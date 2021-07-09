Virginia Welcomes Public Input on Coastal Flooding Plan

RICHMOND, Va. -- As floods grow worse from sea-level rise and more frequent storms along Virginia's Atlantic coast, the state is encouraging communities to weigh in on a new coastal resiliency plan to stem excessive flooding.
The state plan will identify priority flood-mitigation projects for the coast, from restoring wetlands to creating oyster reefs, that absorb the impact of severe storms and surging tides.
Ann Phillips, a retired U.S. Navy Admiral who lives in coastal Virginia, said state officials are pushing to get feedback from often overlooked or underserved communities at greatest risk of flooding.
"It's essential that we are able to get to those communities, seek and understand their interests, and work to give them options to consider for their future, as we develop a sustainable master plan process," Phillips asserted. "Most importantly, for the people, all the people, of the Commonwealth of Virginia."
She noted Virginia's Department of Natural and Historic Resources is holding meetings throughout the summer for community input on the Coastal Adaptation and Resilience Master Plan, expected to be completed this fall.
Federal data showed Virginia and other coastal states have experienced more intense nor'easters, more frequent heavy rainfall events and a rise in tidal flooding in the past 10 years.
Mathew Sanders, senior manager of the flood prepared communities initiative for The Pew Charitable Trusts, said many states now understand flood risks from these incidents need to be addressed.
"Because as we project out into the future, states are increasingly recognizing that those conditions are likely to deteriorate if they don't take action today," Sanders observed. "And I think the Commonwealth of Virginia has embarked on a fairly ambitious effort to do just that."
Research shows between 2014 and 2019, the United States endured an average of 12.6 weather and climate disasters per year, more than twice the 40-year average. Between 2018 and 2019, Virginia saw nine such events, with damages totaling about $1.5 billion.
Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.Disclosure: The Pew Charitable Trusts - Environmental Group contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Climate Change/Air Quality, Consumer Issues, Endangered Species and Wildlife, Energy Policy, Environment, Health Issues, Public Lands/Wilderness, and Salmon Recovery. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Plastic bottles and cans line many of the state's roadways and rivers, and now the state is conducting a large research study to pinpoint the sources and composition of litter, its financial and environmental costs, and the effectiveness of existing efforts to clean it up.
The Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations, a nonpartisan body that serves as the research arm of the Tennessee General Assembly, recently greenlighted the initiative.
Michael Butler, CEO of the Tennessee Wildlife Federation, said litter is not managed in a focused, systemic way, and instead has been addressed by various volunteer efforts focused on cleanup.
"There's not a systemic approach to a problem that has obviously grown during the pandemic into something that is, in our opinion, out of control," Butler asserted.
Despite $15 million in taxpayer money spent to clean up around more than 20 million pounds of litter year after year, an estimated 100 million pieces of new litter remain alongside Tennessee roads, according to the group Tennessee Clean.
Butler noted the Tennessee River contains more microplastics per gallon than any other studied river in the nation. He added the state's agriculture suffers an estimated $60 million in damages annually from litter alone.
"Agriculture sees a significant impact," Butler observed. "Have you ever watched a plastic bag get sucked into a cotton baler?"
Statewide studies have shown beverage containers, lids and straws are the biggest problems, along with napkins, paper bags, tissues and packaging of snack foods and cigarettes.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- Deadly flooding five years ago continues to haunt many West Virginia communities, and advocates called on the state to update its flood-resilience plan to ensure as stronger and more frequent storms happen, counties are prepared.
The 2016 floods cost the state an estimated $300 million in damages.
Angie Rosser, executive director of the West Virginia Rivers Coalition, said the impact of the event hasn't left the minds of residents.
"Our rugged terrain and the fact that so many communities are located along our rivers and streams make us especially vulnerable," Rosser explained. "So it's certainly on the forefront of our minds."
Some lawmakers called on the state to use surplus funds toward mitigation efforts.
The West Virginia Conservation Agency has a list of more than one hundred "high-hazard" dams, meaning dam failure could result in loss of life and property.
Mathew Sanders, senior manager of the Flood Prepared Communities Initiative for The Pew Charitable Trusts, said development laden with concrete and asphalt increases West Virginia's flood risk.
"The state has done a fantastic job over the last five years effectuating long-term recovery from that event in 2016," Sanders acknowledged. "And now they really have an opportunity to pivot in a more forward-thinking fashion."
Rosser argued there is untapped potential in looking at natural solutions to help minimize the worst effects of flooding, strategies that use nature's ability to detain and retain water.
"We've got a lot of wetlands and floodplains that we can look at with new eyes and see nature as an ally of restoring natural functions of floodplains," Rosser contended.
Research shows heavy rain over the state's rugged topography is the costliest and most severe natural hazard for the state.
Since 2005, West Virginia has received more than sixteen FEMA disaster declarations, the majority of which were related to severe storms and flooding events.Disclosure: The Pew Charitable Trusts - Environmental Group contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Climate Change/Air Quality, Consumer Issues, Endangered Species and Wildlife, Energy Policy, Environment, Health Issues, Public Lands/Wilderness, and Salmon Recovery. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - A new report finds that thousands of drinking-water wells in Illinois are contaminated with high levels of nitrates. Clean-water advocates say more data is needed to help determine what steps need to be taken to reduce the contamination.
Catie Gregg, agriculture programs specialist with the Prairie Rivers Network - which authored the report - said drinking water with high nitrate levels can have negative public health impacts.
For babies, it can increase risk for a condition known as blue baby syndrome. And for adults there are potential links to certain cancers, thyroid disease and birth defects.
"80% of, for example, the nitrate going into our rivers and streams is from agriculture," said Gregg. "So that's where the solution will need to be. "
Illinois' nutrient pollution is responsible for 20% of the nitrate that has resulted in a dead zone in the Gulf of Mexico. She said more attention needs to be paid on the local impacts of nutrient pollution as well.
The federal limit for nitrate levels in drinking water is 10 milligrams per liter, and many well logs in rural Illinois show levels well above that.
Gregg added it's going to take a major shift in agriculture methods to tackle nutrient pollution. She said there are two primary ways of reducing nitrate runoff.
Edge-of-field practices include grass buffers, wood chips and wetlands to capture the nitrate before it runs off into the water. In-field practices include planting cover crops - to help keep the nitrates in the soil.
"Having a living root in the soil," said Gregg, "whether it's in the field or on the edge of the field, is kind of the most effective way of taking up nitrate that's either washing off the field or infiltrating groundwater."
Gregg said widespread adoption of nitrate-reducing practices and statewide water well testing are needed to protect people and the environment. And she said many residents don't know the extent to which high levels of nitrates can be harmful - so outreach and education are also key.