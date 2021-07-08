Biden Visit to IL Highlights Investments in Community Colleges

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. - President Joe Biden visited McHenry County Community College in Crystal Lake yesterday to promote his economic proposals - for infrastructure such as buildings, roads and bridges, as well as human infrastructure such as child care and paid family and medical leave.
For community colleges, the plans provide funds for technology and infrastructure updates, expanded opportunities for workforce development and even two years of free community-college tuition for anyone.
Jim Reed, executive director of the Illinois Community College Trustees Association, said these investments are key as the nation recovers from the COVID-19 economic crisis, and as jobs change with automation.
"If we can provide high-quality training and education at our community colleges and then make that accessible to those people that live in more rural environments and people of color," said Reed, "I think that this is going to be a real advantage for us."
Biden won the 14th Congressional District - which includes Crystal Lake - by just 2% in 2020. And the Democratic representative there, Rep. Lauren Underwood - D-Naperville - also narrowly won re-election.
Biden's visit follows similar appeals to residents of swing districts in Wisconsin and Michigan last week.
Reed added that in addition to the federal proposals, he'd like to see Illinois allow community colleges to offer baccalaureate-level early-childhood education programs.
The state is facing a teacher shortage, and Reed said having that option at local community colleges would make a big difference for local workforces - especially in rural areas.
"For students that live in some of our remote areas," said Reed, "the idea of going to Western Illinois, or to the University of Illinois, is just not something that they can do when they're trying to balance their family needs, when they're trying to balance their local work needs. "
Negotiations are ongoing in Congress.
Reed added that expanding access to affordable child care is another crucial piece of the Biden proposals - he said one reason many people are struggling to return to work is that their child-care needs aren't being met.
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon lawmakers want to ensure more underrepresented students are successful in higher education.
At the end of the 2021 session, a bill was passed to create a task force to find out how to accomplish the goal. The Senate President and House Speaker will appoint members to the task force later this summer.
Rep. Teresa Alonso León, D-Woodburn, was one of House Bill 2590's chief sponsors. She wants to reimagine higher education.
"We're going to travel around the state and talk to all of our students, and hear about what's working, what we can do better," Alonso León explained. "How can we improve things? I just have a vision for really transforming our postsecondary institutions through the lens of our students."
Alonso León has a history working for colleges and was the first Latina GED administrator for the state. The task force will work with students of color and those from rural communities, LGBTQ+ students and other groups traditionally underrepresented in colleges and universities.
Ben Cannon, executive director of the Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission, which will assist with the task force's work, said affordability and complex applications can be barriers for people applying for college, especially if they're first-generation students.
He pointed out it's important to work with individual schools, and at the statewide level, to make postsecondary education attainable for all.
"The institution-by-institution work to identify the particular things they can do to better support these students, and the type of systemic look that the legislative task force will likely take to these issues," Cannon outlined.
Alonso León argued college campuses should foster a sense of belonging. That can be hard for some students of color when schools don't have a dedicated space for diversity, equity and inclusion.
"Not all campuses have a DEI office or a multicultural center, and those are things that are really important to students," Alonso León contended. "They need to connect. They need to find ways to connect with other students and other like-minded students, whether it's their culture or an area of interest."
The task force is slated to work through December 2023.
Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.
SEATTLE -- Washington state community and technical college staff members are excited about a measure aimed at improving the success of students of color.
This legislative session, lawmakers passed Senate Bill 5194, which will ensure community and technical colleges have diversity, equity and inclusion plans next year.
Jaeney Hoene, an English faculty member at Green River College, and part of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) of Washington, said the coalition Community for Our Colleges pushed the effort to pass the measure and commended students for leading the way.
"That bill came out of very grassroots efforts to really look at what community colleges need to be doing in terms of equity and anti-racist work," Hoene explained.
Hoene noted the bill comes at a crucial time as the pandemic ebbs, because community and technical colleges are usually engines of growth in the aftermath of downturns.
The bill also set up the Guided Pathways program to help students better navigate college and increases access to mental-health counseling.
Part of the new law will help colleges recruit and retain more diverse faculty.
Tracy Lai, a history instructor at Seattle Central College and AFT Washington member, said students of color are more successful when they see themselves reflected in their teachers.
"When some of their instructors do actually look like or come from [the] same community or a similar community or at least can more directly relate to the experiences that they themselves are coming out of, they felt that that was something that really helped them to persevere," Lai observed.
Lai added students of color make up a large part of the population at community and technical colleges.
"If we don't pay attention and make plans and build an infrastructure that can really support that success, well, we've really kind of betrayed that generation then," Lai contended.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - College students receiving Pell Grants are eligible for a temporary federal program that provides $50 per month, or $75 in Tribal areas, to pay for internet service.
Jessica Rosenworcel, acting Chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission, said too many college students, especially those attending community colleges, lack access to affordable and high-quality internet.
She said her organization is working with local partners across the country to make sure people know about the benefit and how to sign up.
"Meals on wheels and grassroots organizers," said Rosenworcel, "to national non-profits, and key individuals who focus on digital inclusion, to help us spread the word. "
To apply online, visit ' GetEmergencyBroadband.org ', or call 833-511-0311 for a paper application.
According to the FCC, more than three million people already have signed up for the program.
A list of broadband resources also is available at the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development's website.
Rosenworcel said the program is just the beginning of future efforts to address inequities in broadband access.
"The emergency broadband benefit's not like a windup doll that we can merrily send on its way," said Rosenworcel. "It needs monitoring and it needs regular care."
According to a report by the Institute for Higher Education Policy, approximately 60% of Black and Hispanic students face significant challenges in paying for fast and stable internet, compared with 50% percent of white students.
The report also includes data indicating student parents and caretakers are much more likely than their peers to share computers with others.
Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.