Down on the Farm: More Competition and Market Fairness

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Farmers all over the U.S. contribute to the nation's food supply. But the meat and chicken you buy at the market typically is processed by only a handful of companies. After years of frustration producer advocates, including a Minnesota group, see hope in pending federal action.
The Biden administration says it's poised to announce farmer protections when it comes to market concentration. Among other things, the U.S. Department of Agriculture will be directed to draft rules making it easier for ranchers to file complaints.
Gary Wertish, president of the Minnesota Farmers Union, cheered the move, and said while it might not resonate with the general public, it's important action in his industry.
"That's all the farmers are asking for, you know, is just a fair shake," said Wertish. "Everybody's the same. Everybody wants to be treated fairly no matter what type of job they are in, and how they work and farmers are no different. "
He said not only do farmers get paid less for their livestock under a heavily concentrated market, consumers wind up paying more for the final product.
Industry observers note four companies control roughly 80% of the beef market, with similar structures for other commodities. Groups advocating for processors have resisted reforms, saying they will lead to frivolous lawsuits.
Another planned move by the Biden administration would involve limiting the scope of "Made in the USA" labeling.
Wertish said currently, livestock can be raised overseas and processes minimally in America while still getting that label. He says that's not fair to Minnesota farmers.
"We're proud of the job that we do," said Wertish. "And we should be able to proudly display that on the label and the consumer should know what they're actually buying. "
While corn and soybeans are the top agriculture commodities in Minnesota, hogs and cattle also are in the top five. Prior to the anticipated order from President Joe Biden, the USDA recently announced it planned to bolster certain protections amid bipartisan calls from lawmakers to address the issue.
SEATTLE - Washington state farmworkers were among the most vulnerable during the Northwest's deadly heat wave. As the state feels more effects from climate change, their advocates are calling for greater protections.
Rosalinda Guillen is the executive director of Community to Community Development and said there are some obvious threats from extreme heat, such as dehydration.
But she added there are other threats, such as the increased use of chemicals and pesticides on farms to keep them producing the way they do under current conditions.
"The biggest threat, really, for farmworkers is the lack of consideration from state agencies and health departments for workplace protections," said Guillen. "There's no real effort being made to change production practices."
Community to Community Development wants the state to convene a legislative work session on labor in agriculture this year, before next year's session. Guillen said this is a vital issue considering Washington state is the top producer of a number of crops, including apples, blueberries and hops.
She said one important change for farmworkers would be to make them hourly workers.
"Don't overwork farmworkers' bodies in inclement weather in order to keep the production levels the same as they've always been," said Guillen.
During the 2021 legislative session, Washington state farmworkers won a hard-fought victory for overtime pay. And last year, the Department of Health granted workers temporary housing during the pandemic.
Edgar Franks, political director with the farmworkers union Familias Unidas por la Justicia, said more protections will require more pressure.
"Everything we got last year was because we were pushing for more," said Franks, "whether it be the emergency rules on housing, the overtime bill in Washington. So it wasn't because it was just nice people trying to be nice to workers. It was because workers were fighting for it."
Disclosure: Community to Community Development contributes to our fund for reporting on Human Rights/Racial Justice, Livable Wages/Working Families, Poverty Issues, Sustainable Agriculture. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
JAMESTOWN, N.D. -- Voices for North Dakota farmers feel they're only at the halfway point in seeing more fairness within agriculture markets. They now want proposals to translate into action, to ensure producers and consumers get a better deal.
The North Dakota Farmers Union said only a handful of companies control between 50% and 80% of markets producers buy from and sell to.
Matt Perdue, government relations director for the group, said there's been more meaningful conversation with policymakers, but he added the next step is still missing.
"With these conversations, obviously there a lot of different proposals that are floating," Perdue explained. "We haven't seen any come to a vote yet."
A recently introduced bill is the "50-14" measure, which requires at least 50% of a meat-packer's weekly volume to be purchased on the market.
That plan saw heavy opposition from the National Cattlemen's Beef Association, which argues the bill misses the mark in creating fairness. Perdue does credit the U.S. Department of Agriculture for enhancing enforcement, including involvement in a White House task force addressing supply-chain issues.
Perdue argued more transparency and aggressive action would mean consumers wouldn't see shortages or higher prices like they have during the pandemic.
As for farmers, he said even with some COVID relief, there's still a lot of uncertainty.
"Here in North Dakota, our producers are facing a pretty historic drought situation, where many of them are having to sell off part or their entire herds," Perdue observed.
The meat industry and market fairness were discussed in a recent Senate committee hearing, which included U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.
Lawmakers from both parties have indicated a willingness to tackle competition concerns in ag markets.Disclosure: North Dakota Farmers Union contributes to our fund for reporting on Rural/Farming issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
HELENA, Mont. -- Ranchers see opportunities for reform in the wake of a cyberattack on the world's largest meatpacking company.
JBS controls nearly a quarter of beef processing in the U.S., and a ransomware attack on the Brazilian-based company in late May sent shockwaves through the industry.
In its wake, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., and two of his Republican colleagues have introduced legislation to appoint a special investigator to look into anti-trust issues within the industry.
Steve Charter, a member of the family agriculture group Northern Plains Resource Council, and an independent rancher near Billings, supports the bill.
"Not only the meatpacking industry, but our whole food system is so vulnerable and it's so concentrated and it's so monopolistically controlled," Charter asserted. "So this is a probably once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to possibly push through some real reform."
Four companies control 85% of U.S. beef processing. Charter argued prices for cattle producers are unsustainable, but the meatpacking industry said other factors have made prices low for producers, including drought, higher feed prices and a labor shortage.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture also is looking into cracking down on large packers. It is considering new rules to strengthen the Packers and Stockyards Act, a century-old law designed to protect meat markets from anti-competitive practices.
Charter pointed out country-of-origin labeling would also improve conditions because large meatpackers are able to use beef from other countries in their product but still call it U.S.-made.
"Country of Origin Labeling: It's kind of a no-brainer, and why wouldn't we want it? Consumers want it, producers want it," Charter contended. "But it's just another example how much these big packers have, to prohibit honest labeling of what it is."
Charter added he's a third-generation rancher, and generations four and five work on his ranch. He's not sure whether the ranch will make it to them.
"We're going to need to get our share of the producer's dollar in order to be able to keep this ranch in the family," Charter acknowledged. "And that's true of many, many operations like mine."Disclosure: Northern Plains Resource Council contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Energy Policy, and Rural/Farming Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
