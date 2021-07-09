COVID Relief Funds Could Be Used for Updates to State Parks, Trails

LANSING, Mich. -- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is proposing a major investment in Michigan's parks and trails, saying it would address critical needs in local park systems, connect trail networks and create jobs to boost the state's economic recovery.
The governor wants to use $150 million in American Rescue Plan funds, and the proposal comes on the heels of a $250 million proposed investment in state park maintenance and infrastructure backlogs.
Andrea LaFontaine, executive director of the Michigan Trails and Greenways Alliance, said during the pandemic, more people than ever were using trails and parks close to home.
"We're hoping that that trend is like the 'new normal,'" LaFontaine remarked. "And that people will continue to get outside because not only are their health benefits, physically, but the mental-health benefits are just as important and critical."
State park needs include upgrades to water and sanitary systems, preservation of historical structures and fixes to other park infrastructure. The recreation industry in Michigan supports 126,000 jobs and sustains $4.7 billion in salaries.
LaFontaine added funds could also go toward improving trail connectivity, noting Michigan's trails stretch more than 2,100 miles across the state.
"People also use trails for transportation, transportation alternatives outside of your car, like maybe if you can bike or walk to work, often they use a trail," LaFontaine explained.
July is Parks and Recreation Month, which Gov. Whitmer made official in Michigan with a proclamation.
LaFontaine contended with last year's record-breaking numbers of Michiganders seeking outdoor opportunities closer to home, it's clear the demand is there for investment.
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. -- With COVID-19 restrictions behind them, many Americans are jumping into the wilderness with both feet.
National park sites report strong crowds again this year, prompting recommendations to keep visitors from being let down, while also protecting natural spaces.
Last year, the National Park Service said overall visits were down during the height of the pandemic, but some sites saw bigger crowds than others, with people finding safe ways to travel.
Kati Schmidt, communications director for the National Parks Conservation Association, said this summer, people feel even more comfortable in taking a trip. She hopes they keep some things in mind.
"Looking at the park website and seeing if there's anything new for this year closed. Maybe closed to services or reservations needed and that sort of thing. And also making a back-up plan," Schmidt outlined.
She also suggested trying to plan your visit during non-peak hours. These ideas can help to ensure people aren't sitting in idled cars outside the park waiting for entry, potentially creating more air pollution around the site.
Schmidt noted more manageable crowds prevent trash from piling up in remote areas. Minnesota has six National Park Service-managed sites, including Voyageurs National Park.
Advocates said people shouldn't feel ashamed if they decide to plan a trip at a time when parks are being stretched thin.
Schmidt acknowledged it's wonderful to see growing interest in the assets, but added a respectful mindset is still needed, including when you get inside the park.
"If you see one of the incredible wildlife animals that make their home in our national parks, maybe just enjoy seeing it from afar and, you know, get out your binoculars if you have them," Schmidt urged. "This is not the year for selfies with grizzly bears and bison."
Last year, Congress approved the bipartisan Great American Outdoors Act to help close the maintenance funding gap for park sites as they try to manage the crowds.
But Schmidt pointed out it only covers about half of the current deferred maintenance backlog. Her group called on Congress to make additional investments, so sites can boost their staffs and address overdue upgrades.
TUCSON, Ariz. -- June marked the 115th anniversary of the Antiquities Act, a brief but powerful piece of legislation passed in 1906. It allows presidents to preserve federal lands and cultural and historical sites.
Over the years, 17 presidents have designated more than 150 national monuments, including Arizona's iconic Ironwood Forest National Monument. The 130,000-acre desert preserve just outside Tucson serves as a biological anchor point for conserving rare plants and animals.
Tom Hannagan, president of Friends of Ironwood Forest, said President Bill Clinton gave the area protected status in 2000.
"So, it's nowhere near the largest national monument or national parks, but the concentration of diverse mountains and diverse species in this area just made it very attractive for permanent protection," Hannagan explained.
Hannagan noted the monument protects Arizona's last remaining population of Desert Bighorn Sheep, while stands of ironwood, mesquite, palo verde, creosote and Saguaro cacti blanket the valley floor beneath several mountain ranges.
Humans have inhabited the area for more than 5,000 years, and it contains three registered archaeological sites.
Hannagan confirmed more recently, the Forest provides outdoor opportunities for Arizonans and others.
"It's open to a variety of different recreational uses, hiking and camping and bird watching, horse riding, photography," Hannagan outlined. "Hunting is allowed within seasons. It's just that further development of roads, mining, things like that, are stopped."
Hannagan stressed a big part of preserving the monument is simply letting people know that it's there.
"Part of our mission is public outreach to let people know that it exists," Hannagan emphasized. "We feel like if people know about it and are able to visit it, that they're going to be supportive of its continued protection."
He added with political battles brewing over public lands in some states, that mission is especially important to Friends of Ironwood Forest.
Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.
COOS BAY, Ore. -- A system of little-known public lands protecting sensitive coastal habitats generates big economic impacts for local communities, according to a new study, which looked at four sites of the National Estuarine Research Reserve System.
The reserves are open to the public and provide a platform for research.
The South Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve near Coos Bay, which was the first reserve in the system, generates more than $6 million in revenue a year.
Pete Wiley, an economist for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, explains how.
"Each research reserve spends money on its operations and maintenance," Wiley pointed out. "Each reserve has visitors that come for the educational programming or recreational opportunities, and those visitors spend money in the local community."
The South Slough supports 65 jobs and brings in close to 10,000 visitors each year. The study was commissioned by NOAA and The Pew Charitable Trusts.
The Oregon reserve and three Florida reserves in the study are estimated to generate more than $165 million in annual revenue for their communities, including more than $55 million in wages for more than 1,700 jobs.
Bree Yednock, manager of the South Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve, said the economics are valuable, but noted the benefits of the region go beyond what's shown in this study.
"South Slough Reserve, we know from our water quality monitoring program, results in clean water, and that in turn supports a thriving oyster aquaculture industry," Yednock outlined. "We know that the projects that we do on the reserve to restore habitat creates important habitat for commercially and recreationally important species. For us, that's salmon and that's Dungeness crab."
Yednock added scientists at the reserve also study the effects of climate change and conduct sustainability research. The national system protects 29 ecologically sensitive areas in 23 states and Puerto Rico. At least three other states could join the system with their own reserves soon.
