PA Pilot Program Expands ATV Trail Connector Access

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- North Central Pennsylvania will soon have 70 miles of new roads open to all-terrain vehicles, connecting the existing Potter and Tioga trails.
The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) said the pilot program will launch on July 16 and run through Sep. 26. It's opening state forest roads, snowmobile trails, and PennDOT roads previously not designated for all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), in response to growing demand in the state for riding opportunities.
Wesley Robinson, press secretary for the DCNR, said the pilot will make longer ATV rides more accessible.
"There are a lot of people who have ATVs and might have to travel several hours to use them legally," Robinson explained. "That was a big reason behind this, because there's just a high level of interest in folks wanting to ride ATVs in the state."
The DCNR acknowledged environmental and noise concerns accompany the use of ATVs. Robinson pointed out during the pilot, they will conduct environmental monitoring to gauge its impact.
Sarah Corcoran, conservation program manager for the Sierra Club Pennsylvania chapter, said she hopes the agency examines the effects of illegal riding that could occur.
"It's going to be tough for folks to not be on those trails after the pilot's over," Corcoran cautioned. "I want to know what their enforcement practices are going to be during the pilot program, to make sure that folks are only riding where they're allowed to be riding."
She added the public comment period should open lines of communication to ensure concerns are addressed.
Henry Sorgen, president of the 1,500-member Central Mountains ATV Association in Clinton County, thinks improving ATV access can help support the local economy.
"That's what the pilot program is to prove to PennDOT, to DCNR, to Harrisburg," Sorgen argued. "That we can do this and bring in tourism and boost the sales of gas and food, and hotel and campground stays, in our region."
The pilot will reconvene in May 2022 for a second round, and will include a connector to the Tiadaghton State Forest and the Haneyville ATV Trail System in Lycoming and Clinton counties.
SEARCHLIGHT, Nev. -- The push for a new national monument about 60 miles south of Las Vegas has taken on added urgency, in the face of a new wind-farm proposal in the area.
The monument would be called Avi Kwa Ame, which is the Mojave Tribe's term for Spirit Mountain. The 380,000-acre monument would connect the Mojave National Preserve on the California-Nevada border with the Colorado River plateau.
Neal Desai, senior program director for the National Parks Conservation Association, said the landscape is holy ground for many Native Americans.
"This area is sacred to a dozen tribes," Desai explained. "It's tied to the creation story. It is the area where the universe started for the Yuman tribes along the river."
Opponents noted the area already has some federal protections. However, a national monument designation would preclude any future commercial development.
In recent weeks, town officials in Searchlight and Boulder City have endorsed the monument proposal.
In 2018, the Bureau of Land Management rejected a bid by a Swedish company to build the huge Crescent Peak wind farm.
Desai added he hopes the agency will also put a stop to the company's latest plans.
"That company is now proposing a 9,000-acre project in the same area," Desai noted. "It's just a new threat, and it's another reason why we need to get this monument established right away."
Advocates for the monument believe their cause is gaining momentum now that a Native American leader, Deb Haaland, has become U.S. Interior Secretary. In addition, the monument would help President Joe Biden reach his stated goal of protecting 30% of the country's public lands by 2030.
LANSING, Mich. -- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is proposing a major investment in Michigan's parks and trails, saying it would address critical needs in local park systems, connect trail networks and create jobs to boost the state's economic recovery.
The governor wants to use $150 million in American Rescue Plan funds, and the proposal comes on the heels of a $250 million proposed investment in state park maintenance and infrastructure backlogs.
Andrea LaFontaine, executive director of the Michigan Trails and Greenways Alliance, said during the pandemic, more people than ever were using trails and parks close to home.
"We're hoping that that trend is like the 'new normal,'" LaFontaine remarked. "And that people will continue to get outside because not only are their health benefits, physically, but the mental-health benefits are just as important and critical."
State park needs include upgrades to water and sanitary systems, preservation of historical structures and fixes to other park infrastructure. The recreation industry in Michigan supports 126,000 jobs and sustains $4.7 billion in salaries.
LaFontaine added funds could also go toward improving trail connectivity, noting Michigan's trails stretch more than 2,100 miles across the state.
"People also use trails for transportation, transportation alternatives outside of your car, like maybe if you can bike or walk to work, often they use a trail," LaFontaine explained.
July is Parks and Recreation Month, which Gov. Whitmer made official in Michigan with a proclamation.
LaFontaine contended with last year's record-breaking numbers of Michiganders seeking outdoor opportunities closer to home, it's clear the demand is there for investment.
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. -- With COVID-19 restrictions behind them, many Americans are jumping into the wilderness with both feet.
National park sites report strong crowds again this year, prompting recommendations to keep visitors from being let down, while also protecting natural spaces.
Last year, the National Park Service said overall visits were down during the height of the pandemic, but some sites saw bigger crowds than others, with people finding safe ways to travel.
Kati Schmidt, communications director for the National Parks Conservation Association, said this summer, people feel even more comfortable in taking a trip. She hopes they keep some things in mind.
"Looking at the park website and seeing if there's anything new for this year closed. Maybe closed to services or reservations needed and that sort of thing. And also making a back-up plan," Schmidt outlined.
She also suggested trying to plan your visit during non-peak hours. These ideas can help to ensure people aren't sitting in idled cars outside the park waiting for entry, potentially creating more air pollution around the site.
Schmidt noted more manageable crowds prevent trash from piling up in remote areas. Minnesota has six National Park Service-managed sites, including Voyageurs National Park.
Advocates said people shouldn't feel ashamed if they decide to plan a trip at a time when parks are being stretched thin.
Schmidt acknowledged it's wonderful to see growing interest in the assets, but added a respectful mindset is still needed, including when you get inside the park.
"If you see one of the incredible wildlife animals that make their home in our national parks, maybe just enjoy seeing it from afar and, you know, get out your binoculars if you have them," Schmidt urged. "This is not the year for selfies with grizzly bears and bison."
Last year, Congress approved the bipartisan Great American Outdoors Act to help close the maintenance funding gap for park sites as they try to manage the crowds.
But Schmidt pointed out it only covers about half of the current deferred maintenance backlog. Her group called on Congress to make additional investments, so sites can boost their staffs and address overdue upgrades.