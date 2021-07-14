Film on Indigenous People's Connection to Wolf Calls for Endangered Listing

HELENA, Mont. - With the gray wolf imperiled across the country, a new film explores the cultural connection between indigenous people and wolves.
"FAMILY" is a short film produced by the Global Indigenous Council. Rain, the film's writer and director, said it encapsulates the ancient connection between human beings and wolves through the prism of the first people of the land. He said the wolf taught the first people many things, including survival and spiritual knowledge.
"Like the first people, the wolf was removed from the land for cows and industry, by slaughter and what might be termed eviction," he said. "Today, we have an opportunity to come together to begin a healing process. Returning the wolf to these lands is part of that, because we must return the balance."
The film comes as a number of states have passed wolf-hunting legislation - including in Montana, where the
population could be reduced by 80%. The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission has opened the public comment period on its proposals for hunting, snaring and trapping through July 26.
In neighboring Idaho, lawmakers approved a bill that could reduce the population by 90%, and in Wisconsin last February, an approved wolf hunt resulted in the death of 216 wolves in 60 hours, exceeding the state's quota. The hunts are possible because the gray wolf was removed from the endangered species list under President Donald Trump. Rain said the laws that have popped up since demonstrate the urgency for Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to vacate the delisting rule, and for "Haaland to incorporate the tenets of the Wolf Treaty that over 120 tribal nations have signed, which really provides a blueprint for wolf management going forward."
The Sierra Club, Center for Biological Diversity, Western Watersheds Project and other groups also are encouraging Haaland to meet with a tribal delegation on the Wolf Treaty and restore protections.
Rain said he sees this issue as part of the conversation the country is having on racial justice.
"The ESA wolf delisting and the impending decimation of the wolf by what will be ostensibly white trophy hunters isn't simply an environmental or wildlife issue," he said. "it is a social justice issue. It tears at the heart of many indigenous cultures."
Since its release last week online, the short film has received more than 120,000 views.
HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Some rare birds that have called Harrisburg's tall sycamore trees home are taking flight this week.
Yellow-crowned night herons have found unexpected habitat in Harrisburg's urban Midtown neighborhood.
The species was deemed endangered by the state in 1999.
Sean Murphy, state ornithologist for the Pennsylvania Game Commission, said the herons were first spotted in Harrisburg around 2013, where they enjoy easy access to the wide and shallow Susquehanna River and feast on the crayfish.
Murphy outlined one theory about why the species ended up in Harrisburg is the protection from natural predators.
"And I think that maybe in these urban settings, raccoons and possums, they're still there, but it's almost like they have enough food around from dumpsters and other places where they're able to locate enough food, that maybe they're not scrambling up these trees trying to find a bird nest," Murphy explained.
Murphy pointed out efforts to improve water quality in the Susquehanna, along with state endangered species protections, have helped keep the night herons safe during mating season.
The migratory birds are normally found in the state capital from April to October.
Jen Hirt, associate professor of English at Penn State Harrisburg and a Harrisburg resident, said she became fascinated with the herons when she first saw them, and now keeps track of when they arrive each year.
Hirt remarked she has noticed other people in the city have also grown fond of them.
"You know, when I think back 10 years ago, people would see these birds and kind of complain a little bit," Hirt recounted. "'Oh, that bird is so messy, it just poops all over my car, it's really loud.' But now, when I talk to people or post something to one of our social media pages, there's almost always a greater understanding of why we should protect these birds and just kind of let them come back every year."
Hirt added her heron count this year is lower than usual, but she hopes it means they're back on the small islands along the Susquehanna, where they were first spotted regionally in the 1990s.
MADISON, Wis. -- Another Wisconsin wolf hunt is on the horizon, with Department of Natural Resources (DNR) officials trying to balance concerns from wildlife protection groups and those who support them, but a new population study has added a layer of skepticism about the sustainability of the hunts.
University of Wisconsin researchers say nearly 100 additional gray wolves died around the state, after the animal was removed from the federal Endangered Species Act list last winter, on top of 218 wolves killed by licensed hunters during Wisconsin's late-season hunt.
Sarah Bergstrom, board member of Friends of the Wisconsin Wolf and Wildlife, said it isn't surprising.
"I think that a lot of us had that same gut feeling that that was probably the case," Bergstrom remarked. "But it's nice to see, kind of, the numbers and modeling to go with it."
The study showed it is likely most of the additional wolf deaths were the result of illegal hunting activity by poachers. The legal kills took place in a brief February hunt prompted by a lawsuit after the delisting, when hunters far exceeded the established quota.
The DNR stated it will use science to determine a quota for this fall's event, but researchers estimate all the recent deaths have dropped the state's wolf population by one-third.
The study's authors argued a pause in hunting activity over the next couple of years could allow the population to rebound.
Bergstrom feels it is impossible to move forward with a hunt this year, and contended it would interfere with the longer-term evaluation of the hunts and their impact on the wolf population.
"There's no way of saying that the fall hunt will be any better or more reasonable than the February hunt was without some concrete guidance as to how that's going to happen," Bergstrom asserted.
However, Wisconsin law requires an annual hunting period when wolves are not under federal protection.
Supporters of the hunts say wolves prey on livestock, and they insist fears about decimating the wolf population are overstated.
PISMO BEACH, Calif. -- This week is Pollinator Week, an annual event designed to draw attention to the plight of pollinators like butterflies and bees.
Populations of the western monarch butterfly and many species of bees have collapsed.
Andrea Williams, director of biodiversity initiatives for the California Native Plant Society, said home gardeners can create wonderful habitat, if you time the blooms right.
"If you really want to attract pollinators to your yard, you want to make sure that you're offering up enough flowers throughout the growing season to keep them fed," Williams explained.
Early bloomers like Manzanita are pollinated primarily by bumblebees. Native lupine will attract bees, and for late-season blooms, try buckwheat and asters. For more information on bee-friendly gardening, go to CNPS.org or endangered.org.
Williams pointed out the California Native Plant Society is offering a new garden planning tool called Calscape, which draws on a huge database to help you choose and find the right pollinator-friendly plants.
"So it can match the plant type and what types of insects it will attract or birds, and then match that to your yard conditions," Williams stated. "It will also show you which native plant nurseries around you might be carrying that plant and then connect you to additional information."
She added local gardeners can make a big difference, even if they only have a small space, because multiple pollinator-friendly home gardens in a neighborhood can create corridors of habitat to support a larger population of insects.