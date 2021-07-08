Biden Visit to IL Highlights Investments in Community Colleges

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. - President Joe Biden visited McHenry County Community College in Crystal Lake yesterday to promote his economic proposals - for infrastructure such as buildings, roads and bridges, as well as human infrastructure such as child care and paid family and medical leave.



For community colleges, the plans provide funds for technology and infrastructure updates, expanded opportunities for workforce development and even two years of free community-college tuition for anyone.



Jim Reed, executive director of the Illinois Community College Trustees Association, said these investments are key as the nation recovers from the COVID-19 economic crisis, and as jobs change with automation.



"If we can provide high-quality training and education at our community colleges and then make that accessible to those people that live in more rural environments and people of color," said Reed, "I think that this is going to be a real advantage for us."



Biden won the 14th Congressional District - which includes Crystal Lake - by just 2% in 2020. And the Democratic representative there, Rep. Lauren Underwood - D-Naperville - also narrowly won re-election.



Biden's visit follows similar appeals to residents of swing districts in Wisconsin and Michigan last week.



Reed added that in addition to the federal proposals, he'd like to see Illinois allow community colleges to offer baccalaureate-level early-childhood education programs.



The state is facing a teacher shortage, and Reed said having that option at local community colleges would make a big difference for local workforces - especially in rural areas.



"For students that live in some of our remote areas," said Reed, "the idea of going to Western Illinois, or to the University of Illinois, is just not something that they can do when they're trying to balance their family needs, when they're trying to balance their local work needs. "



Negotiations are ongoing in Congress.



Reed added that expanding access to affordable child care is another crucial piece of the Biden proposals - he said one reason many people are struggling to return to work is that their child-care needs aren't being met.





SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon lawmakers want to ensure more underrepresented students are successful in higher education.



At the end of the 2021 session, a bill was passed to create a task force to find out how to accomplish the goal. The Senate President and House Speaker will appoint members to the task force later this summer.



Rep. Teresa Alonso León, D-Woodburn, was one of House Bill 2590's chief sponsors. She wants to reimagine higher education.



"We're going to travel around the state and talk to all of our students, and hear about what's working, what we can do better," Alonso León explained. "How can we improve things? I just have a vision for really transforming our postsecondary institutions through the lens of our students."



Alonso León has a history working for colleges and was the first Latina GED administrator for the state. The task force will work with students of color and those from rural communities, LGBTQ+ students and other groups traditionally underrepresented in colleges and universities.



Ben Cannon, executive director of the Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission, which will assist with the task force's work, said affordability and complex applications can be barriers for people applying for college, especially if they're first-generation students.



He pointed out it's important to work with individual schools, and at the statewide level, to make postsecondary education attainable for all.



"The institution-by-institution work to identify the particular things they can do to better support these students, and the type of systemic look that the legislative task force will likely take to these issues," Cannon outlined.



Alonso León argued college campuses should foster a sense of belonging. That can be hard for some students of color when schools don't have a dedicated space for diversity, equity and inclusion.



"Not all campuses have a DEI office or a multicultural center, and those are things that are really important to students," Alonso León contended. "They need to connect. They need to find ways to connect with other students and other like-minded students, whether it's their culture or an area of interest."



The task force is slated to work through December 2023.



