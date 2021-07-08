SCOTUS Coal Decision Prompts Calls for WY to Invest in Transition, Jobs

CHEYENNE, Wyo. - After Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon's legal strategy to export Powder River Basin coal to Asian markets was shot down by the U.S. Supreme Court, conservationists say it's time to face the reality of coal's continued decline and help impacted workers and communities.



Rob Joyce, conservation organizer with the Sierra Club in Wyoming, said the high court's decision underscores that Washington and any other state is well within their rights to take steps to protect residents' access to clean air and water.



"Wyoming can't afford to be spending taxpayer money on these really long-shot legal battles," said Joyce. "That money would be much better spent finding ways to diversify our economy and our tax base, and really helping our communities prepare for this transition."



In 2020 the Wyoming Legislature established a Wyoming coal marketing program, including $1 million to promote exports to Asia. Earlier this year, lawmakers allocated $1.2 million for a legal fund to sue states that block coal exports or retire coal-fired power plants.



Proponents say investing in coal exports will benefit taxpayers since the state budget depends on coal revenues.



Joyce argued that taxpayer investments should be directed toward job training, attracting new businesses to the state, and programs that can help communities that rely on coal remain viable.



He said the days of filling state coffers with coal revenues are waning, and lawmakers need to face the realities of a changing energy marketplace. Joyce noted what's actually driving the downturn in coal is lack of demand.



"Wyoming has been an exporter of this resource for decades, and it's going to communities that no longer want it," said Joyce, "communities that are making decisions to stop burning fossil fuels really because the climate realities that are happening across the globe are that severe."



Washington state denied permits for a proposed Millennium Bulk Terminal project on the Columbia River in 2017, citing the Clean Water Act. Wyoming and Montana sued Washington state, arguing that the decision amounted to a barrier for lawful interstate commerce.



Last week the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear the case.



Disclosure: Sierra Club, Wyoming Chapter contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Endangered Species & Wildlife, Energy Policy.





DENVER -- U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm was in Denver Thursday to promote President Joe Biden's plans to transition the nation's energy infrastructure away from fossil fuels and toward cleaner sources.



Alice Madden, executive director of the University of Colorado Getches-Wilkinson Center for Natural Resources, Energy, and the Environment, who served at the Energy Department during the Obama administration, said Secretary Granholm's visit spotlights Colorado's progress building out a clean-energy economy over the past 15 years.



"We've got over 62,000 people employed in the clean-energy economy," Madden noted. "But to really scale these successes and, more importantly, leave no one behind, we need leaders in Washington to pass a robust infrastructure package."



The Biden administration has struggled to win bipartisan support for its infrastructure proposal, which originally included substantial investments in a clean-energy transition.



Members of the youth-led Sunrise Movement have criticized the administration's compromises, and argued the nation has just one year to advance critical climate initiatives before the midterm elections.



Secretary Granholm toured a Denver community solar garden, and hosted University of Colorado students, who won this year's U.S. Department of Energy Solar Decathlon, at a Colorado Rockies game.



Madden does not blame the nation's young people for demanding faster action on climate, and encouraged them to keep swinging for the fences.



"You always try for a grand slam, but what does that mean? You need a single, a double and a triple to get there. Every step forward is a good step," Madden stressed. "But you always have to be bold, you always have to keep reaching and proving your point. That's what Secretary Granholm and President Biden are trying to do right now."



Transportation is now the leading cause of climate pollution in Colorado, and Madden noted investments in electric 18-wheelers, buses and tax credits for personal electric vehicles would also mean cleaner air.



"We've seen pollution increase, particularly in the Denver area," Madden observed. "We've had ozone alerts, the brown cloud is back. Everyone knows that, you feel it in your lungs on certain mornings. So, these investments are truly investments in a clean-energy future that is good for all of us."



