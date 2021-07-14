Wednesday, July 14, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - July 15, 2021
Germany's leader faces public pressure to stop blocking global development of COVID-19 vaccines, and working families begin to see monthly payments from the expanded Child Tax Credit.

2021Talks - July 15, 2021
President Biden touts a $3.5 trillion infrastructure plan, German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits D.C., Sen. Schumer wants to decriminalize marijuana, and the DOJ says the FBI failed in investigating Larry Nassar.

ME Lawmakers Support Programs for Low-Income College Students

Wednesday, July 14, 2021   

AUGUSTA, Maine - A bipartisan group of nearly 60 U.S. senators led by Susan Collins, R-Maine, is urging more funding for the federal TRIO programs.

The programs serve more than 7,500 Maine students who are low-income, the first in their family to attend college or who live with a disability. TRIO programs encourage and provide resources for high school students to apply and prepare for college, and help current students with course selection, connecting to tutoring services, financial literacy and more.

Mary Sinclair, president of the Farmington-based Maine Educational Opportunity Association, said the programs are about access for historically underserved communities.

"Our programs - we're very relationship-based," she said. "We know our students really well, and we help them kind of meet the challenges of whatever it is that they are needing."

Collins and her colleagues are reminding the House Appropriations Committee chairs that, during the pandemic, college enrollment rates from high schools with high poverty rates fell steeply from the previous year, and lower-income students have been twice as likely to drop out of community college since the COVID-19 crisis.

Sara Flowers, director of the Student Support Services Program at the University of Maine in Augusta, echoed the importance of pushing against the trend of low-income, first-generation, and students with disabilities enrolling and graduating at lower rates than their peers. She said TRIO funding is crucial for equity, especially in light of what she calls "academic inflation."

"The jobs out there for our students are, in some ways, the same jobs that were there 30 years ago," she said, "but now we're asking for higher degrees from those applicants than we did 30 years ago."

The higher-education funding bill, as it stands now in committee, would boost funding for TRIO programs by 18%. It also would increase funding for career and adult education, and increase the maximum annual Pell Grant amount by $400.


Social Issues

Chicago Home-Care Workers Rally for Better Pay, Benefits

Social Issues

Wisconsin Hands Out Tax Relief. But Who Wins?

Social Issues

MN's Community Agencies Can Stretch Dollars a Little Further

Health and Wellness

Experts: Love Your Body While Healing from Pandemic Eating Issues

RICHMOND, Va. - COVID-19 turned daily life upside down and, for many, the stress led to troublesome eating habits and body-image problems. An …

Social Issues

After Tribe's Century-Long Fight, WA River Dam Removal Helps Nature

By Lindsay VanSomeren for Yes! Media. Broadcast version by Eric Tegethoff for Washington News Service reporting for the YES! Media-Public News …

Social Issues

MN First State to Ban Infant Separation in Prisons

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- In a few weeks, Minnesota will become the first state to end the practice of separating newborns from mothers held in prison…

Environment

Film on Indigenous People's Connection to Wolf Calls for Endangered Listing

HELENA, Mont. - With the gray wolf imperiled across the country, a new film explores the cultural connection between indigenous people and wolves…

Social Issues

Divisive Campaign Rhetoric Trickles Down to Local Races

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - A new Ballotpedia report shows a nationwide spike in efforts, largely led by right-wing groups, to recall school board members …

Social Issues

TX Democrats Aim to Stop Voter Restrictions by Leaving Town

AUSTIN, Texas -- A majority of Democrats in the Texas House exited the state Monday in an attempt to block Republicans from passing new laws to …

Social Issues

Bill Would Give Public Comment Time for New MA Voting District Maps

BOSTON -- Every ten years, after the Census, local municipalities usually draw new precinct boundaries before state lawmakers draw new voting …

Health and Wellness

Ohio Bill Would End Spousal Exemptions for Sexual Violence

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A bill under consideration in the Ohio Legislature would ensure relationship status doesn't limit a sexual assault victim's ability …

 

