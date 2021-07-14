Wednesday, July 14, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - July 15, 2021
Play

Germany's leader faces public pressure to stop blocking global development of COVID-19 vaccines, and working families begin to see monthly payments from the expanded Child Tax Credit.

2021Talks - July 15, 2021
Play

President Biden touts a $3.5 trillion infrastructure plan, German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits D.C., Sen. Schumer wants to decriminalize marijuana, and the DOJ says the FBI failed in investigating Larry Nassar.

Social Issues  |  Civic Engagement    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Divisive Campaign Rhetoric Trickles Down to Local Races

Play

Wednesday, July 14, 2021   

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - A new Ballotpedia report shows a nationwide spike in efforts, largely led by right-wing groups, to recall school board members over such issues as COVID protocols and Critical Race Theory teachings.

The false claims of election fraud after last year's presidential race may have started it, but with local elections on the horizon, some of the same talking points are surfacing in other arenas. There are no active recalls in Iowa, but retired educator Bruce Lear said organizations such as No Left Turn have been active in a couple of counties. That has him worried.

"We haven't really had that in Iowa," he said. "School board elections have been nonpartisan; we'd like to keep them that way."

Lear, who was a regional director for the Iowa State Education Association, predicted that groups critical of more robust teaching about racism will result in candidates who might undermine the democratic process. Lear said that could deter others from running, leaving voters and students at a disadvantage. Iowa already has banned curricula that include Critical Race Theory.

Whether it's a school board or local government, Joe Ready, program director of the Public Interest Research Group, said conservative activists might not gain as much traction on these issues. He said voters are more trusting of local officials, but added that broader public discourse isn't helping in crafting meaningful election policy.

"What we're seeing," he said, "is 'this is necessary' to prevent a problem that doesn't exist - voter fraud."

He pointed to the recent election law adopted by the state of Iowa, which, among other things, restricted early voting. Ready said there might be room to have healthy discussion on what's best for the system. But he noted that the new law, and similar ones approved by GOP-led legislatures, are driven by party motivation.

---

Support for this reporting was provided by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.


get more stories like this via email

Social Issues

TX Democrats Aim to Stop Voter Restrictions by Leaving Town

Social Issues

AZ Voters Change Parties in Big Numbers After 2020 Election

Social Issues

Women Face Money Crunch on Road to Political Office

Social Issues

ME Lawmakers Support Programs for Low-Income College Students

AUGUSTA, Maine - A bipartisan group of nearly 60 U.S. senators led by Susan Collins, R-Maine, is urging more funding for the federal TRIO programs…

Health and Wellness

Experts: Love Your Body While Healing from Pandemic Eating Issues

RICHMOND, Va. - COVID-19 turned daily life upside down and, for many, the stress led to troublesome eating habits and body-image problems. An …

Social Issues

After Tribe's Century-Long Fight, WA River Dam Removal Helps Nature

By Lindsay VanSomeren for Yes! Media. Broadcast version by Eric Tegethoff for Washington News Service reporting for the YES! Media-Public News …

Social Issues

MN First State to Ban Infant Separation in Prisons

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- In a few weeks, Minnesota will become the first state to end the practice of separating newborns from mothers held in prison…

Social Issues

Chicago Home-Care Workers Rally for Better Pay, Benefits

CHICAGO - Home-care workers in Chicago joined a national day of action Tuesday, urging Congress to prioritize funding for what's become known as the …

Environment

Film on Indigenous People's Connection to Wolf Calls for Endangered Listing

HELENA, Mont. - With the gray wolf imperiled across the country, a new film explores the cultural connection between indigenous people and wolves…

Social Issues

Bill Would Give Public Comment Time for New MA Voting District Maps

BOSTON -- Every ten years, after the Census, local municipalities usually draw new precinct boundaries before state lawmakers draw new voting …

Health and Wellness

Ohio Bill Would End Spousal Exemptions for Sexual Violence

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A bill under consideration in the Ohio Legislature would ensure relationship status doesn't limit a sexual assault victim's ability …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021