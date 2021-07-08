ND Term-Limits Plan Could Give More Power to Lobbyists

BISMARCK, N.D. - Next year, North Dakota voters could be asked to consider a plan often floated as a way to shake up traditional politics.



Term limits are viewed as a populist reform tool, but one expert says in this state, it might benefit influential voices working behind the scenes.



North Dakota's secretary of state is deciding whether to approve a planned petition drive to impose term limits on the governor's office and for state lawmakers. It's being pushed by a group of ultraconservative elected and party officials.



University of North Dakota political scientist Mark Jendrysik said there is a side effect to consider here.



"In a lot of states, lobbying organizations - whether it's for business or for ideological lobbying groups, you know - present model legislation for the Legislature," said Jendrysik. "And, you know, quite often in North Dakota that's the legislation that gets adopted."



That's because North Dakota lawmakers are only considered "part time" and have limited staff to help write policy. He said higher turnover will give lobbying groups more influence to draft laws that aren't exactly tailored for North Dakota.



Political experts say term limits also prevent voters from choosing who they want. Those behind the plan argue term limits open up citizen access to the process while doing away with career politicians.



Jendrysik acknowledged it may help weed out politicians who use their office to gain more power for themselves and those close to them. But he said it wouldn't be beneficial to see experience fall by the wayside.



"I think you would lose a lot of the people who've learned how the Legislature works over time," said Jendrysik. "And you would certainly lose people in leadership positions who really direct the activities of the Legislature."



He said those leaders play a role in identifying proposals from national lobbying groups that don't align with North Dakota's electorate.



The plan calls for limits of eight years in office for the governor, State House and state Senate.



Support for this reporting was provided by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.









AUSTIN, Texas -- Critics of the post-election presidential audits ongoing in Arizona and threatened in Pennsylvania advised to discern the truth, follow the money.



David Becker, executive director and founder of the Center for Election Innovation and Research, said the organizations and news networks that allege President Joe Biden did not defeat Donald Trump by eight million votes in 2020 are sowing doubt, because they've been incentivized to divide the country.



Becker suspects they're doing it to raise money from Trump supporters disappointed by the outcome.



"And those who seek to profit off of those disinformation campaigns and lying to supporters of the former president, they're really preying upon these people for profit," Becker asserted.



By not accepting verified election results, Becker argued, people are making the case democracy no longer serves United States' citizens. Many Republicans reject the 2020 results, believing there was election fraud, although state election officials from both political parties have said there's no evidence of widespread fraud or other irregularities.



Becker noted ongoing threats against election officials and their families also work to delegitimize election outcomes and destabilize democracy. He cited a survey by the Bipartisan Policy Center and the Brennan Center for Justice, which found one in three election officials feel unsafe in their jobs.



Becker warned America could lose a generation of professionalism and expertise in election administration.



"And we are seeing an exodus of experienced election officials from both parties," Becker observed. "This is of great concern, particularly as we're now seeing some of the election deniers actually run for Secretary of State in places like Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, etc."



The Brennan Center report also found one in five election officials said they're concerned about death threats, while half said the explosion of disinformation about elections has made their jobs more dangerous.



CONCORD, N.H. -- Good-government groups in New Hampshire are keeping an eye on several bills expected to come back next legislative session, arguing the bills would restrict voting rights, from requiring voter ID to expanding voter roll purges.



Last week, the state Supreme Court struck down a Republican-backed 2017 voter registration law, which would have created new forms voters would have to fill out to prove residency if they register within 30 days of an election.



Liz Tentarelli, president of the League of Women Voters of New Hampshire, said the requirements would be burdensome to many voters.



"This was a bill that through its complexity alone would discourage voting," Tentarelli asserted. "This ruling finally said that the state needs to make its election law, fair to all, clear to all."



She added voters already have to live in New Hampshire. If they don't have photo ID, they are required to sign an affidavit attesting to their identity and domicile. She pointed out the additional requirement the court struck down would have brought unnecessary confusion, especially for college students.



The ruling came days after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld two voting laws in Arizona that opponents said harm access to voting in primarily Black, brown and Indigenous communities.



Tentarelli noted the League is preparing to testify against multiple bills next session, including one that would require applications for absentee ballots to be notarized.



"There's no evidence that people who voted absentee were doing so fraudulently," Tentarelli confirmed. "So why do we suddenly need a signature notarized in order to get an absentee ballot? The only reason is to hinder people from voting."



She contended New Hampshire's current voting laws make the process secure, and added access to voting is not a partisan issue, and should be protected by everyone.



