Thursday, July 8, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - July 8, 2021
Play

As Pennsylvania awaits 2020 Census data for the redistricting process, there are concerns about "prison gerrymandering;" new data on the fate of unvaccinated - it is not good.

2021Talks - July 8, 2021
Play

Eric Adams wins NYC democratic primary, Trump says he's suing Facebook, Twitter; Nikole Hannah-Jones heads to Howard University, and the State dept condemns Haitian President's killing.

Social Issues  |  Budget Policy & Priorities    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Conservation Groups Give Thumbs Up on NC1 Senate Budget

Play

Thursday, July 8, 2021   

RALEIGH, N.C. - Conservation groups are praising Senate lawmakers' recent budget proposal, which provides more than $100 million toward the state's land and water conservation fund, parks and recreation fund, and farmland preservation trust fund.

The budget also includes $1.5 billion in federally funded grants for businesses impacted by the pandemic, more than $1 billion in water and sewer rehabilitations and $700 million to expand rural broadband.

Tim Gestwicki, chief executive officer of the North Carolina Wildlife Federation, said the money comes at a time when the demand for outdoor recreation is spiking, and he said he believes it will only continue to increase.

"Hunting licenses increased 20% last year, fishing licenses exploded - over a 90% increase in licensing sales," said Gestwicki. "So conservation funding is absolutely critical."

According to the group Land for Tomorrow, North Carolina's state park system experienced record visitation during the pandemic in 2020, with more than 19 million visitors, despite being closed for six weeks.

House lawmakers now will hash out their own plan and eventually a final version will be sent to Gov. Roy Cooper.

North Carolina State Director of The Conservation Fund and Chairman of the group Land for Tomorrow Bill Holman said this would be the biggest increase in state funding for conservation and outdoor recreation in more than a decade.

"So I think the Legislature in part is responding to the public's demand for more opportunities for outdoor recreation," said Holman.

Gestwicki added that outdoor recreation continues to be a major driver of the state's economy, accounting for some $28 billion per year in consumer spending.

"We're pleased that the Senate has realized the need for supporting our green infrastructure as North Carolina is certainly one of the most rapidly developing states in the country," said Gestwicki, "and people come here for our climate and our mountains and our coasts."

The Senate budget also includes $40 million for state parks' water and sewer projects, $9 million for Pisgah View State Park, and $15 million for state historic sites.





get more stories like this via email

Social Issues

Poll: Rural Voter Majority Supports Tax Increases on Wealthy

Social Issues

From Status Quo to Policy Victories, MN Groups Review Special Session

Social Issues

Groups Urge MO Legislators to Renew Medicaid Provider Tax

Social Issues

Report: Family Caregivers Buckling Under Out-of-Pocket Expenses

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Caring for an older loved one can be emotionally draining, and a new report shows 78% of family caregivers also face significant …

Social Issues

Biden Visit to IL Highlights Investments in Community Colleges

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. - President Joe Biden visited McHenry County Community College in Crystal Lake yesterday to promote his economic proposals - for …

Environment

SCOTUS Coal Decision Prompts Calls for WY to Invest in Transition, Jobs

CHEYENNE, Wyo. - After Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon's legal strategy to export Powder River Basin coal to Asian markets was shot down by the U.S…

Environment

In Heat Wave's Wake, WA Advocates Call for Farmworker Protections

SEATTLE - Washington state farmworkers were among the most vulnerable during the Northwest's deadly heat wave. As the state feels more effects from …

Social Issues

Report: 'Raise the Age' Law in MA Reduced Youth Detention

BOSTON - The number of kids and teens detained in Massachusetts has decreased since the state started treating arrested 17-year-olds as juveniles rath…

Environment

Down on the Farm: More Competition and Market Fairness

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Farmers all over the U.S. contribute to the nation's food supply. But the meat and chicken you buy at the market typically is …

Social Issues

Petition Calls for an End to Prison Gerrymandering in PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania should get some 2020 Census data this summer, to be used in the redistricting process. But some groups want the state …

Social Issues

ND Term-Limits Plan Could Give More Power to Lobbyists

BISMARCK, N.D. - Next year, North Dakota voters could be asked to consider a plan often floated as a way to shake up traditional politics. Term …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021