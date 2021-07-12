Monday, July 12, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - July 12, 2021
Play

The deadly heatwave in the Northwest is laying bare the link between climate change and worker's rights, and multiple states are dealing with energy issues.

2021Talks - July 12, 2021
Play

Two towering reminders of the confederacy come down, Congress looks to finalize an infrastructure bill as it gets back to work, and former president Donald Trump leads the pack in a CPAC presidential poll.

Social Issues  |  Livable Wages/Working Families
How Climate Change Is a Workers' Rights Issue

Play

Monday, July 12, 2021   

SEATTLE -- A deadly heat wave in the Northwest is laying bare the link between climate change and the rights of workers.

Summer Stinson, executive director of the Seattle-based nonprofit Economic Opportunity Institute, said people were advised to stay inside and out of the heat as temperatures rose, but that wasn't an option for everyone.

"So much of what the city or the state recommended for staying inside did not contemplate people either being unhoused or needing to work outside during the heat," Stinson asserted.

Seattle, which reached a record high in June, did open cooling centers across the city. But in the Pacific Northwest, the heat was blamed for hundreds of deaths.

Stinson noted even for folks who work inside like restaurants workers, closing the workplace due to heat comes with a catch: if they aren't working, they also aren't getting paid.

She pointed out many of the workers who have been on the front lines of the fight against the pandemic also are on the front lines of climate change. Stinson contended both issues expose a widening gulf in society.

"There just becomes a bigger and bigger divide of the haves and the have-nots," Stinson observed. "And we absolutely need to remember that we are a collective, that we share this earth, and that we are all in this together."

Stinson added solutions for climate change also will help workers.

"Protecting workers is absolutely necessary, but without systemic change to actually address our climate crisis and try to reverse some of the damage to our planet, all we are doing is basically putting a band-aid on a gaping hole and wound that we have given our planet," Stinson concluded.Disclosure: Economic Opportunity Institute contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Early Childhood Education, Livable Wages/Working Families, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


