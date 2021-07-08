Conservation Groups Give Thumbs Up on NC1 Senate Budget

RALEIGH, N.C. - Conservation groups are praising Senate lawmakers' recent budget proposal, which provides more than $100 million toward the state's land and water conservation fund, parks and recreation fund, and farmland preservation trust fund.



The budget also includes $1.5 billion in federally funded grants for businesses impacted by the pandemic, more than $1 billion in water and sewer rehabilitations and $700 million to expand rural broadband.



Tim Gestwicki, chief executive officer of the North Carolina Wildlife Federation, said the money comes at a time when the demand for outdoor recreation is spiking, and he said he believes it will only continue to increase.



"Hunting licenses increased 20% last year, fishing licenses exploded - over a 90% increase in licensing sales," said Gestwicki. "So conservation funding is absolutely critical."



According to the group Land for Tomorrow, North Carolina's state park system experienced record visitation during the pandemic in 2020, with more than 19 million visitors, despite being closed for six weeks.



House lawmakers now will hash out their own plan and eventually a final version will be sent to Gov. Roy Cooper.



North Carolina State Director of The Conservation Fund and Chairman of the group Land for Tomorrow Bill Holman said this would be the biggest increase in state funding for conservation and outdoor recreation in more than a decade.



"So I think the Legislature in part is responding to the public's demand for more opportunities for outdoor recreation," said Holman.



Gestwicki added that outdoor recreation continues to be a major driver of the state's economy, accounting for some $28 billion per year in consumer spending.



"We're pleased that the Senate has realized the need for supporting our green infrastructure as North Carolina is certainly one of the most rapidly developing states in the country," said Gestwicki, "and people come here for our climate and our mountains and our coasts."



The Senate budget also includes $40 million for state parks' water and sewer projects, $9 million for Pisgah View State Park, and $15 million for state historic sites.









ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota has a new budget in place, after lawmakers finished a marathon special session as their deadline expired.



From rural areas to underserved neighborhoods, groups monitoring for helpful policies found things they like, but also some frustration. The two-year, $52 billion budget includes such items as direct aid for people affected by the pandemic, along with a boost in education funding.



Julie Tesch, president and CEO of the Center for Rural Policy and Development, noted investments in workforce development, and said enhancing job training in Greater Minnesota will be helpful.



"Even before we went into the pandemic, we had a worker shortage," Tesch recounted. "And there's a common misperception across the state, both urban and rural, that, you know, we need jobs, jobs, jobs; when in fact, we need workers, workers, workers."



There's nearly $37 million for employment and training programs for each of the next two years. She also cited efforts to improve the child-care system as a crucial need for many communities.



Police reform was included in the public-safety bill, but racial-justice advocates say the compromise left out key provisions. They also lament the budget's exclusion of a paid family leave program.



Elianne Farhat, executive director of Take Action MN, said those were among the priorities for her group. She added while the budget crafted by lawmakers wasn't a real setback for families and workers, it didn't propel them forward, either.



"The good news is that we didn't go backwards, and we maintained the status quo," Farhat acknowledged. "The bad news is that we maintained the status quo."



She added the state is investing significant money in addressing climate-change matters, but contended it is nowhere near enough to mitigate harmful effects.



Democrats and Gov. Tim Walz initially pushed for tax hikes on the wealthy to fund certain ideas, but it fell by the wayside as revenue projections improved, along with the arrival of more federal COVID relief. For GOP leaders, the budget highlight is a tax-relief package.



