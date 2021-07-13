Ohio Bill Would End Spousal Exemptions for Sexual Violence

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A bill under consideration in the Ohio Legislature would ensure relationship status doesn't limit a sexual assault victim's ability to speak out against their abuser.



Under current law, certain sex crimes exempt people who commit sexual violence against their spouses, even though the same actions outside a marriage would be considered a crime.



Rosa Beltré, executive director of the Ohio Alliance to End Sexual Violence, said no one should assume spousal rape is within the bounds of socially acceptable behavior.



"'Your body is mine, and I own you as a property,' is the message that we're actually sending survivors," Beltré contended. "And I cannot believe that it's this century and that we're still dealing with that. Marital rape is real, and it does exist."



It's estimated up to one in 10 sexual assaults occur within marriage, a statistic that rises to nearly seven in 10 if domestic violence is already present in the relationship.



House Bill 121 is currently in the House Criminal Justice Committee. Opposing testimony has not yet been heard.



Beltré noted the typical counterargument against removing spousal exemptions is that it would allow a person to make false accusations against their spouse. She pointed out that less than 3% of sexual abuse allegations are false.



"Eliminating that victim-blaming mentality is so crucial," Beltré asserted. "This is not a mechanism for retaliation, and this is not about unwanted sexual contact from their partner."



Beltré added Ohio is one of only 12 states that does not distinguish between married and unmarried victims of sexual violence.



"It sends survivors a message that what is happening to them is not a crime and that it's legal," Beltré stressed. "And then, survivors have trouble identifying that they have experienced sexual violence. It's time for Ohioans to start believing survivors."Disclosure: Ohio Alliance to End Sexual Violence contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault, Health Issues, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.





Disclosure: Ohio Alliance to End Sexual Violence contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault, Health Issues, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Domestic violence/sexual abuse data National Coalition Against Domestic Violence 04/04/2018

House Bill 121



get more stories like this via email



COLUMBUS, Ohio -- New programs available to domestic violence-prevention groups in Ohio aim to help survivors transition into safe, stable housing.



This year, the Ohio Domestic Violence Network (ODVN) launched the Fresh Start Housing Project. It provides 29 organizations in the state with funds for staff to work on linking survivors to housing assistance.



The network also has a Transitional Housing Program for Survivors Recently Released from Prison, which offers rental assistance for up to 24 months.



Emily Kulow, director of housing and meaningful access for the ODVN, said she hopes the projects lead to even more housing-focused funding.



"Getting them into their own housing allows them that level of independence that they might not have had when they were living with their abusive partner," Kulow explained. "And just allows them to then focus on their empowerment, and focus on themselves and their children, and all of that."



Kulow pointed out housing is a primary barrier that survivors face when leaving abusive relationships. ODVN served nearly 500 people in the first quarter of this year with its Fresh Start program.



Christel Keller, executive director of the Crossroads Crisis Center, which received Fresh Start funding, said for people starting over, the program has helped mitigate the risk of contracting COVID-19 in at-risk places like shelters.



"The Fresh Start has assisted us with shortening shelter days and facilitating placement into housing," Keller reported. "And with the added stress and barriers for survivors due to the pandemic, having staffing to find stable housing is really critical."



The Fresh Start project received funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to decrease shelter populations and provide more survivors with permanent housing.Disclosure: The Ohio Domestic Violence Network contributes to our fund for reporting on Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.





Disclosure: The Ohio Domestic Violence Network contributes to our fund for reporting on Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Ohio Domestic Violence Network

Crossroads Crisis Center



get more stories like this via email



DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa groups that assist survivors of domestic violence and other crimes are struggling as a key federal funding source almost evaporates. They're concerned little help will be available if Congress doesn't intervene, especially for people in marginalized areas.



Money for the Victims of Crime Act comes from fines in federal criminal cases, but changing strategies by prosecutors have meant fewer deposits, and the pandemic delayed court proceedings.



Lori Miller, victim service grant administrator at the Iowa Attorney General's Office, said the funding cut will be shared by groups across the state, including those that are culturally specific - whose clients already face barriers in getting help.



"A lot of our refugees aren't always comfortable going to established organizations to seek help," she said. "Maybe they don't know how to navigate the system. They don't always understand the languages."



The groups use these funds to provide support services, from relocation to access to therapy, for crime victims. The state has estimated that 5,000 people would go unserved in the coming fiscal year, and 23,000 the following year. That's unless Congress gives final approval to a bipartisan bill to redirect fines from deferred prosecution back into the fund, among other fixes.



The measure has cleared the House, but hasn't received a Senate vote. Miller noted that Iowa's share of VOCA funding once grew to nearly $30 million, but has since fallen to $10 million. She added that groups that rely on these grants have other budget stresses to deal with.



"We are also coming out of a pandemic where all of our grantees canceled fundraisers," she said. "They didn't have the volunteer staff that they used to have. They didn't have the donations that they used to have."



Survivors' advocates also worry they'll be targets of future crimes with fewer places to turn for support. The House bill is backed by members of Iowa's congressional delegation. Meanwhile, local groups are calling on Iowa legislators to boost state funding to help close the gaps.



References: HR 1652 U.S. House of Representatives 2021



get more stories like this via email

