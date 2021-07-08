Thursday, July 8, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - July 8, 2021
Play

As Pennsylvania awaits 2020 Census data for the redistricting process, there are concerns about "prison gerrymandering;" new data on the fate of unvaccinated - it is not good.

2021Talks - July 8, 2021
Play

Eric Adams wins NYC democratic primary, Trump says he's suing Facebook, Twitter; Nikole Hannah-Jones heads to Howard University, and the State dept condemns Haitian President's killing.

Social Issues  |  Senior    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Report: Family Caregivers Buckling Under Out-of-Pocket Expenses

Play

Thursday, July 8, 2021   

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Caring for an older loved one can be emotionally draining, and a new report shows 78% of family caregivers also face significant financial stress as well.

The new AARP study reveals the highest cost burdens fall on younger caregivers and Latino and African Americans, according to Tammy Bresnahan - director of advocacy for AARP Maryland.

She said Congress' Credit for Caring Act could help by providing a $5000 tax credit for eligible caregivers, who the report says regularly spend more than $7,000 a year.

"They are often forgotten," said Bresnahan. "They are often excluded. And these people that are providing this care are often at the lower end of the financial spectrum. So we believe that Congress needs to pay attention to this group of people because they're the ones more sacrificing than most."

The Senate bill has bipartisan support and is currently in committee.

Latino caregivers have the highest financial strain, according to the study, spending an average of 47% of their income on caregiving expenses. For more information, go to aarp.org/caregiving.

Maryland has 790,000 caregivers, making up about $8 billion of uncompensated care, AARP data shows. To help, Bresnahan said her group has worked on legislation to give Maryland caregivers rights when their loved ones go into the hospital and laws to provide paid sick leave.

"Most recently we are working on paid family leave to take care of an elderly parent and or a child that would work like an insurance policy," said Bresnahan. "And that bill has been in Maryland for the last four years, but we are still working hard to make sure that happens."

She said these policies could especially help communities of color.

African American caregivers also spend a large amount on caregiving, the report finds, an average of 34% of their income.

Disclosure: AARP Maryland contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Energy Policy, Health Issues, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


Disclosure: AARP Maryland contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Energy Policy, Health Issues, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email

Social Issues

Survey: Arizona Seniors Support Long-Term Care Reform

Social Issues

Texans Face Hot Summer, Fragile Power Grid

Social Issues

MD Spotlights Senior Financial Fraud on Elder Abuse Awareness Day

Social Issues

Biden Visit to IL Highlights Investments in Community Colleges

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. - President Joe Biden visited McHenry County Community College in Crystal Lake yesterday to promote his economic proposals - for …

Environment

SCOTUS Coal Decision Prompts Calls for WY to Invest in Transition, Jobs

CHEYENNE, Wyo. - After Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon's legal strategy to export Powder River Basin coal to Asian markets was shot down by the U.S…

Environment

In Heat Wave's Wake, WA Advocates Call for Farmworker Protections

SEATTLE - Washington state farmworkers were among the most vulnerable during the Northwest's deadly heat wave. As the state feels more effects from …

Social Issues

Report: 'Raise the Age' Law in MA Reduced Youth Detention

BOSTON - The number of kids and teens detained in Massachusetts has decreased since the state started treating arrested 17-year-olds as juveniles rath…

Environment

Down on the Farm: More Competition and Market Fairness

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Farmers all over the U.S. contribute to the nation's food supply. But the meat and chicken you buy at the market typically is …

Social Issues

Conservation Groups Give Thumbs Up on NC1 Senate Budget

RALEIGH, N.C. - Conservation groups are praising Senate lawmakers' recent budget proposal, which provides more than $100 million toward the state's …

Social Issues

Petition Calls for an End to Prison Gerrymandering in PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania should get some 2020 Census data this summer, to be used in the redistricting process. But some groups want the state …

Social Issues

ND Term-Limits Plan Could Give More Power to Lobbyists

BISMARCK, N.D. - Next year, North Dakota voters could be asked to consider a plan often floated as a way to shake up traditional politics. Term …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021