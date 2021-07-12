How Climate Change Is a Workers' Rights Issue

SEATTLE -- A deadly heat wave in the Northwest is laying bare the link between climate change and the rights of workers.



Summer Stinson, executive director of the Seattle-based nonprofit Economic Opportunity Institute, said people were advised to stay inside and out of the heat as temperatures rose, but that wasn't an option for everyone.



"So much of what the city or the state recommended for staying inside did not contemplate people either being unhoused or needing to work outside during the heat," Stinson asserted.



Seattle, which reached a record high in June, did open cooling centers across the city. But in the Pacific Northwest, the heat was blamed for hundreds of deaths.



Stinson noted even for folks who work inside like restaurants workers, closing the workplace due to heat comes with a catch: if they aren't working, they also aren't getting paid.



She pointed out many of the workers who have been on the front lines of the fight against the pandemic also are on the front lines of climate change. Stinson contended both issues expose a widening gulf in society.



"There just becomes a bigger and bigger divide of the haves and the have-nots," Stinson observed. "And we absolutely need to remember that we are a collective, that we share this earth, and that we are all in this together."



Stinson added solutions for climate change also will help workers.



"Protecting workers is absolutely necessary, but without systemic change to actually address our climate crisis and try to reverse some of the damage to our planet, all we are doing is basically putting a band-aid on a gaping hole and wound that we have given our planet," Stinson concluded.Disclosure: Economic Opportunity Institute contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Early Childhood Education, Livable Wages/Working Families, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.





Disclosure: Economic Opportunity Institute contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Early Childhood Education, Livable Wages/Working Families, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Record-breaking heat report NOAA 06/30/2021



get more stories like this via email



COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Many Ohio families will soon get extra cash to keep up with the cost of raising their kids.



The 2021 Child Tax Credit expansion passed as part of the American Rescue Plan Act provides $3,600 per year for each child under age 6, and $3,000 dollars for kids age 6 through 17.



David Brightbill, executive director of Washington-Morgan County Community Action, said half of the money is being doled out in monthly payments starting Thursday, July 15, and will continue monthly through the end of the year.



"As the unemployment benefits end, It's going to help families who are still struggling with high rent, with food costs going up," Brightbill explained. "It will put the money in their pockets that they might have gotten when they filed their income tax after the first of the year."



Ohio is one of more than a dozen states that terminated the extra $300 weekly pandemic unemployment benefit early. Gov. Mike DeWine said the decision was based on the need for workers, but a lawsuit is challenging the decision as unlawful.



Families will receive monthly payments of $250 per child between ages 6-17 and $300 per child under age 6. The remainder of the money will come when taxes are filed next year. Brightbill noted families not earning any income are also eligible.



"It's fully refundable," Brightbill pointed out. "If you wouldn't have been paying enough income tax to get it refunded, it's still fully refundable, so the families will get whatever amount that they're eligible for."



Prior to the COVID-19 crisis, 13% of Ohioans were living in poverty, and Brightbill argued as people lost jobs during the pandemic, the need for basic supports increased.



"We've gone through quite literally hundreds of thousands of dollars since the first part of November last year helping with rent, and mortgages and utilities," Brightbill recounted. "And then for our senior nutrition program, we almost doubled the number of home-delivered meals because people couldn't get out."



Community Action Agencies in Ohio are educating the families they serve about the credit, and helping those who need to sign up for the benefit. About 39 million U.S. households will receive the new child tax credit, which is expected to cut child poverty in half.



References: Advance Child Tax Credit IRS 07/07/2021

American Rescue Plan Act 03/31/2021

Benefits lawsuit DannLaw 07/06/2021



get more stories like this via email



DES MOINES, Iowa -- Providing care for a loved one comes with a lot of stress. A new report said there's financial pressure too, especially when it comes to out-of-pocket expenses, and Iowa families are feeling that pinch.



Research from AARP showed nearly eight in ten of those caring for an adult family member face regular out-of-pocket expenses. Annual average spending accounts for 26% of the caregiver's income.



Dorothy Pisarski of West Des Moines said it is something her family experienced when her husband had a stroke more than a decade ago.



"It's just like a tornado in your house where everything gets swept up because of this," Pisarski explained. "It's time, it's money, it's stress."



Her husband's disability resulted in a significant loss of income, which left Pisarski to manage typical expenses, along with things like transportation to her husband's appointments, on a leaner budget.



There are an estimated 300,000 family caregivers in Iowa. Their advocates want Congress to approve a bill that offers tax credits of up to $5,000 to those eligible. The plan has bipartisan support, but some observers noted it excludes retired individuals providing care.



Brad Anderson, state director for AARP Iowa, said there needs to be a sense of urgency for Congress to act, and noted working caregivers are reaching a breaking point.



"Caregiving as we know is oftentimes considered a part-time job, and so you have people working two jobs essentially, but one of the jobs they're not getting paid for. And those folks need help," Anderson argued.



Pisarski also called on health-care providers to offer more affordable options for medication, and to speed up communication on rehabilitation recommendations. She asserted it would have eased the burden in the immediate aftermath of her husband's stroke.



"Even in visits, in short moments, that would have been helpful in making good use of time to help in his progress," Pisarski remarked.



Meanwhile, the report said the highest expense burden falls on younger caregivers and those who are African American, as well as Latino caregivers. Iowa's Joni Ernst is the lead sponsor of the Senate bill.Disclosure: AARP Iowa contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Community Issues and Volunteering, Health Issues, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.





Disclosure: AARP Iowa contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Community Issues and Volunteering, Health Issues, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Caregiving cost study AARP June 2021

State caregiver data AARP Nov. 2019

Credit for Caring Act



get more stories like this via email

