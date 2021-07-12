MN's Community Agencies Can Stretch Dollars a Little Further

ONAMIA, Minn. -- Helping Minnesotans escape poverty requires behind-the-scenes work, often done by community action agencies on shoestring budgets. Now, they're getting a funding boost, including tribal governments.
Community action agencies facilitate a variety of services, like job placement and rental assistance. The new state budget increases their annual grant by $1 million each year, with tribal nations now getting an equal share under a revised funding formula.
Tammy Wickstrom, executive director of Aanjibimaadizing, a resource program for Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, said they mostly use their annual grant for youth programming, and more equitable funding will go a long way.
"We're really focusing on supplies and activities that the kids aren't necessarily going to get in a public school or in another setting," Wickstrom explained.
Her agency's annual grant of $25,000 will double. Other local offices say the grants help them assist clients even beyond traditional needs, such as helping with car insurance costs, so they can travel to a much-needed job.
Many cover several counties, and limited funding makes it hard to reach every low-income resident and address their unique circumstances.
Sen. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka, helped secure the additional funding. He said the agencies are mostly invisible to the public eye, but hopes they get more attention in light of the pandemic. In an era of divided government, the Republican describes the budget action as a breakthrough.
"When people consider politics, they think of it as sparring and arguing," Abeler acknowledged. "But that debate that happens in politics actually generates agencies like this that are committed to doing the people's work, and they really do a good job of it, on a pretty lean budget."
Annie Shapiro, advocacy director for the Minnesota Community Action Partnership, which oversees local agencies, said the increase comes after years of funding declines for the grant, and noted the extra money can help advance the agencies' post-pandemic work.
"This was really a specific moment in time where agencies stepped up to make sure that people were able to stay safely housed, to make sure that people have access to food," Shapiro stated.
She added they can now start to focus on longer-term recovery efforts for low-income Minnesotans.Disclosure: Minnesota Community Action Association Resource Fund contributes to our fund for reporting on Early Childhood Education, Health Issues, Housing/Homelessness, Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin's new two-year budget is not getting a lot of attention for its spending provisions. Instead, the focus is on a major tax cut touted by political leaders.
But not everyone is embracing it, including voices for marginalized residents. Gov. Tony Evers expressed frustration over the budget overseen by Republican leaders, but kept in place $2 billion in income-tax cuts. Evers and GOP lawmakers say middle-class families will benefit.
David Liners, state director of the WISDOM network, a network of mostly faith-based groups working for social change, does not see it as a life-saver for most Wisconsin families.
"The tax cuts themselves are going to very marginally help middle-income people; they're not gonna help low-income people at all," Liners argued. "And they're going to disproportionately help people who are already doing just fine."
He contended the state missed an opportunity to use available money to close a variety of gaps. The nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau estimated nearly 75% of the tax relief will go to people earning more than $100,000 a year.
Gov. Evers restored $100 million in education funding by tapping into federal COVID relief, but Liners and other advocates for public schools said they're still being shortchanged. And in his field, he sees other areas where spending priorities seem out of place.
"We work with a lot of people who are coming home from being incarcerated," Liners explained. "And while we spend a fortune on people being incarcerated, there's fewer and fewer chances for people to get into counseling and treatment."
Earlier in the budget process, GOP leaders also nixed a proposed Medicaid expansion, suggesting the state could end up paying more if federal incentive dollars were to ever run out.
Wisconsin is among a dozen states that have yet to expand Medicaid. Supporters of expansion say by holding out, the state is missing out on federal funds that would help tens of thousands of people gain health coverage.
RALEIGH, N.C. - Conservation groups are praising Senate lawmakers' recent budget proposal, which provides more than $100 million toward the state's land and water conservation fund, parks and recreation fund, and farmland preservation trust fund.
The budget also includes $1.5 billion in federally funded grants for businesses impacted by the pandemic, more than $1 billion in water and sewer rehabilitations and $700 million to expand rural broadband.
Tim Gestwicki, chief executive officer of the North Carolina Wildlife Federation, said the money comes at a time when the demand for outdoor recreation is spiking, and he said he believes it will only continue to increase.
"Hunting licenses increased 20% last year, fishing licenses exploded - over a 90% increase in licensing sales," said Gestwicki. "So conservation funding is absolutely critical."
According to the group Land for Tomorrow, North Carolina's state park system experienced record visitation during the pandemic in 2020, with more than 19 million visitors, despite being closed for six weeks.
House lawmakers now will hash out their own plan and eventually a final version will be sent to Gov. Roy Cooper.
North Carolina State Director of The Conservation Fund and Chairman of the group Land for Tomorrow Bill Holman said this would be the biggest increase in state funding for conservation and outdoor recreation in more than a decade.
"So I think the Legislature in part is responding to the public's demand for more opportunities for outdoor recreation," said Holman.
Gestwicki added that outdoor recreation continues to be a major driver of the state's economy, accounting for some $28 billion per year in consumer spending.
"We're pleased that the Senate has realized the need for supporting our green infrastructure as North Carolina is certainly one of the most rapidly developing states in the country," said Gestwicki, "and people come here for our climate and our mountains and our coasts."
The Senate budget also includes $40 million for state parks' water and sewer projects, $9 million for Pisgah View State Park, and $15 million for state historic sites.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- The latest poll by Americans for Tax Fairness found rural voters overwhelmingly support the idea of corporations and the wealthy paying more taxes, or as it's often put, "their fair share."
The American Jobs Plan includes several tax-code changes for only the highest-income Americans, many of whom now pay little or no tax. It would increase the personal income tax rate from 37% to 39.6% for those with annual incomes above $452,000, and change how capital gains and stock dividends are taxed for millionaires.
Dr. Jessie Ice, executive director of West Virginians for Affordable Health Care, believes the changes would raise enough to support major investments in health care, infrastructure, clean energy and education.
"If corporations paid their fair share in taxes, our nation could afford to pay for programs that help working families struggling to make ends meet every day," Ice asserted.
According to the poll, 63% of rural voters support raising taxes on the wealthy and corporations in general, 59% support raising them on those earning more than $400,000 a year, and 55% support raising the corporate tax rate to 28%.
Kelly Allen, executive director of the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy, pointed to research from ProPublica, which showed the 25 richest Americans saw their net worth rise a collective $400 billion between 2014 and 2018.
During those years, she noted, they paid a tax rate of 3.4%, far below even the lowest federal tax bracket.
Allen said the poll highlights the nation's two-tiered tax system.
"One is for ordinary people, working people, the vast majority of us who earn our money through wages. And then, the other is for the very, very wealthy, who make most of their money through the ownership of publicly traded assets, private businesses or other forms of capital," Allen outlined.
She added President Joe Biden's proposed tax changes would affect less than 1% of taxpayers nationwide, and only about 600 West Virginians.