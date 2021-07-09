Friday, July 9, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - July 9, 2021
Play

Republicans and Democrats stunned by FL Gov. DeSantis' veto of a unanimous bill allowing more young Floridians to have criminal records expunged; and Elsa marches up the East Coast.

2021Talks - July 9, 2021
Play

VP Harris backs a voting rights initiative; election reform roils Texas; President Biden defends the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, and Arkansas' Asa Hutchinson is the new voice of the nation's governors.

Environment  |  Rural/Farming   
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Report: Indiana Farmers Planted More Cover Crops than Ever

Play

Friday, July 9, 2021   

INDIANAPOLIS -- There's good news for soil conservation efforts in a new survey by the Indiana Conservation Partnership: Farmers in the state planted roughly 1.5 million acres of cover crops this past year.

Cover crops, which can be grasses, turnips, brassicas, rye grass, or other plants, can help prevent soil erosion by anchoring roots in place and providing a food source for beneficial organisms. They can also reduce runoff from fields that leads to nutrient pollution in waterways.

Bruce Kettler, director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture, hopes to see more cover crop acreage as the years go on.

"We're not carrying things like nitrogen and phosphorus off of those soils," Kettler explained. "We keep them on the field where our crops, whether it's corn, soybeans, wheat or other crops that we grow in Indiana, can benefit from it."

Kettler noted it is estimated cover crops prevented 1.6 million tons of sediment from entering Indiana waterways, including more than four million pounds of nitrogen and about two million pounds of phosphorus.

Drinking water with high nitrate levels can increase risk for what's known as "blue baby syndrome," and is linked to some cancers and thyroid conditions.

Kettler pointed out as weather patterns have changed in recent years, the issue of sequestering carbon in the soil has greater significance for farmers, and cover crops also help protect the soil in planted fields from washing away when there's too much rain.

"You can talk to about any farmer that's been around for a long time, and they'll tell you that things have changed," Kettler observed. "They really have the opportunity here with things like cover crops, reduced tillage, maybe no tillage in some cases, strip tillage, there's a renewed interest in that."

He added the amount of sediment kept in the soil in the last year could fill more than 450 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

The report said cover crops covered more acres than any other commodity crop, with the exception of corn and soybeans.


get more stories like this via email

Environment

In Heat Wave's Wake, WA Advocates Call for Farmworker Protections

Environment

Down on the Farm: More Competition and Market Fairness

Environment

ND Farmers: Antitrust Work Needs to Result in Votes

Environment

Virginia Welcomes Public Input on Coastal Flooding Plan

RICHMOND, Va. -- As floods grow worse from sea-level rise and more frequent storms along Virginia's Atlantic coast, the state is encouraging …

Social Issues

Advocates See DeSantis Veto of Juvenile Records Bill as Missed Opportunity

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Republicans and Democrats alike are stunned by Gov. Ron DeSantis' veto of a bill they passed unanimously. It would've expanded …

Environment

COVID Relief Funds Could Be Used for Updates to State Parks, Trails

LANSING, Mich. -- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is proposing a major investment in Michigan's parks and trails, saying it would address critical needs in …

Environment

State-Endangered Night Herons Find Refuge in Urban Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Some rare birds that have called Harrisburg's tall sycamore trees home are taking flight this week. Yellow-crowned night herons …

Social Issues

Women Face Money Crunch on Road to Political Office

SANTA FE, N.M. -- Women have voted at higher rates than men in every presidential election since 1984, but a new study shows when they run for a …

Social Issues

Report: Family Caregivers Buckling Under Out-of-Pocket Expenses

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Caring for an older loved one can be emotionally draining, and a new report shows 78% of family caregivers also face significant …

Social Issues

Biden Visit to IL Highlights Investments in Community Colleges

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. - President Joe Biden visited McHenry County Community College in Crystal Lake yesterday to promote his economic proposals - for …

Environment

SCOTUS Coal Decision Prompts Calls for WY to Invest in Transition, Jobs

CHEYENNE, Wyo. - After Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon's legal strategy to export Powder River Basin coal to Asian markets was shot down by the U.S…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021