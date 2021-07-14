Divisive Campaign Rhetoric Trickles Down to Local Races

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - A new Ballotpedia report shows a nationwide spike in efforts, largely led by right-wing groups, to recall school board members over such issues as COVID protocols and Critical Race Theory teachings.



The false claims of election fraud after last year's presidential race may have started it, but with local elections on the horizon, some of the same talking points are surfacing in other arenas. There are no active recalls in Iowa, but retired educator Bruce Lear said organizations such as No Left Turn have been active in a couple of counties. That has him worried.



"We haven't really had that in Iowa," he said. "School board elections have been nonpartisan; we'd like to keep them that way."



Lear, who was a regional director for the Iowa State Education Association, predicted that groups critical of more robust teaching about racism will result in candidates who might undermine the democratic process. Lear said that could deter others from running, leaving voters and students at a disadvantage. Iowa already has banned curricula that include Critical Race Theory.



Whether it's a school board or local government, Joe Ready, program director of the Public Interest Research Group, said conservative activists might not gain as much traction on these issues. He said voters are more trusting of local officials, but added that broader public discourse isn't helping in crafting meaningful election policy.



"What we're seeing," he said, "is 'this is necessary' to prevent a problem that doesn't exist - voter fraud."



He pointed to the recent election law adopted by the state of Iowa, which, among other things, restricted early voting. Ready said there might be room to have healthy discussion on what's best for the system. But he noted that the new law, and similar ones approved by GOP-led legislatures, are driven by party motivation.



AUSTIN, Texas -- A majority of Democrats in the Texas House exited the state Monday in an attempt to block Republicans from passing new laws to restrict voting.



The special session that began last Thursday was called after Democrats walked out of the regular legislative session to prevent Senate Bill 7 from passing.



At least 51 of the 67 Democratic representatives flew to Washington, D.C., requesting meetings with U.S. Senate Democrats and attempting to prevent a quorum needed to pass bills in Texas.



Tommy Buser-Clancy, senior staff attorney for the ACLU of Texas, said laws to keep people from voting should alarm all Texans.



"Those bills made it harder to vote, they made it scarier to vote," Buser-Clancy asserted. "For all Texas voters, but particularly communities of color and individuals with disabilities."



Senate Bill 7 would have outlawed voting mechanisms used in 2020 in Harris County, the Houston area, including a ban on drive-through voting centers and 24-hour voting, and effectively eliminating the popular Black churches' "Souls to the Polls" get-out-the-vote efforts.



Meanwhile, Buser-Clancy noted the ACLU is preparing its case to defend Hervis Rogers, a Black Texan released from custody Saturday night after his arrest last week on allegations of illegal voting. Buser-Clancy said the ACLU sees the Rogers case as a textbook example of how systems intersect to undermine fundamental rights and target minorities.



"Mr. Rogers made headlines in 2020 after he waited for over six hours to vote," Buser-Clancy explained. "He was simply trying to do what he thought was his civic duty, and he was proud to wait in line and thought he was doing the right thing."



According to the Texas Attorney General's office, the 62-year-old Rogers was ineligible to vote because he was on felony parole for a 25-year sentence for burglary.



The ACLU calls the officials' actions "political theater," meant to send a message of fear.



TUCSON, Ariz. -- New figures show since the 2020 election, thousands of Arizonans have changed their voter registration to a different party, shifting in significant numbers from Democrats and Republicans to Independents.



According to Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, between the 2016 and 2020 elections, Democrats and Independents saw a big uptick in registrations, almost catching up with Republicans, who have dominated the polls for decades.



Samara Klar, associate professor at the University of Arizona School of Government and Public Policy, said the big winners are the Independents, who have become the fastest growing bloc of voters in the state.



"When people move to a state, not during a campaign, not during an election, many people will identify as Independent, and they'll register as such," Klar explained. "One reason why we might find that many of those Independents ultimately switch out, they may want to participate in the presidential primary."



The report shows Independents and Democrats tied at 32% each, with Republicans at almost 35%.



Klar suggested the Jan. 6th Capitol riot and Arizona's GOP 'vote audit' may be driving some Republicans out, while social movements attract some Black and Latino voters to the Democrats.



Klar added another major shift in Arizona voters is a migration from small towns to the cities.



"This really important demographic shift we're seeing in Arizona is declining populations in rural counties and very rapidly increasing populations in urban counties," Klar outlined. "The rapid population growth in Maricopa County is a great thing for the Democrats."



Paul Bentz, senior vice president of research and strategy for HighGround Consultants, which conducts political polls, said Arizona's closed primary system means many Independent voters will need to declare a party affiliation if they want to vote in the early presidential race.



"While you can vote in other races, you can't vote for the president without being of the party," Bentz emphasized. "We saw a pretty significant shift to Republicans, a significant uptick in Republican registration, for people who either wanted to vote for Trump or vote against Trump."



He said while Democrats and Republicans will spend a lot of time and money on voter registration drives for the 2022 and 2024 elections, both parties are likely to get the biggest increase in voters from the ranks of Arizona's Independents.



