Monday, July 12, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - July 12, 2021
Play

The deadly heatwave in the Northwest is laying bare the link between climate change and worker's rights, and multiple states are dealing with energy issues.

2021Talks - July 12, 2021
Play

Two towering reminders of the confederacy come down, Congress looks to finalize an infrastructure bill as it gets back to work, and former president Donald Trump leads the pack in a CPAC presidential poll.

Environment  |  Public Lands/Wilderness    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

PA Pilot Program Expands ATV Trail Connector Access

Play

Monday, July 12, 2021   

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- North Central Pennsylvania will soon have 70 miles of new roads open to all-terrain vehicles, connecting the existing Potter and Tioga trails.

The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) said the pilot program will launch on July 16 and run through Sep. 26. It's opening state forest roads, snowmobile trails, and PennDOT roads previously not designated for all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), in response to growing demand in the state for riding opportunities.

Wesley Robinson, press secretary for the DCNR, said the pilot will make longer ATV rides more accessible.

"There are a lot of people who have ATVs and might have to travel several hours to use them legally," Robinson explained. "That was a big reason behind this, because there's just a high level of interest in folks wanting to ride ATVs in the state."

The DCNR acknowledged environmental and noise concerns accompany the use of ATVs. Robinson pointed out during the pilot, they will conduct environmental monitoring to gauge its impact.

Sarah Corcoran, conservation program manager for the Sierra Club Pennsylvania chapter, said she hopes the agency examines the effects of illegal riding that could occur.

"It's going to be tough for folks to not be on those trails after the pilot's over," Corcoran cautioned. "I want to know what their enforcement practices are going to be during the pilot program, to make sure that folks are only riding where they're allowed to be riding."

She added the public comment period should open lines of communication to ensure concerns are addressed.

Henry Sorgen, president of the 1,500-member Central Mountains ATV Association in Clinton County, thinks improving ATV access can help support the local economy.

"That's what the pilot program is to prove to PennDOT, to DCNR, to Harrisburg," Sorgen argued. "That we can do this and bring in tourism and boost the sales of gas and food, and hotel and campground stays, in our region."

The pilot will reconvene in May 2022 for a second round, and will include a connector to the Tiadaghton State Forest and the Haneyville ATV Trail System in Lycoming and Clinton counties.


get more stories like this via email

Environment

Movement to Establish New National Monument in NV Gains Steam

Environment

COVID Relief Funds Could Be Used for Updates to State Parks, Trails

Environment

No Selfies with Bears! National Park Advocates Offer Visitor Tips

Social Issues

Coloradans Brace for Texas-Fueled Spikes in Energy Prices

DENVER -- When this winter's power outages in Texas' deregulated electric grid caused shockingly high utility bills for customers, Xcel Energy was …

Social Issues

Report Cites Economic Power of Wyoming Women

LARAMIE, Wyo. -- Women left the workforce during the pandemic at higher rates than men, and a new report suggests full economic recovery won't be …

Social Issues

KY Regulators Rein In Utilities' Proposed Rate Hikes

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- The Kentucky Public Service Commission has rejected proposed rate hikes by Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky …

Environment

Rural U.S., Climate Resilience Seen as Winners in Infrastructure Package

BOISE, Idaho -- Supporters from both sides of the aisle are touting a $1.2 trillion infrastructure framework taking shape in Washington, D.C…

Social Issues

Wisconsin Hands Out Tax Relief. But Who Wins?

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin's new two-year budget is not getting a lot of attention for its spending provisions. Instead, the focus is on a major tax …

Social Issues

MN's Community Agencies Can Stretch Dollars a Little Further

ONAMIA, Minn. -- Helping Minnesotans escape poverty requires behind-the-scenes work, often done by community action agencies on shoestring budgets…

Social Issues

More Money to Make Ends Meet for Ohio Families

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Many Ohio families will soon get extra cash to keep up with the cost of raising their kids. The 2021 Child Tax Credit expansion …

Environment

Fears Raised Over Merger Between Avangrid, NM Utility Provider

SANTA FE, N.M. -- New Mexico's Public Service Company (PNM) said it can provide the state with more renewable energy by merging with Avangrid…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021