didn't propel them forward, either.
"The good news is that we didn't go backwards, and we maintained the status quo," Farhat acknowledged. "The bad news is that we maintained the status quo."
She added the state is investing significant money in addressing climate-change matters, but contended it is nowhere near enough to mitigate harmful effects.
Democrats and Gov. Tim Walz initially pushed for tax hikes on the wealthy to fund certain ideas, but it fell by the wayside as revenue projections improved, along with the arrival of more federal COVID relief. For GOP leaders, the budget highlight is a tax-relief package.
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that state fiscal relief has "maintenance of effort" requirements. (8:15 a.m. MDT, June 22, 2021)
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Budget experts warn if Missouri doesn't renew its Medicaid provider taxes, the state will have to come up with roughly $1.6 billion to make up for it, and cuts would extend to services beyond Medicaid.
A bill to renew the tax on hospitals, nursing homes, pharmacies and other providers stalled before the legislative session concluded over attempts to add language that would restrict Medicaid coverage of certain contraceptives, as well as care from Planned Parenthood, despite federal law requiring Medicaid to cover family planning.
Brian Colby, vice president of public policy for the Missouri Budget Project, pointed out the provider tax is the third-largest revenue source for the Show-Me State.
"There's just not enough general revenue in the Medicaid program that could be cut to make up for what is needed," Colby asserted. "It's pretty clear that we would have to cut education K-through-12, higher ed, other programs in the budget that are vital."
Colby hopes legislators will come back to the table to renew the provider tax. He argued it is too urgent to wait, because cuts to Medicaid would put the federal match at risk, and other major budget cuts would jeopardize federal funds from the American Rescue Plan.
Some pandemic relief funds in the Rescue Plan require meeting "maintenance of efforts" standards, for instance, K-through-12 and higher education, as well as Medicaid relief. Colby added it will be important to reach a resolution soon.
"For a number of kind of regulatory purposes, we have to spend certain amounts of money to receive the federal dollars," Colby explained. "And so it's become very, very complicated, and it would destabilize the entire budget, not just the Medicaid budget."
This year marked the first time the provider tax was not renewed during a regular session. It began in the early 1990s when hospitals began voluntarily contributing funds, to be used as the state's portion of the Medicaid match, according to an analysis from the Missouri Budget Project.Disclosure: Missouri Budget Project contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
