Hearing, Rallies Today on Bill to Reform CA Nursing Homes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- As the legislative session in Sacramento comes to a close, lawmakers will consider a bill to require nursing homes to better account for the billions of taxpayer dollars they take in each year.
The State Assembly Committee on Health will hear Senate Bill 650, to require nursing homes to provide detailed financial reports that include transactions with any vendors in which they own more than a 5% interest.
Sen. Henry Stern, D-Los Angeles, sponsored the bill.
"Unless we actually know the nature of these related-party transactions, there's an ability to erect a very insidious shell game," Stern asserted. "Moving money around, and not knowing where it is; that we could be seeing billions of dollars in waste and abuse."
Opponents of the bill said it puts too big a regulatory burden on an industry that's reeling from COVID-19. Rallies in support of the bill, and the care economy in general, take place today in Los Angeles and Oakland.
Blanca Castro, senior manager of advocacy for AARP California, said COVID exposed longstanding problems with short staffing. She noted state data showed more than 110,000 nursing home residents and staff had become infected as of May.
"The time is now to hold to nursing home operators accountable," Castro argued. "Over 9,000 lives were lost; that includes residents and staff."
Arnulfo De La Cruz, executive vice president of Service Employees International Union Local 2015, which represents nursing home staff, said some nursing-home corporations use what he called "accounting tricks" with affiliated companies to extract profits from rent, supplies and more.
"Shining a light on the lack of transparency by some of California's largest nursing-home employers is a fundamental step towards our vision for a long term care system that puts care first, not profit," De La Cruz emphasized.
Tony Chicotel, staff attorney for the nonprofit California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform, said the concerns predate the pandemic.
"Nursing homes know their costs. They know their profits, and the state simply doesn't," Chicotel contended. "This lack of transparency results in the state getting ripped off, paying for the private jets and vacation homes of nursing-home owners, instead of the staff and resources critical for resident well-being."
A recent state auditor's report found from 2006 to 2015, three of the state's biggest nursing-home corporations grew substantially, and their related-party transactions soared, even as deficiencies that caused serious harm or death to residents increased by 35%.Disclosure: AARP California contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Caring for an older loved one can be emotionally draining, and a new report shows 78% of family caregivers also face significant financial stress as well.
The new AARP study reveals the highest cost burdens fall on younger caregivers and Latino and African Americans, according to Tammy Bresnahan - director of advocacy for AARP Maryland.
She said Congress' Credit for Caring Act could help by providing a $5000 tax credit for eligible caregivers, who the report says regularly spend more than $7,000 a year.
"They are often forgotten," said Bresnahan. "They are often excluded. And these people that are providing this care are often at the lower end of the financial spectrum. So we believe that Congress needs to pay attention to this group of people because they're the ones more sacrificing than most."
The Senate bill has bipartisan support and is currently in committee.
Latino caregivers have the highest financial strain, according to the study, spending an average of 47% of their income on caregiving expenses. For more information, go to aarp.org/caregiving.
Maryland has 790,000 caregivers, making up about $8 billion of uncompensated care, AARP data shows. To help, Bresnahan said her group has worked on legislation to give Maryland caregivers rights when their loved ones go into the hospital and laws to provide paid sick leave.
"Most recently we are working on paid family leave to take care of an elderly parent and or a child that would work like an insurance policy," said Bresnahan. "And that bill has been in Maryland for the last four years, but we are still working hard to make sure that happens."
She said these policies could especially help communities of color.
African American caregivers also spend a large amount on caregiving, the report finds, an average of 34% of their income.
Disclosure: AARP Maryland contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Energy Policy, Health Issues, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
PHOENIX, Ariz - Arizona seniors want policymakers to reform what they see as the state's outdated long-term care system - to provide safe, high-quality nursing home care, with more options for home-based treatment.
A new poll from AARP found nine in 10 Arizona voters age 50 and older want to be able to - when possible - choose to receive long-term care services at home.
AARP Arizona State Director Dana Kennedy said the state's current system tends to favor subpar nursing homes over home-based care. She said the survey helps AARP determine which issues are important to its members.
"It gives us a good idea of the mindset of our members," said Kennedy. "Our members are very diverse. They're Republicans, they're Democrats and they're Independents. And so, this is a really good idea of what they think and what we should be advocating for."
She added that AARP is urging Arizona lawmakers to provide more options for seniors to age in place in their own homes. That includes funding more inspectors, an ombudsman and more Adult Protective Services workers.
State officials disbanded the Board of Examiners that regulated management of nursing homes and assisted-living facilities, after it licensed a felon accused of mismanaging a Prescott facility during the pandemic.
Kennedy said the survey shows near-unanimous support for moving away from institutional care.
"I think voters saw what was really happening in our skilled nursing facilities," said Kennedy. "And they want to make sure that people are protected and cared for properly."
Kennedy said the polling also indicated state and federal policymakers need to improve working conditions for caregivers.
"They would like to have more dollars for caregivers and direct-care workers," said Kennedy. "We realize that we have a shortage of workforce and we need to do a better job recruiting, training and supporting those direct-care workers."
Arizonans surveyed also want officials to require nursing homes and other long-term care facilities to put most of the taxpayer funding they receive toward adequate staffing and safety protocols. The survey results are online at 'aarp.org/AZ.'Disclosure: AARP Arizona contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Consumer Issues, Health Issues, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
AUSTIN, Texas - Some areas of Texas already have approached triple-digit temperatures this month, and there's concern older adults could face grave danger should the power grid be overwhelmed, as it was during a February winter storm. People already have been asked to conserve power this spring as the Texas grid verged on blackouts.
Tina Tran, AARP Texas state director, said excessive heat is a major hazard for people who are medically vulnerable and some older than 65, especially if they live in older homes. She recommended some safety measures, including "wearing the appropriate clothing, limiting your outdoor activities, staying hydrated, closing the blinds to stay cool enough to stay safe."
Tran said that older people, anyone who's overweight or ill, and even infants and young children can be prone to heat exhaustion or heat stroke. She encouraged folks to know the signs of heat stroke and do everything necessary to stay cool indoors, even if it means going to public cooling centers. Tran also reminded younger Texans that during a heat wave it's important to take the time to check on neighbors, older folks and anyone with medical issues.
"In reading some of the stories of people who have suffered, or have even unfortunately passed because of the heat," she said, "often it's because they are rationing, because they are worried about the high bills that they might get."
Last week, the Energy Reliability Council of Texas asked residents to conserve energy to avoid rolling blackouts. Tran said she hopes it was an anomaly but admitted it was concerning. To ensure reliability, she said, anyone can contact their power provider if they're worried about how to pay the bills "and see if they can be put on a plan, just to ensure that their electricity doesn't get turned off, or that they're on a list in case of rolling outages."
This year, AARP worked with state lawmakers to pass legislation that aims to strengthen the state's emergency-assistance registry, known as STEAR. The free registry provides local emergency planners and responders with information on the needs in their community. Texans also can call 211 for information about cooling centers or emergency assistance.Disclosure: AARP Texas contributes to our fund for reporting on Energy Policy, Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
