SCOTUS Coal Decision Prompts Calls for WY to Invest in Transition, Jobs

CHEYENNE, Wyo. - After Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon's legal strategy to export Powder River Basin coal to Asian markets was shot down by the U.S. Supreme Court, conservationists say it's time to face the reality of coal's continued decline and help impacted workers and communities.
Rob Joyce, conservation organizer with the Sierra Club in Wyoming, said the high court's decision underscores that Washington and any other state is well within their rights to take steps to protect residents' access to clean air and water.
"Wyoming can't afford to be spending taxpayer money on these really long-shot legal battles," said Joyce. "That money would be much better spent finding ways to diversify our economy and our tax base, and really helping our communities prepare for this transition."
In 2020 the Wyoming Legislature established a Wyoming coal marketing program, including $1 million to promote exports to Asia. Earlier this year, lawmakers allocated $1.2 million for a legal fund to sue states that block coal exports or retire coal-fired power plants.
Proponents say investing in coal exports will benefit taxpayers since the state budget depends on coal revenues.
Joyce argued that taxpayer investments should be directed toward job training, attracting new businesses to the state, and programs that can help communities that rely on coal remain viable.
He said the days of filling state coffers with coal revenues are waning, and lawmakers need to face the realities of a changing energy marketplace. Joyce noted what's actually driving the downturn in coal is lack of demand.
"Wyoming has been an exporter of this resource for decades, and it's going to communities that no longer want it," said Joyce, "communities that are making decisions to stop burning fossil fuels really because the climate realities that are happening across the globe are that severe."
Washington state denied permits for a proposed Millennium Bulk Terminal project on the Columbia River in 2017, citing the Clean Water Act. Wyoming and Montana sued Washington state, arguing that the decision amounted to a barrier for lawful interstate commerce.
Last week the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear the case.
Disclosure: Sierra Club, Wyoming Chapter contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Endangered Species & Wildlife, Energy Policy. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
DENVER -- U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm was in Denver Thursday to promote President Joe Biden's plans to transition the nation's energy infrastructure away from fossil fuels and toward cleaner sources.
Alice Madden, executive director of the University of Colorado Getches-Wilkinson Center for Natural Resources, Energy, and the Environment, who served at the Energy Department during the Obama administration, said Secretary Granholm's visit spotlights Colorado's progress building out a clean-energy economy over the past 15 years.
"We've got over 62,000 people employed in the clean-energy economy," Madden noted. "But to really scale these successes and, more importantly, leave no one behind, we need leaders in Washington to pass a robust infrastructure package."
The Biden administration has struggled to win bipartisan support for its infrastructure proposal, which originally included substantial investments in a clean-energy transition.
Members of the youth-led Sunrise Movement have criticized the administration's compromises, and argued the nation has just one year to advance critical climate initiatives before the midterm elections.
Secretary Granholm toured a Denver community solar garden, and hosted University of Colorado students, who won this year's U.S. Department of Energy Solar Decathlon, at a Colorado Rockies game.
Madden does not blame the nation's young people for demanding faster action on climate, and encouraged them to keep swinging for the fences.
"You always try for a grand slam, but what does that mean? You need a single, a double and a triple to get there. Every step forward is a good step," Madden stressed. "But you always have to be bold, you always have to keep reaching and proving your point. That's what Secretary Granholm and President Biden are trying to do right now."
Transportation is now the leading cause of climate pollution in Colorado, and Madden noted investments in electric 18-wheelers, buses and tax credits for personal electric vehicles would also mean cleaner air.
"We've seen pollution increase, particularly in the Denver area," Madden observed. "We've had ozone alerts, the brown cloud is back. Everyone knows that, you feel it in your lungs on certain mornings. So, these investments are truly investments in a clean-energy future that is good for all of us."
BISMARCK, N.D. -- North Dakota has seen major growth in wind energy, but turbines help with more than just power supplies, according to new research measuring the industry's economic footprint.
Since 2002, North Dakota State University (NDSU) researchers showed wind energy production in North Dakota has gone from nearly five megawatts of production capacity to more than 3,600.
Dr. Nancy Hodur, director of the Center for Social Research at NDSU, said coinciding with that growth is the economic value, which the latest data pegs at $1.2 billion in total business volume for the state. She added the figures are concrete industry numbers.
"You know, we're not relying on estimates or secondary data, or some guess about what it looks like in some other state and applying it to North Dakota," Hodur explained.
She argued the figures are important as stakeholders evaluate investments in renewable-energy projects.
The report also showed direct property taxes paid by wind farms doubled from nearly $6 million in 2015 to more than $10 million in 2019. When measuring employment, researchers pointed out wind energy recently accounted for more than 3,400, including direct and non-direct positions.
According to the study, land-lease payments from wind farms totaled $19 million dollars in 2019.
Dean Bangsund, research scientist at NDSU, said most of that went to property owners living in the state.
"In other words, we're not exporting value out of the state as the result of consuming land in North Dakota," Bangsund reported.
Jon Baker, development director for the wind farm firm Ørsted North America, said while projects can still encounter pushback at the local level, they certainly help with budget stability.
"Rural counties with lower population, if the wind farm comes in and pays tens of millions of dollars of property taxes over the life of the wind farm, that can be a substantive impact to local county budgets," Baker contended.
He warned grid capacity remains a big challenge in the upper Midwest, which can stall development even when permits are approved.
SAN FRANCISCO - Groups working to battle climate change warn that rooftop solar and energy-efficiency programs could be in big trouble if the California Public Utilities Commission votes Thursday to revamp the way the agency evaluates them.
The groups have claimed that
changes to what's known as the "Avoided Costs Calculator" will cut the value of rooftop solar in half, and worry this could lead to a cut in reimbursements - or extra fees - for families who install rooftop solar panels.
Laura Neish, executive director of the nonprofit 350 Bay Area, said she thinks this could be "the beginning of the end" for small-scale solar.
"When homeowners are not adequately compensated," she said, "they will stop putting solar on their roofs, which will diminish the amount of relatively cheap distributed energy, and eliminate the benefits of that from the grid of the future."
The Avoided Costs Calculator is used to evaluate the cost and benefits of any given program. The commission normally only allows big changes to the ACC in even-numbered years. This proposal is on the consent calendar with no debate - and opponents want it pulled from the agenda. Last week, the state's three biggest utilities sent a letter to the commission, arguing the proposed changes are minor and warranted, and that they'd allow for more accurate projections.
Neish said she believes the utilities want these changes because they favor large-scale solar projects that bring a guaranteed rate of return.
"They are doing what they are being incented to do," she said, "and they are fighting against these much smaller distributed projects because they do not benefit from it directly."
Laura Deehan, state director of Environment California, a group that just published a report on rooftop solar, argued that the state needs to protect net-metering programs, not put up roadblocks.
"We're living with the consequences of global warming right now," she said, "and so, getting to a 100% renewable-energy future has to happen as fast as possible, and rooftop solar and energy efficiency are some of the best tools we have to solve this problem."
This fall, the CPUC is set to consider a proposal to charge people who have solar on their rooftops an extra $50 to $100 a month, ostensibly to help pay for the power lines that criss-cross the state. Opponents of that plan are gathering signatures on petitions at savecaliforniasolar.org.Disclosure: 350 Bay Area contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Environment, Environmental Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
