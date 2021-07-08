Report: 'Raise the Age' Law in MA Reduced Youth Detention

BOSTON - The number of kids and teens detained in Massachusetts has decreased since the state started treating arrested 17-year-olds as juveniles rather than adults.



A new report from the Sentencing Project points out that prior to raising the age of criminal responsibility, it was expected to increase juvenile caseloads and overwhelm capacity in youth detention centers.



But Sana Fadel, deputy director of the Citizens for Juvenile Justice, notes that after a temporary increase in court caseloads, the numbers have gone down.



She said one reason is that the juvenile system has more of a focus on rehabilitation, and what she calls positive youth development.



"If you help young people mature," said Fadel, "you are much more likely to have them desist from crime and reoffending and actually having more positive outcomes. They need education, they need connection to family, they need skill sets, they need civic engagement and connection to society."



Since 2016, three years after the "raise the age" law passed, the number of detained youths in the Commonwealth has gone down more than 60%. And detention for 17-year-olds decreased by nearly 30%.



Fadel said a next step could be to raise the age even further.



Fadel said despite the progress, there are still stark racial disparities.



"We have our Black and Latino children much more likely to get deeper and deeper into the system than their white peers for similar behavior," said Fadel. "And as the system shrinks as the number of young people in the system shrinks, we see greater disparity."



Marcy Mistrett, senior fellow with the Sentencing Project, authored the report. She said advocates in several states are working to raise the age of criminal responsibility even higher than 18.



In Vermont, for instance, it is 19. Research has shown young people's brains are still developing until roughly age 25.



"With those emerging adults, we need to understand that young people are still very impulsive, still growing, still maturing," said Mistrett, "and they should get some of these protections extended to them."



The report notes that Georgia, Texas and Wisconsin are the only remaining states to automatically treat 17-year-olds as adults when they're arrested. It also recommends states and municipalities invest in community-based services rather than incarceration.





SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- The number of kids and teens behind bars has decreased since Illinois raised the age of criminal responsibility from 17 to 18, according to a new report.



When the change was made, the report by The Sentencing Project pointed out it was expected raising the age would be costly and increase caseloads in the juvenile system.



Elizabeth Clarke, president and founder of the Juvenile Justice Initiative, said neither probation caseloads nor cases going to court went up, and the state has even been able to close three youth prisons, although Clarke said there is still work to be done.



"As you raise the age, it tends to benefit kids who are white and middle-class, and you're left with even more profound racial disparities," Clarke explained. "We need to look at these, and understand that we can do better."



Clarke added diversion programs in the juvenile justice system are far more effective at reducing the chances of recidivism than youth incarceration. She hopes Illinois will continue on this trajectory, and raise the age to 19 or 21.



Marcy Mistrett, senior fellow at The Sentencing Project and the report's author, noted advocates in several states are working to raise the age of criminal responsibility even higher than 18. In Vermont, for instance, it is 19.



Mistrett confirmed research has shown young people's brains are still developing until roughly age 25.



"With those emerging adults, we need to understand that young people are still very impulsive," Mistrett urged. "They're still growing, they're still maturing, and they should get some of these protections extended to them."



The report showed Georgia, Texas and Wisconsin are the only remaining states to automatically treat 17-year-olds as adults when they're arrested.



Nationally, the report demonstrated nearly 100,000 young people have entered the juvenile system because of raise-the-age laws. It recommended states and municipalities invest in community-based services rather than incarceration.



EVANSTON, Ill. -- Juvenile-justice reform groups say helping young people with work and life-skills training reduces recidivism more effectively than incarceration, and they cite an Illinois program as an example.



Curt's Café, with locations in Evanston and Highland Park, also connects youth living in at-risk situations with other support services, and has received a grant to expand its training curriculum.



Jennifer Vollen-Katz, executive director of the John Howard Association of Illinois, a prison watchdog group, said incarceration is the wrong way to change kids' or teens' behavior, and hopes to see more funding for alternatives like Curt's Café.



"We can't just give them skills for employment if you're not addressing unmet mental-health needs, or the fact that they don't have money for transportation to get to and from a job," Vollen-Katz contended.



She pointed out holistic approaches are also opportunities to address inequality and racism. Data show far more Black, brown and Indigenous young people are locked up than their white peers. In Illinois, Black youths are ten times more likely to be incarcerated.



Vollen-Katz added when a young person's brain is developing, there's a lot of capacity for change and rehabilitation.



"Punishment without providing people the kind of assistance they need to grow and develop differently from whatever way was leading them to get into trouble, is not the most effective way to help them," Vollen-Katz argued. "And it's also not the most humane."



Luis Klein, director of policy and strategic partnerships for the Juvenile Justice Initiative, said employment and housing are the two biggest areas research has shown are key for reducing recidivism.



"Any program making sure that the returning citizens, formerly incarcerated folks, have proper training, have job skills that are useful in this economy, is really important to keeping folks from returning to prison," Klein stressed.



Klein also urged more funding for programs like Curt's Café. He noted such alternatives cost far less than incarceration, and are more successful at keeping kids out of the prison system.



In Illinois, it can cost more than $180,000 a year to incarcerate one juvenile.Disclosure: Juvenile Justice Initiative contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Criminal Justice, Juvenile Justice, and Youth Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.





