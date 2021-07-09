Virginia Welcomes Public Input on Coastal Flooding Plan

RICHMOND, Va. -- As floods grow worse from sea-level rise and more frequent storms along Virginia's Atlantic coast, the state is encouraging communities to weigh in on a new coastal resiliency plan to stem excessive flooding.



The state plan will identify priority flood-mitigation projects for the coast, from restoring wetlands to creating oyster reefs, that absorb the impact of severe storms and surging tides.



Ann Phillips, a retired U.S. Navy Admiral who lives in coastal Virginia, said state officials are pushing to get feedback from often overlooked or underserved communities at greatest risk of flooding.



"It's essential that we are able to get to those communities, seek and understand their interests, and work to give them options to consider for their future, as we develop a sustainable master plan process," Phillips asserted. "Most importantly, for the people, all the people, of the Commonwealth of Virginia."



She noted Virginia's Department of Natural and Historic Resources is holding meetings throughout the summer for community input on the Coastal Adaptation and Resilience Master Plan, expected to be completed this fall.



Federal data showed Virginia and other coastal states have experienced more intense nor'easters, more frequent heavy rainfall events and a rise in tidal flooding in the past 10 years.



Mathew Sanders, senior manager of the flood prepared communities initiative for The Pew Charitable Trusts, said many states now understand flood risks from these incidents need to be addressed.



"Because as we project out into the future, states are increasingly recognizing that those conditions are likely to deteriorate if they don't take action today," Sanders observed. "And I think the Commonwealth of Virginia has embarked on a fairly ambitious effort to do just that."



Research shows between 2014 and 2019, the United States endured an average of 12.6 weather and climate disasters per year, more than twice the 40-year average. Between 2018 and 2019, Virginia saw nine such events, with damages totaling about $1.5 billion.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.Disclosure: The Pew Charitable Trusts - Environmental Group contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Climate Change/Air Quality, Consumer Issues, Endangered Species and Wildlife, Energy Policy, Environment, Health Issues, Public Lands/Wilderness, and Salmon Recovery. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.





Disclosure: The Pew Charitable Trusts - Environmental Group contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Climate Change/Air Quality, Consumer Issues, Endangered Species and Wildlife, Energy Policy, Environment, Health Issues, Public Lands/Wilderness, and Salmon Recovery. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Va. coastal resilience plan Va. Dept. of Natural Resources 11/15/2019

Upcoming meetings Va. Dept. of Natural Resources July 2021

Climate disaster data NOAA 02/19/2021



get more stories like this via email



SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - A new report finds that thousands of drinking-water wells in Illinois are contaminated with high levels of nitrates. Clean-water advocates say more data is needed to help determine what steps need to be taken to reduce the contamination.



Catie Gregg, agriculture programs specialist with the Prairie Rivers Network - which authored the report - said drinking water with high nitrate levels can have negative public health impacts.



For babies, it can increase risk for a condition known as blue baby syndrome. And for adults there are potential links to certain cancers, thyroid disease and birth defects.



"80% of, for example, the nitrate going into our rivers and streams is from agriculture," said Gregg. "So that's where the solution will need to be. "



Illinois' nutrient pollution is responsible for 20% of the nitrate that has resulted in a dead zone in the Gulf of Mexico. She said more attention needs to be paid on the local impacts of nutrient pollution as well.



The federal limit for nitrate levels in drinking water is 10 milligrams per liter, and many well logs in rural Illinois show levels well above that.



Gregg added it's going to take a major shift in agriculture methods to tackle nutrient pollution. She said there are two primary ways of reducing nitrate runoff.



Edge-of-field practices include grass buffers, wood chips and wetlands to capture the nitrate before it runs off into the water. In-field practices include planting cover crops - to help keep the nitrates in the soil.



"Having a living root in the soil," said Gregg, "whether it's in the field or on the edge of the field, is kind of the most effective way of taking up nitrate that's either washing off the field or infiltrating groundwater."



Gregg said widespread adoption of nitrate-reducing practices and statewide water well testing are needed to protect people and the environment. And she said many residents don't know the extent to which high levels of nitrates can be harmful - so outreach and education are also key.







References: What's In Your Well? The Hidden Dangers of Nitrates in Rural Drinking Water Prairie Rivers Network 6/30/2021



get more stories like this via email

