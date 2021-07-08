Thursday, July 8, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - July 8, 2021
Play

As Pennsylvania awaits 2020 Census data for the redistricting process, there are concerns about "prison gerrymandering;" new data on the fate of unvaccinated - it is not good.

2021Talks - July 8, 2021
Play

Eric Adams wins NYC democratic primary, Trump says he's suing Facebook, Twitter; Nikole Hannah-Jones heads to Howard University, and the State dept condemns Haitian President's killing.

Social Issues  |  Civic Engagement    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

ND Term-Limits Plan Could Give More Power to Lobbyists

Play

Thursday, July 8, 2021   

BISMARCK, N.D. - Next year, North Dakota voters could be asked to consider a plan often floated as a way to shake up traditional politics.

Term limits are viewed as a populist reform tool, but one expert says in this state, it might benefit influential voices working behind the scenes.

North Dakota's secretary of state is deciding whether to approve a planned petition drive to impose term limits on the governor's office and for state lawmakers. It's being pushed by a group of ultraconservative elected and party officials.

University of North Dakota political scientist Mark Jendrysik said there is a side effect to consider here.

"In a lot of states, lobbying organizations - whether it's for business or for ideological lobbying groups, you know - present model legislation for the Legislature," said Jendrysik. "And, you know, quite often in North Dakota that's the legislation that gets adopted."

That's because North Dakota lawmakers are only considered "part time" and have limited staff to help write policy. He said higher turnover will give lobbying groups more influence to draft laws that aren't exactly tailored for North Dakota.

Political experts say term limits also prevent voters from choosing who they want. Those behind the plan argue term limits open up citizen access to the process while doing away with career politicians.

Jendrysik acknowledged it may help weed out politicians who use their office to gain more power for themselves and those close to them. But he said it wouldn't be beneficial to see experience fall by the wayside.

"I think you would lose a lot of the people who've learned how the Legislature works over time," said Jendrysik. "And you would certainly lose people in leadership positions who really direct the activities of the Legislature."

He said those leaders play a role in identifying proposals from national lobbying groups that don't align with North Dakota's electorate.

The plan calls for limits of eight years in office for the governor, State House and state Senate.

Support for this reporting was provided by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.




get more stories like this via email

Social Issues

Is Profit Motive Behind 2020 Presidential Election Disinformation?

Social Issues

How MT's New Student ID Voting Law Could Affect Turnout

Social Issues

Report: Family Caregivers Buckling Under Out-of-Pocket Expenses

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Caring for an older loved one can be emotionally draining, and a new report shows 78% of family caregivers also face significant …

Social Issues

Biden Visit to IL Highlights Investments in Community Colleges

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. - President Joe Biden visited McHenry County Community College in Crystal Lake yesterday to promote his economic proposals - for …

Environment

SCOTUS Coal Decision Prompts Calls for WY to Invest in Transition, Jobs

CHEYENNE, Wyo. - After Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon's legal strategy to export Powder River Basin coal to Asian markets was shot down by the U.S…

Environment

In Heat Wave's Wake, WA Advocates Call for Farmworker Protections

SEATTLE - Washington state farmworkers were among the most vulnerable during the Northwest's deadly heat wave. As the state feels more effects from …

Social Issues

Report: 'Raise the Age' Law in MA Reduced Youth Detention

BOSTON - The number of kids and teens detained in Massachusetts has decreased since the state started treating arrested 17-year-olds as juveniles rath…

Environment

Down on the Farm: More Competition and Market Fairness

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Farmers all over the U.S. contribute to the nation's food supply. But the meat and chicken you buy at the market typically is …

Social Issues

Conservation Groups Give Thumbs Up on NC1 Senate Budget

RALEIGH, N.C. - Conservation groups are praising Senate lawmakers' recent budget proposal, which provides more than $100 million toward the state's …

Social Issues

Petition Calls for an End to Prison Gerrymandering in PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania should get some 2020 Census data this summer, to be used in the redistricting process. But some groups want the state …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021