ME Lawmakers Support Programs for Low-Income College Students

CHICAGO - Home-care workers in Chicago joined a national day of action Tuesday, urging Congress to prioritize funding for what's become known as the "care economy."



The White House and Congress are in negotiations over whether to include funding for well-paid union jobs with benefits in the care sector in an infrastructure deal.



The pandemic highlighted the critical importance of home-care workers, and Patricia Evans, a caregiver with Help at Home, a private agency that cares for seniors and people with disabilities in Illinois, said she believes fair pay, benefits and paid leave should come with that recognition.



"It seems nonsensical that you wouldn't give health coverage to somebody who's taking care of somebody who's potentially sick or who's elderly," she said, "and they're a more at-risk population, so you want to send healthy people into their environment."



The Biden plan would increase access to home-care under the Medicaid program. Evans added that women, and especially women of color, are more often the ones who leave their jobs to care for family members, which affects their income and ability to save for retirement. However, opponents say the care economy isn't "traditional" infrastructure, and should be considered separately.



Evans said the need for support for these jobs affects not only home-care providers, but also their clients. She noted there's high turnover in the field, because when caregivers aren't paid enough, they often have to juggle multiple jobs along with their own lives and families.



"It takes time to help train someone to do the task the way you like," she said, "and then, plus, because we're able to go into the homes, family members don't have to quit their job to stay home and take care of their family member. So, it's like we're a team - we're helping them, they're helping us."



Evans said one of the things she likes best about her job is helping people stay in their own homes and communities longer than they might be able to otherwise. She added that improving the home-care sector also would save the health-care system money on nursing-home costs.



MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin's new two-year budget is not getting a lot of attention for its spending provisions. Instead, the focus is on a major tax cut touted by political leaders.



But not everyone is embracing it, including voices for marginalized residents. Gov. Tony Evers expressed frustration over the budget overseen by Republican leaders, but kept in place $2 billion in income-tax cuts. Evers and GOP lawmakers say middle-class families will benefit.



David Liners, state director of the WISDOM network, a network of mostly faith-based groups working for social change, does not see it as a life-saver for most Wisconsin families.



"The tax cuts themselves are going to very marginally help middle-income people; they're not gonna help low-income people at all," Liners argued. "And they're going to disproportionately help people who are already doing just fine."



He contended the state missed an opportunity to use available money to close a variety of gaps. The nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau estimated nearly 75% of the tax relief will go to people earning more than $100,000 a year.



Gov. Evers restored $100 million in education funding by tapping into federal COVID relief, but Liners and other advocates for public schools said they're still being shortchanged. And in his field, he sees other areas where spending priorities seem out of place.



"We work with a lot of people who are coming home from being incarcerated," Liners explained. "And while we spend a fortune on people being incarcerated, there's fewer and fewer chances for people to get into counseling and treatment."



Earlier in the budget process, GOP leaders also nixed a proposed Medicaid expansion, suggesting the state could end up paying more if federal incentive dollars were to ever run out.



Wisconsin is among a dozen states that have yet to expand Medicaid. Supporters of expansion say by holding out, the state is missing out on federal funds that would help tens of thousands of people gain health coverage.



